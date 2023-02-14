The Michigan State University shooting suspect has been ID’d as Anthony Dwayne McRae.

According to police, McRae died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Michigan State University shooter ID'd as Anthony Dwayne McRae

From the New York Post:

The crazed mass shooter who shot dead three students and left five others in critical condition at Michigan State University was identified Tuesday as 43-year-old Anthony Dwayne McRae. The gunman was identified as police confirmed he was found dead of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound at 11:35 p.m., just over three hours after he first opened fire. Cops earlier said the killer was not thought to be connected to the university, and police did not reveal a possible motive in Tuesday’s early morning update. … Following the first report of shots fired, students and staff at the school were ordered to “secure-in-place,” authorities said. University police on Monday night sent out an alert warning the campus community to “Run, Hide, Fight.” They confirmed they “did recover a weapon.”

At this time they have not released a motive.

Stay tuned.

