Our Gender Is NOT Fluid: U of Wyoming Sorority Won't Define 'Woman' in Lawsuit Over Trans Sorority Member

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on May 16, 2024
AngieArtist

Last March, we told you about the lawsuit brought by women at the University of Wyoming over the admission of a trans-identified male.

More on that from Reduxx, which reported at the time the lawsuit was filed:

Court records reveal that the young women are alleging Langford had been voyeuristically peeping on them while they were in intimate situations, and, in at least one occasion, had a visible erection while doing so.

“One sorority member walked down the hall to take a shower, wearing only a towel … She felt an unsettling presence, turned, and saw Mr. Smith watching her silently,” the court document reads.

“Mr. Smith has, while watching members enter the sorority house, had an erection visible through his leggings,” the suit says. “Other times, he has had a pillow in his lap.”

And now the sorority being sued over Langford's admission has decided they can't define what a woman is:

'Woman' does have a singular definition: 'an adult female human being.'

Langford is not a woman.

Notice how there's never a question about what the definition of a man is?

WATCH: Anderson Cooper Says ‘Michael Cohen Was Cornered in What Appeared to Be a Lie’
Aaron Walker
Protecting the guy who is engaging in voyeurism. What wonderful priorities.

Absolutely ridiculous.

It's very ghastly, and scary.

Never.

And the same people who scream about 'toxic masculinity', 'rape culture', and 'me too' are awfully quiet about stuff like this.

Logic never was, nor will it ever be, part of this.

And only because he says he's a woman.

She couldn't. Intentionally.

Strange times, indeed.

Make it make sense.

Exactly all of this.

Think about that: these women were told they couldn't feel uncomfortable about a guy -- a guy -- watching them, obviously aroused, because he merely said he was a woman.

That's not how this works.

It's very clear. A five-year-old understands the definition.

Bingo.

We've argued that for a while. Hope people realize it.

And here's the thing: everyone -- even the sorority -- knows what the definition of a woman is. It's precisely because they know that they're trying to change the definition. A woman is an adult female human being. No amount of wishful thinking or woke language will ever change that.

