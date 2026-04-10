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Washington Post Journalist Who Won Pulitzer for Roy Moore Smear Pleads Guilty to Child Porn Possession

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on April 10, 2026
Twitchy

It's a real banner week for journalists. This one will make your stomach turn. Before you read this, this is one of the journalists who did the reporting against Roy Moore in Alabama. Yeah, about that.

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Seems like this guy has his own 'messing with children' issue.

Par for the course. 

There are way too many of these cases.

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Isn't that interesting?

Then, feed them to the gators. Florida works, too.

Oh, they protest too much. 

It's so strange.

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Shameful.

That's the dream.

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