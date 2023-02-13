Nothing to see here, just the New York Times publishing an article about some Yale economics prof who thinks old people in Japan should commit mass suicide INCLUDING ritual disembowelment. Not entirely sure WHY they felt the need to get super graphic on their tweet but here we are.

As if the article itself wasn’t horrible enough.

A Yale economics professor has some ideas for how to deal with the burdens of Japan’s rapidly aging society. The “only solution,” he said, is mass suicide of the elderly, including ritual disembowelment. https://t.co/krlL3Ytd2e — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 12, 2023

From the NYT:

His pronouncements could hardly sound more drastic. In interviews and public appearances, Yusuke Narita, an assistant professor of economics at Yale, has taken on the question of how to deal with the burdens of Japan’s rapidly aging society. “I feel like the only solution is pretty clear,” he said during one online news program in late 2021. “In the end, isn’t it mass suicide and mass ‘seppuku’ of the elderly?” Seppuku is an act of ritual disembowelment that was a code among dishonored samurai in the 19th century. Last year, when asked by a school-age boy to elaborate on his mass seppuku theories, Dr. Narita graphically described to a group of assembled students a scene from “Midsommar,” a 2019 horror film in which a Swedish cult sends one of its oldest members to commit suicide by jumping off a cliff. “Whether that’s a good thing or not, that’s a more difficult question to answer,” Dr. Narita told the questioner as he assiduously scribbled notes. “So if you think that’s good, then maybe you can work hard toward creating a society like that.” Yeah … No.

This is the same newspaper that lost its collective mind over publishing an editorial by Tom Cotton. pic.twitter.com/54indiaz7v — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 12, 2023

Sure, encourage old people to commit suicide. That isn’t horrific and evil or anything.

And speaking of horrific and evil:

Maybe old people shouldn’t all commit seppuku, but we need to think creatively about how they can have dignity in a world where many are only burdens. With technological change becoming more rapid, they no longer even have wisdom to offer young generations. Need new solutions. — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) February 12, 2023

Everything after the word ‘but’ should have been left out of this tweet. WTF, claiming our aging generation has nothing to offer young generations? REALLY DUDE?

But wait, there’s more.

The idea that they should sacrifice *something* for young people isn’t even being seriously considered. If nothing else gov shouldn’t keep spending all its money on them and giving them advantages in the job market through civil rights law. See also covid. https://t.co/GsRwYaTqBv — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) February 12, 2023

Wow.

You see this also in the ridiculous debate over Canadian euthanasia. Even those that don’t want to be burdens, many people feel like we should keep forcing it on them. Like we’re only comfortable in a social order where the young are burdened for the sake of the old. — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) February 12, 2023

See? Told you.

Bad take, Dick.

Please, by all means set the example. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) February 13, 2023

Just sayin’.

Personally I think they should start with tenured academics and over the hill politicans and move on from there — Oldguy (@Iambord6) February 13, 2023

Hell, let’s start with term limits, yeah?

Delete your account. That’s how you could help society. What a horrible person you are. — Ultra Silky Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) February 13, 2023

How bout you take one for the team first. — Edub (@Edubyourmom) February 13, 2023

Age 92, my mother lay abed dying for several days. I sat with her. She stirred and attempted to speak. I gave her a sip of water. She beckoned me closer. I still couldn’t make it out.

Finally, she whispered “Rosebud.” I thought that was pretty funny myself. Stop being evil dude. — Xerxes X. Xiquez (now with more X!) (@XXiquez) February 13, 2023

Love this.

This is horrifying. Older people have taught me so much through Twitter, like how to laugh (even if their teeth might fall out, eh @RowdyRick73 😂) and the strength to fight for what you believe in. You clearly haven’t been around good people or haven’t appreciated elders… https://t.co/TszZswITxY — Zelda A. Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) February 13, 2023

Be the change you wish to see in the world. Delete your account. — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂🇦🇽 (@CallMeK1123) February 13, 2023

The idea that technological change supplants wisdom is proof that you need more elderly people with wisdom around you. — Joe's Garage and Classified Storage Services, LLC (@Crapplefratz) February 13, 2023

While the original article and of course, the thread is both hot garbage, the reaction to the thread gives this editor hope.

Not much, but a little.

***

Related:

AOC leads pack of frothy-mouthed Dems LOSING IT over Jesus Super Bowl ad (here are the dumbest)

Michael Shellenberger takes Democrats and their ‘Putin Lovers/Red Scare’ insanity APART (thread)

Dom Lucre takes a stroll down Biden’s RACIST AF memory lane in receipt-filled, MERCILESS thread

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.