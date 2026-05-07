Disney Cruise Families Stunned by Onboard Arrests — The Shocking Reason Border Patrol Took Down the Crew

From this headline, this sounds awful. What a way to ruin a magical Disney vacation!

ICE agents storm Disney cruise docking in California and arrest multiple staff in front of stunned passengers https://t.co/W4bRmMWmBY pic.twitter.com/x8Vz51MsfL — New York Post (@nypost) May 6, 2026

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This had to be traumatizing on these families. Why would ICE choose to do this? Are they monsters?

ICE agents stormed a Disney cruise ship docking in San Diego and arrested multiple workers in front of stunned passengers. Vacationers watched on as immigration officials cuffed several employees on the Disney Magic ship while it was being unloaded. Passenger Dharmi Mehta took a video of the moment, saying one of those detained was her server during the five-day trip last month.

ICE agents stormed a Disney cruise ship docking in San Diego and arrested multiple workers in front of stunned passengers. Vacationers watched on as immigration officials cuffed several employees on the Disney Magic ship while it was being unloaded. Passenger Dharmi Mehta took a video of the moment, saying one of those detained was her server during the five-day trip last month.

It feels a little disingenuous to leave out the fact that they were being arrested for running a child pornography ring lol https://t.co/lxDWOAmuJ3 — Birdshot Simulator (@fleshsimulator) May 7, 2026

Yep, there was WAY more to this story.

Families hoping to make memories on a cruise were unknowingly surrounded by alleged child predators working aboard the ships, according to law enforcement officials. US Customs and Border Protection boarded five cruise ships, including a Disney cruise docked in San Diego, between April 23 and 25 as part of ongoing child sexual exploitation material (CSEM) enforcement operations, a CBP spokesperson told The California Post.

Those arrested were part of a ring sharing child sexual abuse material.

They updated the headline later in the day just FYI. https://t.co/ig8BxFUeZa — Laura G (@LaurasMiscMovie) May 7, 2026

Hopefully, those outraged will see the update.

@ReyReviews TBH, that element of the story wasn't made public until today. Just a bunch of weepy stories about how a bunch of Disney cruise employees got arrested and how the passengers were shocked. — Col Alois Hammer (@andyinsdca) May 7, 2026

That's the bad part. There was a bunch of sympathetic readers who had no idea of the whole story.

Gotta love the audio where a bystander cries whyyyyyyeeee? Why? Because they are raping children, Lupe. — Metra Vane (@metra_vane) May 7, 2026

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Because they hope that by lying they can shape perception against the Trump admin, even when what is being done is objectively good like arresting pedophiles. — Average nobody (@MrKisukes) May 7, 2026

That's exactly the goal.

It’s because they know people are dumb creatures who read only headlines. — 🃏Dylan ✗ ✗ (@Joker_4286) May 7, 2026

There was an extremely good reason ICE raided the Disney cruise and arrested multiple staff members, and I feel like the New York Post left that extremely good reason out of their headline on purpose because no one would be mad at ICE for arresting these people if they knew why. https://t.co/6r1MTvwsIT — Possum Reviews (@ReviewsPossum) May 7, 2026

Now readers know the rest of the story.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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