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Disney Cruise Families Stunned by Onboard Arrests — The Shocking Reason Border Patrol Took Down the Crew

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 PM on May 07, 2026
AP Photo/Eric Risberg

From this headline, this sounds awful. What a way to ruin a magical Disney vacation!

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This had to be traumatizing on these families. Why would ICE choose to do this? Are they monsters?

ICE agents stormed a Disney cruise ship docking in San Diego and arrested multiple workers in front of stunned passengers.

Vacationers watched on as immigration officials cuffed several employees on the Disney Magic ship while it was being unloaded.

Passenger Dharmi Mehta took a video of the moment, saying one of those detained was her server during the five-day trip last month.

ICE agents stormed a Disney cruise ship docking in San Diego and arrested multiple workers in front of stunned passengers.

Vacationers watched on as immigration officials cuffed several employees on the Disney Magic ship while it was being unloaded.

Passenger Dharmi Mehta took a video of the moment, saying one of those detained was her server during the five-day trip last month.

Yep, there was WAY more to this story.

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Families hoping to make memories on a cruise were unknowingly surrounded by alleged child predators working aboard the ships, according to law enforcement officials.

US Customs and Border Protection boarded five cruise ships, including a Disney cruise docked in San Diego, between April 23 and 25 as part of ongoing child sexual exploitation material (CSEM) enforcement operations, a CBP spokesperson told The California Post.

Those arrested were part of a ring sharing child sexual abuse material

Hopefully, those outraged will see the update.

That's the bad part. There was a bunch of sympathetic readers who had no idea of the whole story. 

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That's exactly the goal.

Now readers know the rest of the story. 

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

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CALIFORNIA CRIME ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN

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