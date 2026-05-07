VIP
Hantavirus Cruise Ship Outbreak Hits Close to Home: Not COVID 2.0, But Lessons...
Stephen Colbert’s Friend, Barack, Gives Him a Personal Tour of His Presidential Center
$11 Million Somali Medicare Fraudster Given Probation in Plea Deal With MN AG...
From Giggle Box to Hanky Time: Dem. Vice Chair Malcolm Kenyatta Gets a...
Sam Stein Overlooks Tim Scott While Worrying It’ll Be ‘Another 100 Years’ Before...
Kathy Griffin Wants You to Feel Rage on Election Day Over Arrest of...
Disney Cruise Families Stunned by Onboard Arrests — The Shocking Reason Border Patrol...
Rep. Steve Cohen Says Tennessee's Insane New Maps Would Destroy the Black Community's...
Play Stupid Games, Win Stupid Prizes: Krassenstein Canceled by His Own Side for...
The Bulwark Floats the Idea of Graham Platner Running for President in 2028
'Go to Gaza Yourself': Man Urges Gay Pro-Palestine Protester to Experience Hamas 'Hospital...
AOC Is Thinking About How Black Americans Created Democracy in This Country From...
Yet Another Gen Z Dweeb Declares 'The Rule of Law Is Dead' Because...
Our Sides Are Splitting! Jen Psaki Claims Democrats Don't Choose Nominees in a...

Columnist Says Criticism of Katie Porter’s Temperament Is ‘Blatantly Sexist’

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on May 07, 2026
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

The View's Whoopi Goldberg apparently didn't read this column about criticizing California gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter's temperament, because she admitted that she yells at people, too. It took "conservative" panelist Alyssa Farah Griffin to inform her that criticism of Porter's temperament is sexist and chauvinistic.

Advertisement

Perhaps Griffin got the idea by reading Jack Ohman's column in The San Francisco Chronicle.

Ohman writes in what turns out to be an interview with Porter:

During Tuesday’s debate slugfest, Porter sought to flip the script. 

“Californians can decide for themselves about my temperament based on what they’ve seen here tonight,” she said. “And if these bullies, these boys bullying and bickering, hasn’t been enough to raise questions about their temperament, I would really challenge that.”

In her latest ad, Porter attempts more script-flipping, jokingly telling whiteboard-toting supporters, “Now, could you guys please get out of my shot?” 

Self-deprecating humor is definitely a good tactic at this final stage of a race that has grown increasingly bitter and sanctimonious. But when I press her about Steyer, the billionaire political activist who has spent roughly $150 million blanketing the airwaves and social media with his ads, she doesn’t shy away from unloading.

From my vantage point, the hit on Porter’s temperament is blatantly sexist, especially if you watched the other temperamentally challenged male candidates during this week's debates. Staying on message during a long campaign isn’t easy, and the double-standards she keeps facing more than explain a few relatively minor flare-ups. 

Recommended

$11 Million Somali Medicare Fraudster Given Probation in Plea Deal With MN AG Keith Ellison
Brett T.
Advertisement

Narrator: Her latest ad proved that self-deprecating humor was definitely not a good tactic.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Claiming "sexism" to gloss over Porter's obvious emotional stability is sexist. 

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CALIFORNIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

$11 Million Somali Medicare Fraudster Given Probation in Plea Deal With MN AG Keith Ellison
Brett T.
From Giggle Box to Hanky Time: Dem. Vice Chair Malcolm Kenyatta Gets a Taste of His Own Medicine
justmindy
'Go to Gaza Yourself': Man Urges Gay Pro-Palestine Protester to Experience Hamas 'Hospitality' Firsthand
justmindy
Disney Cruise Families Stunned by Onboard Arrests — The Shocking Reason Border Patrol Took Down the Crew
justmindy
UNHINGED Democrat Rep. Justin Pearson MUST Be Expelled After Attacking Innocent TN State Troopers (Watch)
Sam J.
Sam Stein Overlooks Tim Scott While Worrying It’ll Be ‘Another 100 Years’ Before SC Elects a Black Leader
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

$11 Million Somali Medicare Fraudster Given Probation in Plea Deal With MN AG Keith Ellison Brett T.
Advertisement