DHS Releases More Details About That 5-Year-Old Who Was 'Detained' by ICE

Earlier this week, Rep. Ilhan Omar had a fit after a 5-year-old boy was detained by ICE after being used as bait.

ICE just detained a 5-year-old child.



Don’t tell us this is about “the worst of the worst.” That’s a lie.



Absolutely vile.https://t.co/YAADttsNlv — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 22, 2026

Advertisement

Speaking of the worst, how about the boy's father, an illegal alien from Ecuador who took off running and left his 5-year-old alone, abandoned. DHS posted, "Parents are asked if they want to be removed with their children, or ICE will place the children with a safe person the parent designates."

According to Frank Luntz, DHS says they took the boy to his mother, but she refused to open the door.

New developments in the case of 5-year-old Liam Ramos in Minneapolis:



DHS says the boy’s mother refused to open the door to take her son after the father was detained outside their home. The father then told officers he wanted his son to stay with him.https://t.co/tLmfZQ2b3S — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) January 23, 2026

A lot of people are skeptical of DHS.



However, the DHS and local school superintendent’s stories both are consistent in saying Liam’s mother did not open the door to take custody of the 5-year-old boy.



👉🏻 https://t.co/tLmfZQ2b3S pic.twitter.com/FqThxHjfsZ — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) January 23, 2026

That sweet boy is caught between some crazy forces. May God protect and bless him. — Bonita (@CalmCoolSerene) January 24, 2026

As a father I would never run away and leave my son behind. Absolutely despicable.



Should have just taken it like a man. — What We're All Thinking (@ReciprocitEye) January 24, 2026

Even if the horrible story was true I don’t care…



Keep deporting them. — Cody Northwood 🇺🇸 🥃 (@CodyNorthwood) January 24, 2026

It appears this poor child has losers for both parents... — MissyO (@melanne1850) January 24, 2026

She’s probably illegal too — Awake (@Steve1536497023) January 24, 2026

That would seem to be the most reasonable explanation.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.