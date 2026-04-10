Washington Post Journalist Who Won Pulitzer for Roy Moore Smear Pleads Guilty to Child Porn Possession

It's a real banner week for journalists. This one will make your stomach turn. Before you read this, this is one of the journalists who did the reporting against Roy Moore in Alabama. Yeah, about that.

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🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨



Washington Post journalist Thomas Pham LeGro has pleaded GUILTY to possession of child pornography in DC.



FBI agents executed a search warrant at his residence and seized several electronic devices.



During the execution of the warrant, agents observed what… pic.twitter.com/FosstGbKuy — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) April 10, 2026

Seems like this guy has his own 'messing with children' issue.

Look at this, he's a smear specialist. Not surprised. pic.twitter.com/ILn7iOr0QU — wade pearson (@wadepearson) April 10, 2026

Par for the course.

This is like the 20th similar breaking story today.



Something has to change, we have to reach the breaking point where the correct solution is implemented. https://t.co/s5OL6hmXC0 — Clay Martin ⚔️ (@wayofftheres) April 10, 2026

There are way too many of these cases.

Fun Fact: @washingtonpost journalist Tom LeGro won a Pulitzer prize for his reporting on the Roy Moore senate race in 2018. https://t.co/nltdapAuvh — Ordnance Jay Packard Esq. (オードナンス・ジェイ・パッカード) (@OrdnancePackard) April 10, 2026

Isn't that interesting?

I am not 1% surprised that WaPo reporters are chomos. https://t.co/vTrp5nOQTq — Marc J. Randazza 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 🇧🇷 (@marcorandazza) April 10, 2026

Send him to Louisiana to be tried. Send every child predator there to be tried. https://t.co/WMBOk3OWVN — Lucky Charlie.🎧 (@LuckyCharlie) April 10, 2026

Then, feed them to the gators. Florida works, too.

Funny how many of the people who cry “P3d0 defender!!!” are they, themselves, the actual p3d0s. https://t.co/4XF6EOyhba — Rob Smithson (@RobSmithson6) April 10, 2026

Oh, they protest too much.

Liberals don’t seem to be able to help themselves. https://t.co/8kWOLPkcCv — 🇺🇸Pat Mcdonaldson 🇺🇸 (@pat_mcdonaldson) April 10, 2026

It's so strange.

What is it with these democrats and Child porn? https://t.co/O5gBZUtjRy — The Seed (@theseed59788459) April 10, 2026

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The Washington Posts Finest @washingtonpost https://t.co/JpqaFqZcEt — Beak of the Condor (@BeakoftheCondor) April 10, 2026

Shameful.

Aaaand another one..

It's almost as if it's a job requirement to work for MSM.

https://t.co/6jlgytlzIi — 🗜๑яก้้้้้้้้Ħ⚙Ŀī0 (@cornholio74) April 10, 2026

Behind every antisemite is an embarrassing pervert. Just like sat group. 👍 pic.twitter.com/zoskfalc5K — Tzvi🇺🇸🇮🇱🎗️צבי (@Twitagra_DM) April 10, 2026

I wish we could find all these people and round them up. Put them in a prison ala The Midnight Express and NEVER let them out. Make them live long miserable lives until they die. — Slinky (@Stenogabue) April 10, 2026

That's the dream.

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