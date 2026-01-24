DHS Releases More Details About That 5-Year-Old Who Was 'Detained' by ICE

Earlier this week, Rep. Ilhan Omar had a fit after a 5-year-old boy was detained by ICE after being used as bait.
ICE just detained a 5-year-old child.— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 22, 2026
Don’t tell us this is about “the worst of the worst.” That’s a lie.
Absolutely vile.https://t.co/YAADttsNlv
Speaking of the worst, how about the boy's father, an illegal alien from Ecuador who took off running and left his 5-year-old alone, abandoned. DHS posted, "Parents are asked if they want to be removed with their children, or ICE will place the children with a safe person the parent designates."
According to Frank Luntz, DHS says they took the boy to his mother, but she refused to open the door.
New developments in the case of 5-year-old Liam Ramos in Minneapolis:— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) January 23, 2026
DHS says the boy’s mother refused to open the door to take her son after the father was detained outside their home. The father then told officers he wanted his son to stay with him.https://t.co/tLmfZQ2b3S
Um, wut? https://t.co/a8e0YKPwsB— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 24, 2026
A lot of people are skeptical of DHS.— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) January 23, 2026
However, the DHS and local school superintendent’s stories both are consistent in saying Liam’s mother did not open the door to take custody of the 5-year-old boy.
👉🏻 https://t.co/tLmfZQ2b3S pic.twitter.com/FqThxHjfsZ
That sweet boy is caught between some crazy forces. May God protect and bless him.— Bonita (@CalmCoolSerene) January 24, 2026
As a father I would never run away and leave my son behind. Absolutely despicable.— What We're All Thinking (@ReciprocitEye) January 24, 2026
Should have just taken it like a man.
Even if the horrible story was true I don’t care…— Cody Northwood 🇺🇸 🥃 (@CodyNorthwood) January 24, 2026
Keep deporting them.
It appears this poor child has losers for both parents...— MissyO (@melanne1850) January 24, 2026
She’s probably illegal too— Awake (@Steve1536497023) January 24, 2026
That would seem to be the most reasonable explanation.
***
