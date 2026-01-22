Gov. Tim Walz Posts About Masked Agents Snatching Preschoolers Off the Street
Pam Bondi Busts Out the Handcuffs: Psycho Liberals Arrested in Minnesota

Drew Holden Exposes Media Conspiracy: '5-Year-Old ICE Bait' Story Was Always About a Fleeing Illegal Dad

justmindy
justmindy | 6:50 PM on January 22, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

Earlier today, we told you about the hoax perpetuated by Ilhan Omar about ICE detaining a five year old child. The receipt keeper of X, Drew Holden, has a full wrap up of all the lies told by various Corporate Media outlets in America. Buckle up!

The ICE agents actually took care of and comforted the child. His father left him behind. That's the facts.

Apparently, they hope their readers only read a few paragraphs, get outraged and don't read the rest.

It's intentional.

It's all about emotional terrorism.

That seems like information they should have included from the beginning. 

Oh, the stealth edit! The move of cowards.

People should be outraged by the father who abandoned his kid. He could have gone back to his home country for free with a $2600 payment, but instead he left his child behind. Also, he must REALLY trust the good people of ICE if he was willing to leave his child with them.

The Media and the Democrats work together in perfect unison. How special!

Time will tell if more Leftists will follow suit and admit they were wrong.

Editor's Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

