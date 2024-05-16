Our Gender Is NOT Fluid: U of Wyoming Sorority Won't Define 'Woman' in Lawsuit Over Trans Sorority Member

Last March, we told you about the lawsuit brought by women at the University of Wyoming over the admission of a trans-identified male.

More on that from Reduxx, which reported at the time the lawsuit was filed:

Court records reveal that the young women are alleging Langford had been voyeuristically peeping on them while they were in intimate situations, and, in at least one occasion, had a visible erection while doing so. “One sorority member walked down the hall to take a shower, wearing only a towel … She felt an unsettling presence, turned, and saw Mr. Smith watching her silently,” the court document reads. “Mr. Smith has, while watching members enter the sorority house, had an erection visible through his leggings,” the suit says. “Other times, he has had a pillow in his lap.”

And now the sorority being sued over Langford's admission has decided they can't define what a woman is:

A University of Wyoming sorority is arguing that the word "woman" is "undefined" in response to a lawsuit from female members over the admission of a trans-identified male.



The members say Artemis Langford ogled them while erect after being given access to the KKG house. pic.twitter.com/79ce8itb73 — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) May 15, 2024

'Woman' does have a singular definition: 'an adult female human being.'

Langford is not a woman.

Notice how there's never a question about what the definition of a man is?

Women who expressed discomfort at having a man, 'Artemis' Dallin Langford, in their sorority house were told that they had "no reason to feel uncomfortable" since Langford "identifies as a woman."



Now they're being told that women don't exist independently of men. The… pic.twitter.com/UPf8H2mrpV — Genevieve Gluck (@WomenReadWomen) May 15, 2024

Protecting the guy who is engaging in voyeurism. What wonderful priorities.

Ridiculous. — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) May 16, 2024

Absolutely ridiculous.

When did the term women ever need to be defined? What a ghastly argument 🤦‍♀️ — Curious10665 🇺🇸 (@curious10665) May 15, 2024

It's very ghastly, and scary.

That was the biggest bunch of word salad I’ve ever heard. Not a cogent argument uttered.

I’ve never seen so many people try to say the word “woman” has multiple definitions- yet the definition of “man” is never called into question pic.twitter.com/cdA8qzWuKe — Kelly (@Blondie9780) May 16, 2024

Never.

And the same people who scream about 'toxic masculinity', 'rape culture', and 'me too' are awfully quiet about stuff like this.

One of the things most common to women is attraction to men (90%+). You'd expect this statistic to hold for "trans women" if they were actually women.

But strangely, a majority are attracted to women, and a plurality to women exclusively.

But logic was never a part of this. — Mad Social Scientist (@MadSocSci) May 15, 2024

Logic never was, nor will it ever be, part of this.

We expect woman to appease this perverted man??? — epicallySynthetic✝️ (@epicSynthesist) May 15, 2024

And only because he says he's a woman.

Well, our newest SC justice couldn’t define it…. — Allnoles (@HMardenborough) May 16, 2024

She couldn't. Intentionally.

The sorority is on the side of the guy? Strange times we live in — Starlet Johanssen (@Sister_Havana) May 15, 2024

Strange times, indeed.

Female lawyer arguing on behalf of a female sorority that they can’t define “woman”. Can’t make this up. https://t.co/qYSAot8Rfv — Carilyn Johnson (@CarilynJohnson) May 16, 2024

Make it make sense.

When you attempt to entrench obvious falsehoods into the law, it corrupts everything that touches it and produces ever metastasizing derangements and absurdities that are impossible to hold in check until you stop honoring the falsehood https://t.co/17UaqPdIUx — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) May 15, 2024

Exactly all of this.

'Women who expressed discomfort at having a man, 'Artemis' Dallin Langford, in their sorority house were told that they had "no reason to feel uncomfortable" since he "identifies as a woman."' Over my dead body would I share a house with this entitled creep. #TransWomenAreConMEN https://t.co/q9lQQ1FNDp — Heather Sharp (@HeatherSharp22) May 16, 2024

Think about that: these women were told they couldn't feel uncomfortable about a guy -- a guy -- watching them, obviously aroused, because he merely said he was a woman.

That's not how this works.

But...it is defined in the dictionary.

It is extremely simple to understand, even a dopey sorority should understand it. https://t.co/BhJ5X7TVS4 pic.twitter.com/RzAktgvOZy — DeeDee 🍀 (@DeeDeeBlvd) May 16, 2024

It's very clear. A five-year-old understands the definition.

Any man, including any pretending they are not a man, who violates any boundary of any woman or girl in any place at any time against her consent is a predator and needs to be treated as such.



Good men stay out so that the bad men stand out. https://t.co/UonEM0wH4C — Jacky Holyoake (@JackyHolyoake) May 16, 2024

Bingo.

When will women realize that leftists hate women? Even female leftists hate women. https://t.co/0BilSFgpFV — Orwell Blarghskovich III (@IiiOrwell) May 15, 2024

We've argued that for a while. Hope people realize it.

And here's the thing: everyone -- even the sorority -- knows what the definition of a woman is. It's precisely because they know that they're trying to change the definition. A woman is an adult female human being. No amount of wishful thinking or woke language will ever change that.