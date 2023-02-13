How DARE Christians interrupt the booze and gambling Super Bowl ads with Jesus. THE NERVE!

Seems our tolerant, kind, accepting-of-all-ideas (HA!) pals on the Left are very very very upset over the ‘He Gets Us’ Jesus ad that was shown during the Super Bowl. Apparently, promoting love, family, acceptance, and life is a bad thing as far as Democrats are concerned. How we WISH we were making this crap up but nope. It’s very real.

You may be asking yourselves what sort of shallow, idiotic tool would have a problem with an ad about Jesus …

*cough cough*

Something tells me Jesus would *not* spend millions of dollars on Super Bowl ads to make fascism look benign — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 13, 2023

Something tells us AOC has no idea what the word fascism actually means.

With the money the “He Gets Us” people spent on their right-wing Jesus ads, they could permanently house 1,563 people experiencing homelessness. — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) February 13, 2023

Pepsi and booze companies easily spent 10x that … is Democrat Strategist Sawyer upset with them for not investing those dollars into saving the homeless?

Gonna guess he’s not.

If Jesus were alive today, He'd say "hey don't spend all of those millions of dollars to run a Super Bowl ad about me. Instead, use that money to feed the poor and house the unhoused." Sure, He gets Us.

But do we get Him? — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) February 13, 2023

And you know he thought this was some great, meaningful tweet.

Just FYI, the same group that is financing the “He Gets Us” Jesus ads is also helping finance the lawsuit seeking to ban abortion medication nationwide — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 13, 2023

Just FYI, as a rule Christians support life.

Crazy, we know.

HATE AT THE SUPER BOWL. The $100 million Super Bowl ads about Jesus come from a group, “He Gets Us;” note well, this group donated $50 million to anti-LGBTQ hate groups & against choice; Hobby Lobby Founder Green said, Jesus ”gets us, … He loves (sic) who we hate.“ pic.twitter.com/ICaHhb87S8 — John P. Flannery (@JonFlan) February 12, 2023

John should try crying more.

You know what would be better “branding” for Jesus? Using those 100 million dollars on the priorities of Jesus: Feed the hungry

Welcome the stranger

Care for the sick

Liberate the oppressed

Love our neighbors Yes, He gets us.

We don’t seem to get him. https://t.co/x4E1y383nb — Carlos A. Rodríguez (@CarlosHappyNPO) February 11, 2023

Again, notice they don’t have any issue with other advertisers spending their money on Super Bowl ads. And they spent FAR MORE – heck, Pepsi could have just cut one of their multiple ads and fed eleventy BILLION people.

If you're raging against people who don't look like you, love like you, or worship like you, Jesus does not get you. Pharisees of the Servant Foundation: you cannot whitewash hate and bigotry. #FreshResists https://t.co/TbgPb4T3f5 — Vivian Leal (@VivianLeal123) February 13, 2023

What do you want to bet ol’ Viv here isn’t bright enough to see the irony of her own tweet?

I’m Agnostic, but, if I was going to change any commercial, I’d have the deep voice of some well known democrat saying “Jesus. He gets US, but he’s confused as hell about THEM!” as they pointed to a clip of MAGA members bashing out US Capital Windows committing crimes…they still… https://t.co/NDToFk4qSA — Jack Hopkins (@thejackhopkins) February 13, 2023

You have to wonder if Trump likes living for free in agnostic Jack’s head.

It’s a commercial, people.

Before the game starts, I wanted to take a second and talk about the ‘He Gets Us’ commercials that will air today. When did the NFL start letting hate-groups advertise on their platform? …tell me again who the groomers are.#SuperBowl #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/o1a4asTurb — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) February 12, 2023

These people all seriously need to get a hobby.

A brain.

A life.

Something.

***

Related:

Michael Shellenberger takes Democrats and their ‘Putin Lovers/Red Scare’ insanity APART (thread)

BOMBSHELL: Proud Boys defense BUSTS Biden DOJ for withholding doc CENTRAL to J6 seditious conspiracy case

Dom Lucre takes a stroll down Biden’s RACIST AF memory lane in receipt-filled, MERCILESS thread

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.