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CBS News: Five-Year-Old ‘Arrested’ by ICE ‘Still Living With the Trauma’

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on April 06, 2026
Twitter

You might know Liam Conejo Ramos as the five-year-old boy pictured in the blue bunny hat in stories about his "arrest" by ICE. 

It was January 22 when Rep. Ilhan Omar posted that ICE had just detained a five-year-old. Actually, ICE agents stayed with the child after his illegal alien father abandoned him and took off on foot. It was reported that ICE took the boy home, but his mother refused to open the door to take her son while there were ICE agents outside. Soon, everyone was reporting that ICE had arrested a five-year-old after using him as "bait," according to Kamala Harris.

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Ramos was sent with his father to an ICE detention facility in Texas, where, at the end of January, a judge ordered both the boy and his father released, saying that for some people, "the perfidious lust for unbridled power and the imposition of cruelty in its quest know no bounds and are bereft of human decency."

Now it's April, and CBS News sent a reporter to interview the boy and his family. Yes, they actually interviewed the 5-year-old and asked him what his biggest fear was. "Immigration," he responded in Spanish, to which the reporter added, ICE.

CBS News immigration correspondent Camilo Montoya-Galvez also confirmed with the mother that she refused to open the door to her son, and the illegal alien father denies abandoning his child, saying ICE is lying.

The post continues:

… interview. More than two months later, they say Liam is no longer the same child: He’s afraid to go outside, asks if police are ICE, and worries they will “take me away again.” His parents say he is now getting support, but fear the emotional scars from his time in detention may not heal quickly.

They're trying to make him the next "Maryland man," Kilbar Abrego Garcia. Maybe Sen. Chris Van Hollen will show up and share a juice box with him.

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The post continues:

… not asylum seekers.

Another liberal media hoax bites the dust.

If the child is afraid the police are ICE, maybe they should take the $2,600 and self-deport to where they won't have to worry about ICE.

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Why are they still here? Their asylum claim was denied in March, pending appeal. Deport them all.

"Global outrage." CBS News wishes there were global outrage, and they're doing their best to stir it up, but the parents aren't helping. Dad took off on foot and left the boy, and Mom refused to take him, so it was up to ICE to look after him. Or, we could do as we believe CBS News is suggesting, and just not detain illegals anymore.

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***

Update:

CBS News has posted an extended clip of its exclusive interview with Liam, in which we learn that he likes to ride his bike and he likes to run … like his father. Oh, and his favorite food and what he wants to be when he grows up in his own country.

He sounds traumatized.

***


Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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CBS NEWS ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

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