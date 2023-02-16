Wow. You know the media attention is lacking (or just sensationalized crazy) when even Ilhan Omar herself is calling them out and looking for a Congressional inquiry into what really happened in East Palestine, Ohio. Granted, Omar probably thinks they can go after some EVIL CORPORATION in this inquiry (we’d be shocked if she realizes it could impact the Biden admin) but it’s interesting that she called this out.

And then Ted Cruz chimed in …

Agreeing with her.

RIGHT?! Someone might want to check and see if Hell froze over because these two, agreeing? Doesn’t happen.

Ruh-roh, Pete Buttigieg. Bipartisan agreement in both the House and the Senate about a congressional inquiry into East Palestine, OH.

Now, we find the fact that Pete responded quite interesting. He’s not tagged or even mentioned in either tweet. And sure, it’s possible that Pete is truly glad to see a newfound bipartisan agreement BUT his flippant, snotty attitude about giving them a call? This sounds off. Almost as if he’s either angry about the idea of a Congressional inquiry (which would of course include his agency with Cruz involved) OR he’s nervous.

Maybe both.

Is he trying to put this off on Congress? We’ve seen the talking points blaming Trump …

Seems a lot of people drew the same conclusion we did here.

Yeah, what about that MAGICAL infrastructure bill that will ultimately cure cancer or something?

Crazy talk.

