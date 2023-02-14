Color us shocked. The Michigan State University shooter, 43-year-old Anthony McRae, has a history of weapons … and not in a good way. Seems he has been arrested in the past for breaking gun laws.

And, if those precious gun laws actually worked, McRae would never have been able to get a gun in the first place.

Yet here we are, another horrific shooting and the Left is still screeching about the damn GUN.

From Detroit News:

State officials Tuesday identified 43-year-old convicted felon Anthony McRae as the attacker who shot and killed three people and wounded five others at Michigan State University McRae has a history with firearms. He was sentenced to 18 months in state prison in November 2019 after being convicted of possessing a loaded firearm in a vehicle. He was released from supervision in May 2021.

Wait. You mean to tell us a convicted felon ignored the law? GET OUTTA HERE.

Look at all those gun laws Democrats LOVE to pretend make a difference NOT making a damn bit of difference.

Over/under on how quickly this story disappears?

The MSU mass shooter yesterday who killed three people and injured five others before killing himself is identified as 43-year-old convicted felon Anthony McRae. He committed the shootings, not with a rifle, but a pistol he was illegally possessing. This will disappear fast. pic.twitter.com/VWCOvI8yUb — Steve Oatley (@steveoatley) February 14, 2023

Oh. He was a convicted felon. Completely prohibited from possessing a firearm. Welp guess that means that we should disarm the law abiding and make it even harder for people to defend themselves.https://t.co/6B4oZ80cPQ — Louis vil LeGun ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ (@LouisvilleGun) February 14, 2023

MSU shooter Anthony McRae a convicted felon with weapons history

So felon with a gun – as soon as he touches a gun it's a crime https://t.co/jBEyoNrlZR — Frank James (@FrankJa33010918) February 14, 2023

But but but … another gun law will totally fix it!

If we take guns from law-abiding citizens who obey the thousands and thousands of gun laws already on the books … that will totally fix it!

When will the Left wake TF up?!

***

***

