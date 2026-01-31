Texas Judge Orders the Release of That 'Arrested' Five-Year-Old and His Illegal Alien Father

It was January 22 when Rep. Ilhan Omar posted that ICE had just detained a five-year-old. Actually, ICE agents stayed with the child after his illegal alien father abandoned him and took off on foot. It was reported that ICE took the boy home, but his mother refused to open the door to take her son while there were ICE agents outside. Soon, everyone was reporting that ICE had arrested a five-year-old after using him as "bait," according to Kamala Harris.

No more complaints about President Donald Trump separating families: the boy was taken with his father to a detention facility in Texas. Now, Fox News' Bill Melugin reports that a Texas federal judge has ordered the release of the boy and his father.

BREAKING: Texas federal judge Fred Biery (Clinton appointee) has ordered the release of 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos & his father from ICE detention in TX. In his decision, he includes a photo of the boy and gets today’s date wrong (Feb 31st doesn’t even exist) while saying that… pic.twitter.com/58IbuQAZJZ — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 31, 2026

… ICE’s administrative warrants “do not pass probable cause muster…that is called the Fox guarding the henhouse…the Constitution requires an independent judicial officer.” Judge Biery then goes on to write: “Observing human behavior confirms that for some among us, the perfidious lust for unbridled power and the imposition of cruelty in its quest know no bounds and are bereft of human decency. And the rule of law be damned. Ultimately, Petitioners may, because of the arcane United States immigration system, return to their home country, involuntarily or by self-deportation. But that result should occur through a more orderly and humane policy than currently in place.” Judge Biery’s LinkedIn page also shows him liking a post today about millions protesting President Trump’s policies.

"The perfidious lust for unbridled power and the imposition of cruelty in its quest know no bounds and are bereft of human decency" — give it a rest, drama queen.

Seems like a balanced and neutral guy. — joe sims (@Rock5491) January 31, 2026

Am I reading this correctly, or in the actual judgement is he outright stating that his decision is legit based on emotion and not the rule of current law? — CMFFL82 (@Cmfcity82) January 31, 2026

Is anyone surprised? This has become routine with all these activist judges. — Robyn (@USA_Robyn) January 31, 2026

These hacks in robes must be impeached. — James Hirsen (@thejimjams) January 31, 2026

Why are all of these judges such twerp theater kids at heart? — mog (@moggingface) January 31, 2026

This judicial coup is all part of the Dems’ calculated, destructive plan for America. The Dems openly admit that they appointed judges for the sole purpose of stopping Trump, not to adjudicate fairly. pic.twitter.com/PZJQGOYF67 — Broken Clock (@skymac2) January 31, 2026

“But that result should occur through a more orderly and humane policy than currently in place”…

So he disagrees with the policy, therefore he can decide however he pleases - this is judicial activism plain as day — SoBay Patriot (@JohnJohn4131) January 31, 2026

Many legal analysts are calling this the most unhinged ruling ever. I doubt it lasts more than a few days — Lumbricus Terrestris (@Wormwarone) January 31, 2026

The new judicial standard is that anyone who has a child cannot be held accountable for their crimes. — Alex (@EuropaActual) January 31, 2026

Sounds more like a matter of personal opinion that led him to order their release and not so much on enforcing federal immigration laws. These activist judges need to go. — Project Liberty (@prjctliberty) January 31, 2026

This incitement to insurrection directly contradicts governing Supreme Court precedent. These Democrat operatives in robes are not even pretending any longer. — Bart DePalma (@BartDePalma) January 31, 2026

We say ICE keeps the father in custody until February 31 arrives.

