The Michigan State University shooting suspect has been ID’d as Anthony Dwayne McRae.
According to police, McRae died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Michigan State University shooter ID’d as Anthony Dwayne McRae https://t.co/Bl1KF853rS pic.twitter.com/gzzIeV2wL4
— New York Post (@nypost) February 14, 2023
Odds that this gunman was on their ‘radar’ already?
From the New York Post:
The crazed mass shooter who shot dead three students and left five others in critical condition at Michigan State University was identified Tuesday as 43-year-old Anthony Dwayne McRae.
The gunman was identified as police confirmed he was found dead of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound at 11:35 p.m., just over three hours after he first opened fire.
Cops earlier said the killer was not thought to be connected to the university, and police did not reveal a possible motive in Tuesday’s early morning update.
…
Following the first report of shots fired, students and staff at the school were ordered to “secure-in-place,” authorities said.
University police on Monday night sent out an alert warning the campus community to “Run, Hide, Fight.”
They confirmed they “did recover a weapon.”
That sounds like the kind of the name the media will forget about pretty darn quickly.
— JSParker (@jsparker31) February 14, 2023
Unfortunately. The whole story will be about the gun …
Again.
As usual, we won't hear a single thing about motive.
— Chainsaw Barbie (@chainsawbarbie3) February 14, 2023
At this time they have not released a motive.
Stay tuned.
###
