Earlier today, we wrote about Anthony McRae’s history with weapons charges and were incorrect when we called him a convicted felon …

Not because we didn’t do our homework (and not because the newspaper we received the info from didn’t do THEIR homework), but because then George Soros-backed prosecutor Carol Siemon dismissed the felony charge.

No, really.

He did indeed serve time but on a misdemeanor charge THANKS to Siemon.

Anthony McRae, the Michigan State shooter, was charged in June 2019 with illegally carrying a concealed handgun without a permit, but later had those charges dismissed by George Soros-backed prosecutor Carol Siemon.https://t.co/z6JS22mof5 — Josh Christenson (@jchristenson_) February 14, 2023

From the Free Beacon:

Siemon retired from the district attorney’s office at the start of this year after facing criticism from judges and law enforcement officials for her soft-on-crime policies. The same year that McRae was released, ​​Ingham County sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth pushed East Lansing’s city council “to reconsider her internal felony firearm charging policy,” which he said “does not hold people properly criminally accountable, and increases the likelihood of additional gun violence.” Siemon made it her office’s official policy in August 2021 to drop mandatory prison sentences for felony firearms charges. She said the sentencing enhancement led to “dramatic racial inequity” and was “not in any way linked to the goal that we share of keeping the public safe.” Siemon is part of George Soros’s vast public safety network. She has participated in international criminal justice reform junkets with other “reform-minded” prosecutors like Philadelphia’s Larry Krasner (D.), Chicago’s Kim Foxx (D.), and Los Angeles’s George Gascón. She also backed radical San Francisco prosecutor Chesa Boudin (D.) ahead of a recall campaign that eventually ousted him from office last year.

McRae shouldn’t have ever been free to walk to the streets, let alone able to get a handgun.

This is the issue with gun violence, Democrats.

Not the gun, but progressive prosecutors letting criminals walk so they can pat themselves on the backs for being equitable or some other happy horse crap. Meanwhile, people are losing their lives.

Her office instead let McRae plead guilty to a lesser misdemeanor gun charge, and he served a little more than a year on probation, which ended May 2021. He initially faced up to five years in prison for the felony charge, the @detroitnews first reported. — Josh Christenson (@jchristenson_) February 14, 2023

She also backed radical San Francisco prosecutor Chesa Boudin (D.) ahead of a recall campaign that eventually ousted him from office last year. pic.twitter.com/JJFMEdCfYK — Josh Christenson (@jchristenson_) February 14, 2023

Because of course she did.

The victims should sue Michigan and go for all they can get. Only way to change this and hold someone accountable. May the sins of this prosecutor be visited by those she set free in the name of equity — KansasCity JC (@hedgestrategykc) February 14, 2023

Sadly, since this story won’t help the Left or gun grabbers it will likely be gone very quickly. Especially since the issue that really needs to be fixed (not the guns) sits with progressive prosecutors and we all know they won’t want to talk about THAT.

If they were truly interested in finding ways to stop gun violence, this would be one of the first changes they’d make.

But they won’t because that would mean owning it …

