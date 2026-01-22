Drew Holden Exposes Media Conspiracy: '5-Year-Old ICE Bait' Story Was Always About a Fleeing Illegal Dad

Earlier today, we told you about the hoax perpetuated by Ilhan Omar about ICE detaining a five year old child. The receipt keeper of X, Drew Holden, has a full wrap up of all the lies told by various Corporate Media outlets in America. Buckle up!

🧵THREAD🧵



There’s another media hoax from Minnesota. Legacy outlets churned out headlines about a 5-year-old child used as “bait” by ICE.



The reality? The kid’s father, an illegal immigrant, abandoned him when he saw the agents. As even these outlets later concede.



Look ⤵️ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 22, 2026

The ICE agents actually took care of and comforted the child. His father left him behind. That's the facts.

Here’s how these hoaxes start. @washingtonpost alleges ICE used a 5-year-old kid as “bait” to arrest his father.



Not until five paragraphs into the piece do they acknowledge what really happened: the child’s father, an illegal immigrant, abandoned him when he saw ICE. pic.twitter.com/RgbwjcWojx — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 22, 2026

Apparently, they hope their readers only read a few paragraphs, get outraged and don't read the rest.

But this allegation was everywhere. We saw the same thing from @AP.



Explosive claim in the headline: “used as ‘bait’” (from the school, no less)



Reality: six paragraphs down, father abandoned child. pic.twitter.com/fM4gjhhJ75 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 22, 2026

It's intentional.

I mean. Just look at this from @CBSNews. Quoting the school to say that their “sense of security is shaken and their hearts shattered” by ICE.



Six paragraphs in: father abandoned his child. pic.twitter.com/8Yp1fLEFhF — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 22, 2026

It's all about emotional terrorism.

At @thedailybeast they waited **13** paragraphs into the piece — after dubbing the story a “New Low” — before letting their readers know that DHS said (WaPo above seems to have confirmed) that father abandoned his child and fled on foot. pic.twitter.com/PJzzsOOpQa — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 22, 2026

That seems like information they should have included from the beginning.

At @Newsweek, it was seven paragraphs between “5-year-old as ‘bait’” and the reality that his father fled and abandoned him. pic.twitter.com/Ch9EzploHr — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 22, 2026

The folks at @USATODAY appear to have since updated their piece (I suspect we’ll get more of this) but initially claimed that “outrage mounts” over the detainment of this child.



Three more paragraphs before you get to the reason why: his father fleeing ICE agents. pic.twitter.com/JrI9qawOhy — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 22, 2026

Oh, the stealth edit! The move of cowards.

You would have no idea, as a casual reader of @ABC, that the child in question was abandoned by his fleeing father, and that’s why he was in the custody of ICE.



It’s a lie by omission. pic.twitter.com/NrLsy1wtTk — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 22, 2026

Same thing at @usnews.



Headline: “federal officers detain a 5-year-old boy”



Reality, five paragraphs later: father fled on foot, abandoning child. pic.twitter.com/P4LFQZxH8B — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 22, 2026

People should be outraged by the father who abandoned his kid. He could have gone back to his home country for free with a $2600 payment, but instead he left his child behind. Also, he must REALLY trust the good people of ICE if he was willing to leave his child with them.

No one, far as I can tell, in any of these reports, disputes the contradictory assertion: that the father fled when he saw ICE, and abandoned his child, leaving ICE to take custody.



Plus these assertions come from the child’s school, not even the family.



What are we doing here? — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 22, 2026

And as always happens in cases like this, the bogus allegations, dutifully reprinted by the legacy media, are immediately recycled as gospel by Democrats.



There’s too many to include all, but here’s @HillaryClinton, @IlhanMN, @RepJimmyGomez and @RepGabeAmo. pic.twitter.com/fFy58op2BQ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 22, 2026

The Media and the Democrats work together in perfect unison. How special!

A few more repeating the fiction. @RepAngieCraig @MayorFrey @BettyMcCollum04 (who took the lie even further, by claiming agents “tracked an apprehended” the child). pic.twitter.com/vANwuHEhda — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 22, 2026

It’s all contrived to try to make people think that Trump and ICE have ushered in totalitarian chaos in Minnesota.



It’s fed right into the outrage cycle to justify violent protests and other efforts to subvert federal law.



And the legacy media is at the heart of the conspiracy. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 22, 2026

Starting to get the admissions that this was a fraud: https://t.co/wQhcmBEo8U — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 22, 2026

Time will tell if more Leftists will follow suit and admit they were wrong.

