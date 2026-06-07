GASP! Not THAT! Pete Hegseth's Kids Wear Fatigues in Normandy and Unhinged, Batsh**t Lefties Can't DEEEAL

A deranged blue-check leftist account is melting down over War Secretary Pete Hegseth’s kids joining him in Normandy for D-Day commemorations while wearing military fatigues—treating the whole thing like some creepy cosplay stunt instead of children honoring their veteran dad and the Greatest Generation on hallowed ground.

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Because nothing screams “totally normal” like attacking a family’s patriotic moment, right?

Classic TDS derangement at its finest. Or would that be HDS?

Hegseth Derangement Syndrome?

We may be onto something here:

Why are Kegseth’s kids with him in Normandy wearing military fatigues….it’s not Halloween smh pic.twitter.com/D00wgpbqnI — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 6, 2026

It'S nOT hAlLoWeEn.

What a moron.

And speaking of morons:

Anyone know what this patch is? pic.twitter.com/hTgsRApHTi — Antifany ofClarence🌊🌊🌊 (@truebluepixie) June 6, 2026

It's all a PLOT! THAT'S RIGHT. That patch is the new Trump Youth patch, much like what the Hitler Youth wore. IT'S TRUE!

Ok, so we probably shouldn't joke too much about this, because some mouth-breather will see it as a breaking news story and run with it. On that point, we're not kidding.

Don't take our word for it, all you have to do is look through the rest of the comments on this post and you'll see exactly what we're talking about:

Not an inch closer pic.twitter.com/49KpxORKHe — 🇸🇪💥𝔓𝔢𝔯𝔰𝔬𝔫𝔞 𝔑𝔬𝔫 𝔊𝔯𝔞𝔱𝔞💥🇸🇪 (@im_rigor) June 7, 2026

Right.

Teach them hate while they are young pic.twitter.com/rmtoiVuScd — Mary Lou 🎒 (@CloudWatchcs) June 7, 2026

Woof. We'd say they're not sending their best, but we're pretty sure this is as good as it gets on the Left.

HITLER YOUTH

The Hitler Youth and the League of German Girls were developed as Nazi Party youth groups to introduce children and juveniles to Nazi ideology and policy. These youth groups also prepared Germany’s young people for war.https://t.co/V5sMwvPjad — Tossed Salad & Scrambled Eggs (@EggsTossed) June 7, 2026

THERE it is. See, we were kidding but deep down we know some dipwad would go this route. They're all so damn predictable.

A derangement of the senses, a detachment from all things real that projects a feeling of military readiness brainwashed into the minds of children. Gegsethemone believes he is chosen and, like all drunks, he's 'spirtized' from the bottle of Dr Jesus Trump in Christo-Trumpism. — The Longshot (@thelongshotcouk) June 6, 2026

They really believe this crap.

We are once again reminded that these people are the reason there are still instructions on shampoo bottles.

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