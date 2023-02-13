Ya’ know, for someone who made such a big deal out of muting Elon Musk, Adam Kinzinger sure tweets about him a whole helluva lot. What makes this even sadder (more hilarious?) is that no matter how much Little Adam shakes his little fist at Elon, he just ignores him.

Take for example this tweet from earlier this morning … since Elon does not want to support WW3 that means he’s not on the side of Ukraine.

What now?

It’s like he’s tattling on him:

Elon Musk is not on the side of Ukraine. This is obvious now https://t.co/PH5yVbxt4D — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) February 13, 2023

Adam Kinzinger is nothing more than a troll these days. This is obvious now.

Just so you know, @elonmusk is, and always will be on the side of Elon Musk. That said, there is nothing wrong with not wanting a product that one has developed to be used as a tool for warfare. — Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus (@mwilliams433) February 13, 2023

Nobody who has common sense wants WW3 only digital warriors like crybaby Adam do. — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) February 13, 2023

You are a modern day Joseph McCarthy grifting off false accusations and demagoguery. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) February 13, 2023

Why is he required to be on Ukraine's side? Why does he have to be on anyone's side? — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) February 13, 2023

BECAUSE REEEEEEEEEE.

We want the war to end. We want the grifting to end. As you know, when the USSR dissolved, it was unfathomable that NATO would pounce on Ukraine within thirty years and try to integrate the historical geopolitical buffer zone into the core of Western globalist powers,… https://t.co/hPMHLK9CL7 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 13, 2023

You’re not on the side of the American People. This has been obvious for some time now 🧐🤷🏼‍♂️ — Ty’s Tough Talk🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@toughtalkty) February 13, 2023

Ahem.

You just admitted to the world that if we want to truly "side with Ukraine" we must "enable escalation of conflict that may lead to WW3". The public sees right through the fraud you are and have always been. — Daniel Bostic (@debostic) February 13, 2023

Move there, loser. — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) February 13, 2023

We’ll start a GoFundMe for him.

See? Givers.

He's done more to help Ukraine than most – So, when are you enlisting to fight over there? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 13, 2023

He might as well. Ain’t like he’s got a job.

Your takes get dumber by the minute. I can literally see you becoming more stupid. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 13, 2023

It’s true.

Every tweet is just a teensy bit dumber than his last one.

This is the conclusion you’ve drawn based on his desires to avoid a third world war? That’s pretty twisted — 🇺🇸 From the Desk of Kat 🇺🇸 (@KittyKatStaxx00) February 13, 2023

Coming from a guy who isn't on the side of America, ever, I'd say @elonmusk should wear your disapproval like a badge of MF courage. — Rusty 🎙️ (@rustyweiss74) February 13, 2023

True dat.

Elon doesn’t want war.

It’s clear Adam does.

Pretty sure we can see who the real ‘good guy’ is.

***

Related:

HA! Dean Cain DROPS DOCTOR Jill Biden as only HE can for her #FlyEaglesFly tweet and LOL

Receipt-filled thread shows how YOUR tax dollars were used to blacklist (defund) conservative media

YIKES! We thought the NYT piece promoting mass suicide was bad but THIS Dick guy’s thread is even WORSE

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.