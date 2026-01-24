DHS Releases More Details About That 5-Year-Old Who Was 'Detained' by ICE

School Bus Driver Pledges Not to Let Any Kids Off the Bus If...
Brett T. | 7:30 PM on January 24, 2026
imgflip

Earlier this week, Rep. Ilhan Omar had a fit after a 5-year-old boy was detained by ICE after being used as bait.

Speaking of the worst, how about the boy's father, an illegal alien from Ecuador who took off running and left his 5-year-old alone, abandoned. DHS posted, "Parents are asked if they want to be removed with their children, or ICE will place the children with a safe person the parent designates."

According to Frank Luntz, DHS says they took the boy to his mother, but she refused to open the door.

That would seem to be the most reasonable explanation.

***

