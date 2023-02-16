Wow. You know the media attention is lacking (or just sensationalized crazy) when even Ilhan Omar herself is calling them out and looking for a Congressional inquiry into what really happened in East Palestine, Ohio. Granted, Omar probably thinks they can go after some EVIL CORPORATION in this inquiry (we’d be shocked if she realizes it could impact the Biden admin) but it’s interesting that she called this out.

East Palestine railroad derailment will have a significant negative impact on the health and wellbeing of the residents for decades and there is almost zero national media attention. We need Congressional inquiry and direct action from @PeteButtigieg to address this tragedy. https://t.co/I42g4fXWsz — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 13, 2023

And then Ted Cruz chimed in …

Agreeing with her.

RIGHT?! Someone might want to check and see if Hell froze over because these two, agreeing? Doesn’t happen.

Ruh-roh, Pete Buttigieg. Bipartisan agreement in both the House and the Senate about a congressional inquiry into East Palestine, OH.

Glad to see newfound bipartisan agreement here. We could start by discussing immediate steps Congress could take to address rail safety & reduce constraints on USDOT in this area. Give us a call, we can do some good work. https://t.co/aqepKENjZz — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) February 15, 2023

Now, we find the fact that Pete responded quite interesting. He’s not tagged or even mentioned in either tweet. And sure, it’s possible that Pete is truly glad to see a newfound bipartisan agreement BUT his flippant, snotty attitude about giving them a call? This sounds off. Almost as if he’s either angry about the idea of a Congressional inquiry (which would of course include his agency with Cruz involved) OR he’s nervous.

Maybe both.

Is he trying to put this off on Congress? We’ve seen the talking points blaming Trump …

You suck so bad at your job. — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) February 16, 2023

You laughed about it. Then you blamed Trump. 🤡 — 🇺🇸 Habitual Line Stepper 🇺🇸 (@MmHabitual) February 16, 2023

Wow, quick response to a tweet! Too bad it took you ten days to acknowledge an environmental catastrophe. — Bird Dog Ó Súilleabháin (@AntiqueSully) February 15, 2023

You were caught laughing about balloons while families in OH were scared for their lives. You're not a hero — Brandon Saario (@SaarioBrandon) February 16, 2023

Seems a lot of people drew the same conclusion we did here.

Didn’t you guys just pass a trillion dollar infrastructure bill? — Ed Gallagher (@ejgallagher1) February 16, 2023

You should be on the ground in Ohio. Worthless is what you are. — Jessa G. (@SweetGaelicGirl) February 16, 2023

You got over a trillion in an infrastructure bill that clearly was a waste of time. — Long Monkeypox (@podiatristdon) February 15, 2023

Yeah, what about that MAGICAL infrastructure bill that will ultimately cure cancer or something?

How about doing the job you’re paid to do? — Kieran (@photosbykieran) February 16, 2023

Crazy talk.

***

