CBS News: Five-Year-Old ‘Arrested’ by ICE ‘Still Living With the Trauma’

You might know Liam Conejo Ramos as the five-year-old boy pictured in the blue bunny hat in stories about his "arrest" by ICE.

It was January 22 when Rep. Ilhan Omar posted that ICE had just detained a five-year-old. Actually, ICE agents stayed with the child after his illegal alien father abandoned him and took off on foot. It was reported that ICE took the boy home, but his mother refused to open the door to take her son while there were ICE agents outside. Soon, everyone was reporting that ICE had arrested a five-year-old after using him as "bait," according to Kamala Harris.

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Ramos was sent with his father to an ICE detention facility in Texas, where, at the end of January, a judge ordered both the boy and his father released, saying that for some people, "the perfidious lust for unbridled power and the imposition of cruelty in its quest know no bounds and are bereft of human decency."

Now it's April, and CBS News sent a reporter to interview the boy and his family. Yes, they actually interviewed the 5-year-old and asked him what his biggest fear was. "Immigration," he responded in Spanish, to which the reporter added, ICE.

CBS News immigration correspondent Camilo Montoya-Galvez also confirmed with the mother that she refused to open the door to her son, and the illegal alien father denies abandoning his child, saying ICE is lying.

Five-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos, the boy whose ICE detention in Minnesota sparked global outrage after he was taken away wearing a blue bunny hat and carrying his school backpack, is still living with the trauma, his parents told CBS News' @camiloreports in an exclusive… pic.twitter.com/kqJSOc5FPm — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 6, 2026

The post continues:

… interview. More than two months later, they say Liam is no longer the same child: He’s afraid to go outside, asks if police are ICE, and worries they will “take me away again.” His parents say he is now getting support, but fear the emotional scars from his time in detention may not heal quickly.

They're trying to make him the next "Maryland man," Kilbar Abrego Garcia. Maybe Sen. Chris Van Hollen will show up and share a juice box with him.

Parents who abandoned their child in the street are now heroes to the liberal media because Trump said abandoning your kid is wrong. Can't make it up.



Amazingly, in this video, Liam's mother admits she didn't open the door to her own child and admits they are economic migrants,… https://t.co/EJQ28gUw0a — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) April 6, 2026

The post continues:

… not asylum seekers. Another liberal media hoax bites the dust.

If the child is afraid the police are ICE, maybe they should take the $2,600 and self-deport to where they won't have to worry about ICE.

Do the propagandists of CBS think the purported trauma is from his parents both abandoning him in the moment? — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 6, 2026

I have to say, I’m very grateful that CBS had the decency to give these parents the chance to catch their breath, after they dumped that child like a hot potato and ran away like roadrunners. It would’ve been extremely rude to have interviewed them while they were still panting. — The Part They Don’t Tell You (@EastFlatbushGuy) April 6, 2026

Elian Gonzalez could not be reached for comment. pic.twitter.com/uCdQ2f4HPY — Milton Keynes, Socialist Philanthropist (@MiltonKeynesSP) April 6, 2026

Yes, I’d be traumatized if my dad ran away from me leaving me to strangers AND THEN when they try to return me home, my mom won’t open the door!!! Yes that’s traumatizing to a 5 year old. — Lhop (@Lhop963) April 6, 2026

I can only imagine the poor child's trauma from having been deserted by his father, then having his mother refusing to open the door to take possession of her child. Luckily, ICE was there to take care of him. — CommonSenseIsn'tCommonAnymore (@DCFanFirst) April 6, 2026

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Being abandoned by both of your parents can do that. Don't blame ICE. — Allen Hockenbury (@AllenHocke53697) April 6, 2026

"global outrage"



LOL — JWF (@JammieWF) April 6, 2026

His mother should have opened her door when ICE tried to return him to her. That would have prevented this trauma. — O Honey, Bless Your Heart, B.S., By.Ob. (@mirabiledictu86) April 6, 2026

Not sure I’ve ever seen a “reporter” asking questions quite as leading as this. — Ashlee Lee (@ashlee_leeee) April 6, 2026

You mean that kids face the consequences of their parents' bad choices and criminality? Unbelieveable! — The Intersect (@mburm201) April 6, 2026

This is pure propaganda. If his parents didn’t enter the country illegally and abandon him during his father’s arrest it wouldn’t be an issue. — Never Stay Down (@Peter_Nastasi) April 6, 2026

Wow, using a 5-year-old to push open borders and anti-ICE rhetoric. Who abandoned the 5-year-old? His dirtbag illegal father. — chris canio (@ChrisCanio) April 6, 2026

You interviewed a 5 year old? lol — vc (@verticalcheddar) April 6, 2026

Terrible propagandist posing as a journalist for CBS

🤮 — Dutchy (@serenityyynoww) April 6, 2026

The parents placed the kid in danger. Their reward is a starring piece in a news story. Something very wrong with the country. — Domenic Imperato (@ImperatoDomenic) April 6, 2026

Why are they still here? Their asylum claim was denied in March, pending appeal. Deport them all.

"Global outrage." CBS News wishes there were global outrage, and they're doing their best to stir it up, but the parents aren't helping. Dad took off on foot and left the boy, and Mom refused to take him, so it was up to ICE to look after him. Or, we could do as we believe CBS News is suggesting, and just not detain illegals anymore.

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Update:

CBS News has posted an extended clip of its exclusive interview with Liam, in which we learn that he likes to ride his bike and he likes to run … like his father. Oh, and his favorite food and what he wants to be when he grows up in his own country.

It’s been more than two months since 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos was taken into ICE custody in Minnesota, wearing a blue bunny hat and his school backpack — a moment that reignited America’s polarizing debate over immigration enforcement. But his parents say their son remains… pic.twitter.com/WoUvmibgVb — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 6, 2026

He sounds traumatized.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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