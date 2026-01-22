Kamala Harris Discovers New Low—Still Shilling the '5-Year-Old ICE Bait' Fairy Tale

It sometimes feels like a simulation where Democrats flat out lie to the public, the Corporate Media repeats their lies and then half the world will repeat the lies until the end of time. Drew Holden listed all of the instances of the Media lying about the 'five year old boy used as bait' story and now Kamala Harris is lying about it.

Advertisement

Liam Ramos is just a baby. He should be at home with his family, not used as bait by ICE and held in a Texas detention center.



I am outraged, and you should be too. pic.twitter.com/djr2z1AG0N — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 22, 2026

Liam should be safe at home. That's why his Dad should have him in a country where they are legally permitted to reside and not running from ICE in America.

It’s important that everyone who sees this post knows that Harris is lying:https://t.co/VzaWdzBzfj — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) January 23, 2026

It's important Kamala is exposed as the liar she is.

And this is why your btchass is unemployed.



Nobody buys your fake outrage and bullsht lies.



Get a job, loser. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 22, 2026

It's why people didn't trust her.

This is the fault of your administration. His father came illegally and left his son. Thank goodness ICE saved from a worse fate. — Jen (@Sea_Glass1115) January 23, 2026

We are thrilled ICE saved the child from freezing to death after his father abandoned him. Thank you ICE — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) January 23, 2026

Hey Kamala….this was debunked hours ago…pretty disgusting you’re still using a child to peddle a lie….ratio incoming pic.twitter.com/dqBuuNAmzN — WestCoast_Life (@westcoast_lyfe) January 22, 2026

She's a disgusting person.

We dodged a bullet with you pic.twitter.com/91caOQ7bj4 — loucottonballs (@loucottonballs) January 22, 2026

Everyone should thank Heavenly Father for that tonight.

Of course you’re blaming ICE instead of blaming his dad who abandoned him. Thank goodness you lost. America dodged a bullet https://t.co/Ghw0kOM1bz — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 23, 2026

Correct, his father is an illegal alien who fled law enforcement. Or would you prefer the 5 year old child gets lost?



You can add it to the list of 400k missing children YOU misplaced at the border.



Thank god ICE protected this child instead of letting him wonder away in the… — J (@JayTC53) January 22, 2026

His father didn't care about him, that's for sure.

His father came to the country illegally and then abandoned him once ICE showed up



Blame him — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 22, 2026

Advertisement

They infantilize illegals and act like they are all poor innocent souls who only want to work and do good deeds for their neighbors. It's ludicrous.

As usual, Kamala is LYING. This boy's illegal alien father left the boy in a running car as he fled from ICE.



He was not "used as bait", that's Kamala's sick fantasy.



w. — Willis Eschenbach (@WEschenbach) January 22, 2026

Not a single tweet, not a single mention, of the 11-year old girl violently raped by an illegal alien? While he held his 10-year old sister at knife point? Disgusting https://t.co/cm6dIqGrG7 — Matthew Aaron (@theAlphaAddict) January 23, 2026

Oh, she will never address that.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.