James Clapper. Talk about a boil on the butt of humanity. Seemed like we were writing about him saying stupid stuff about Russia almost every day when Trump was president … and then of course, he and other members of the intel community signed a letter claiming the story around Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation.

And now that we all know that was crap (we all knew then, but still), seems Clapper is trying to worm his way out of being involved since many people believe the Biden story may well have impacted the election. Luckily, actual investigative journalists like Jerry Dunleavy kept all the receipts.

Heck, he even put them together in an easy-to-read thread.

NEW: Obama DNI Jim Clapper says Politico “distorted” the letter he & 50 other ex-intel officials signed baselessly claiming Russian involvement in the Hunter Biden laptop saga when Natasha Bertrand’s headline said they labeled the laptop “Russian disinfo.”https://t.co/RvxMkK3lHr — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 13, 2023

James. Can we call you Jim? Awesome. Jim … nice try, but no.

Look at him, trying to blame Politico for what he did.

Oh, we’re not surprised considering he was willing to sign a letter claiming a story that was obviously not Russian disinformation was disinformation to help Biden but still. This is such a bad look, and we weren’t sure Jim could look any worse.

As I’ve long pointed out, it is actually true the letter by the 50 former IC officials never directly called the Hunter Biden laptop “Russian disinfo” — although their letter directly argued Russia was involved, and some signatories individually called the laptop Russian disinfo. — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 13, 2023

… their letter directly argued Russia was involved.

Clapper of course didn’t complain about the Politico headline (“Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former intel officials say”) at the time, even tho Biden cited the “distorted” article during a debate w/ Trump (which Clapper laughably claimed he didn’t know about). — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 13, 2023

Yeah, media, Democrats, and obviously Biden all used that story and letter to shrug off the bombshell about Hunter using his last name to make deals all around the world with shady characters. Not to mention the possibility of ‘10% for the Big Guy’ proving Joe Biden was involved. What’s even dumber about all of this is the idea that Russia would want to keep Biden out, like they’re so scared of or intimidated by him that they’d get try and hurt his chances.

Especially since they waited until ‘the big guy’ was in the White House to invade Ukraine.

No wonder Jim feels like a big ol’ dummy and is trying desperately to pretend he didn’t do what he did.

Anyway here is an email I sent to James Clapper’s representatives in ***April 2021*** asking him about these exact issues. I never got a response back.🤷‍♂️https://t.co/RvxMkK3lHr pic.twitter.com/FGG2TZb04u — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 13, 2023

Never got a response back.

Gosh, we’re shocked.

James Clapper in October 2020 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/eynLU0yS2I — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 14, 2023

‘To me, this is just classic textbook Soviet Russia tradecraft work.’

This sounds like more than just a suggestion, Jim.

Those pesky receipts.

***

