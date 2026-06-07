Brit Hume OWNS Dumbest Obama Bro Tommy Vietor for Pushing Pritzker to STRIP...
VIP
David French Is SHOCKED His New Team Might Actually Elect Graham Platner ......
He MAD! Graham Platner’s Antisemitic RANT at John Fetterman for Calling Him Out...
Mamdani Melt: NYC’s Socialist Mayor Wants the Democrat Party to Warm to His...
VIP
Governor Newsom Press Office Asks Why Republicans Hate That They Count Every Vote
Trial: Karmelo Anthony Was Asked to Leave 15 Times Before Fatal Stabbing
'How Is This Real?' Scott Pelley's Post-Firing Instagram Pic Sparks More Than a...
Report: Sen. Chris Murphy Funding Group Behind Anti-ICE Riots
The Economist Looks at the 'New' Dangerous Rhetoric About Anti-White Prejudice in British...
Border Czar Tom Homan Explains What Happens If Delaney Hall in Newark Is...
New Republic: The Firing of Scott Pelley Will 'Reverberate in American Journalism History'
WaPo: Pete Hegseth Takes Six of His Kids Along on Official Visit to...
Woman: Kiddo Came Home Crying After Being Told in Sex Ed That Only...
Obama Bro Says JB Pritzker Should Strip Family of Bears Ownership and Give...

GASP! Not THAT! Pete Hegseth's Kids Wear Fatigues in Normandy and Unhinged, Batsh**t Lefties Can't DEEEAL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:00 AM on June 07, 2026
X

A deranged blue-check leftist account is melting down over War Secretary Pete Hegseth’s kids joining him in Normandy for D-Day commemorations while wearing military fatigues—treating the whole thing like some creepy cosplay stunt instead of children honoring their veteran dad and the Greatest Generation on hallowed ground. 

Advertisement

Because nothing screams “totally normal” like attacking a family’s patriotic moment, right? 

Classic TDS derangement at its finest. Or would that be HDS? 

Hegseth Derangement Syndrome? 

We may be onto something here:

It'S nOT hAlLoWeEn.

What a moron.

And speaking of morons:

It's all a PLOT! THAT'S RIGHT. That patch is the new Trump Youth patch, much like what the Hitler Youth wore. IT'S TRUE!

Ok, so we probably shouldn't joke too much about this, because some mouth-breather will see it as a breaking news story and run with it. On that point, we're not kidding.

Don't take our word for it, all you have to do is look through the rest of the comments on this post and you'll see exactly what we're talking about:

Recommended

He MAD! Graham Platner’s Antisemitic RANT at John Fetterman for Calling Him Out As a Creeper Is DAMNING
Sam J.
Advertisement

Right.

Woof. We'd say they're not sending their best, but we're pretty sure this is as good as it gets on the Left.

THERE it is. See, we were kidding but deep down we know some dipwad would go this route. They're all so damn predictable.

They really believe this crap.

We are once again reminded that these people are the reason there are still instructions on shampoo bottles.

Advertisement

============================================================

Related:

He MAD! Graham Platner’s Antisemitic RANT at John Fetterman for Calling Him Out As a Creeper Is DAMNING

Worst. Take. EVER --> Sure, Graham Platner Assaulted That Conservative Woman BUUUT ...

That One Time the Republican Nominee for Governor of Iowa Schooled Obama TO HIS FACE (Watch)

Well, Well, WELL... What Do We Have HERE?! Even NBC Notices Late Ballot Drops Always Seem to Benefit Dems

Believe ALL Women? Krystal Ball Smears Graham Planter Accuser and Trips SPECTACULARLY Over Her Own Posts

============================================================

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ANTIFA ANTISEMITISM MILITARY PETE HEGSETH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

He MAD! Graham Platner’s Antisemitic RANT at John Fetterman for Calling Him Out As a Creeper Is DAMNING
Sam J.
Brit Hume OWNS Dumbest Obama Bro Tommy Vietor for Pushing Pritzker to STRIP McCaskey of Bears Ownership
Sam J.
Trial: Karmelo Anthony Was Asked to Leave 15 Times Before Fatal Stabbing
Brett T.
'How Is This Real?' Scott Pelley's Post-Firing Instagram Pic Sparks More Than a Few Eye Rolls
Doug P.
Mamdani Melt: NYC’s Socialist Mayor Wants the Democrat Party to Warm to His ‘Abolish ICE’ Message
Warren Squire
Border Czar Tom Homan Explains What Happens If Delaney Hall in Newark Is Shut Down
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

He MAD! Graham Platner’s Antisemitic RANT at John Fetterman for Calling Him Out As a Creeper Is DAMNING Sam J.
Advertisement