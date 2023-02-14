Blaming the gun and not the gunman … it’s all Democrats know.

Oh, that and being total douche-canoes exploiting a crisis to play politics and score cheap points with their lemming-like, ignorant supporters.

Like what Michigan State Rep (and House Majority Whip) Ranjeev Puri tweeted after the Michigan State University shooting last night. Forget that the ‘official statement’ reads like a lame campaign script, but the f*ck your thoughts and prayers line is particularly gross and thirsty.

Take a gander:

OOOH, SO EDGY. Ranjeev means business and THIS TIME whatever gun-grabbing law they put in place will totally stop gunmen like Anthony McRae from killing people. TOTALLY. Forget this was a gun-free zone, and it sounds like McRae shouldn’t have legally had a gun in the first place … no no, the NEXT law they put in place will cure the issue.

Until Democrats admit the issue is not the weapon or the tool but the person behind the weapon or the tool this won’t change. They’d rather use MUH SCARY GUNS to run for office than deal with what is really going on with people and mental illness.

And gang violence.

But hey, Ranjeev said EFF our thoughts and prayers. Yeah, he sure showed us.

My thoughts and prayers for you that you might grow into a mature human being. — ISMV Star Fortress (@StarFortress) February 14, 2023

I'm very sorry about what happened. I lived in Michigan briefly many years ago. So did some of my relatives. But such language is uncalled for, especially in your position. Prayer may not seem like much right now. Yet it's so powerful. We all need to do it more often. — Darren Thornton (@OrangeHornet) February 14, 2023

Our rights are not up for debate. — Dr.Redacted (@HateTheState76) February 14, 2023

Way to politicize a tragedy and make it all about you. Very classy and edgy response. — rigo man (@rigoman14) February 14, 2023

What a thoughtful and unifying message… Your constituents are very fortunate to have a man of such eloquence and tact representing them. — Vincent Charles: Atomic Materialist/Bon Vivant (@YesThatVCharles) February 14, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sending thoughts and prayers ❤️🙏s — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) February 14, 2023

The only people protected by “gun free zones” are criminals. — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) February 14, 2023

Prayers are the only thing that’s getting us through this. — Donna Kay (@dconnla) February 14, 2023

What an opportunity to show leadership, class, & dignity…..but you chose this path. 🤦‍♂️ — Rick Nov (@pgamatuer) February 14, 2023

Ranjeev has no interest in leadership, class, or dignity.

To be honest, he likely doesn’t have any interest in actually dealing with the issues behind this horrific shooting …

No, his only interest is using this crisis as a way to make a name politically for himself.

