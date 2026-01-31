Hilarious Quality Learing Center Informercial Will Have You Starting Your Own Daycare
Texas Judge Orders the Release of That 'Arrested' Five-Year-Old and His Illegal Alien Father

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on January 31, 2026
Twitchy/Sam J.

It was January 22 when Rep. Ilhan Omar posted that ICE had just detained a five-year-old. Actually, ICE agents stayed with the child after his illegal alien father abandoned him and took off on foot. It was reported that ICE took the boy home, but his mother refused to open the door to take her son while there were ICE agents outside. Soon, everyone was reporting that ICE had arrested a five-year-old after using him as "bait," according to Kamala Harris.

No more complaints about President Donald Trump separating families: the boy was taken with his father to a detention facility in Texas. Now, Fox News' Bill Melugin reports that a Texas federal judge has ordered the release of the boy and his father.

… ICE’s administrative warrants “do not pass probable cause muster…that is called the Fox guarding the henhouse…the Constitution requires an independent judicial officer.”

Judge Biery then goes on to write:

“Observing human behavior confirms that for some among us, the perfidious lust for unbridled power and the imposition of cruelty in its quest know no bounds and are bereft of human decency. And the rule of law be damned. Ultimately, Petitioners may, because of the arcane United States immigration system, return to their home country, involuntarily or by self-deportation. But that result should occur through a more orderly and humane policy than currently in place.”

Judge Biery’s LinkedIn page also shows him liking a post today about millions protesting President Trump’s policies.

"The perfidious lust for unbridled power and the imposition of cruelty in its quest know no bounds and are bereft of human decency" — give it a rest, drama queen.

We say ICE keeps the father in custody until February 31 arrives.

***

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

