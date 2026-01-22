Kamala Harris Discovers New Low—Still Shilling the '5-Year-Old ICE Bait' Fairy Tale

US Officially Withdraws From the World Health Organization
justmindy
justmindy | 9:10 PM on January 22, 2026
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

It sometimes feels like a simulation where Democrats flat out lie to the public, the Corporate Media repeats their lies and then half the world will repeat the lies until the end of time. Drew Holden listed all of the instances of the Media lying about the 'five year old boy used as bait' story and now Kamala Harris is lying about it.

Liam should be safe at home. That's why his Dad should have him in a country where they are legally permitted to reside and not running from ICE in America.

It's important Kamala is exposed as the liar she is.

It's why people didn't trust her.

She's a disgusting person.

Everyone should thank Heavenly Father for that tonight.

His father didn't care about him, that's for sure.

They infantilize illegals and act like they are all poor innocent souls who only want to work and do good deeds for their neighbors. It's ludicrous. 

Oh, she will never address that. 

