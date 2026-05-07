Columnist Says Criticism of Katie Porter’s Temperament Is ‘Blatantly Sexist’

The View's Whoopi Goldberg apparently didn't read this column about criticizing California gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter's temperament, because she admitted that she yells at people, too. It took "conservative" panelist Alyssa Farah Griffin to inform her that criticism of Porter's temperament is sexist and chauvinistic.

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Whoopi Goldberg defends Katie Porter snapping and yelling at her staff by saying she does it too: "Maybe she does yell at people. I yell at people. You yell at people." pic.twitter.com/RQXaWbGJRf — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 7, 2026

Perhaps Griffin got the idea by reading Jack Ohman's column in The San Francisco Chronicle.

OPINION: Criticism of Katie Porter’s temperament is blatantly sexist, especially if you watched the temperamentally challenged male candidates during this week’s debates, Jack Ohman writes. https://t.co/OBE073E9po — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) May 7, 2026

Ohman writes in what turns out to be an interview with Porter:

During Tuesday’s debate slugfest, Porter sought to flip the script.

“Californians can decide for themselves about my temperament based on what they’ve seen here tonight,” she said. “And if these bullies, these boys bullying and bickering, hasn’t been enough to raise questions about their temperament, I would really challenge that.” … In her latest ad, Porter attempts more script-flipping, jokingly telling whiteboard-toting supporters, “Now, could you guys please get out of my shot?” Self-deprecating humor is definitely a good tactic at this final stage of a race that has grown increasingly bitter and sanctimonious. But when I press her about Steyer, the billionaire political activist who has spent roughly $150 million blanketing the airwaves and social media with his ads, she doesn’t shy away from unloading. … From my vantage point, the hit on Porter’s temperament is blatantly sexist, especially if you watched the other temperamentally challenged male candidates during this week's debates. Staying on message during a long campaign isn’t easy, and the double-standards she keeps facing more than explain a few relatively minor flare-ups.

Narrator: Her latest ad proved that self-deprecating humor was definitely not a good tactic.

Ignoring the fact that she's a dangerous, unhinged lunatic just because she's a woman is actually blatantly sexist, dummies. https://t.co/vnDBDWzJ8x — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 7, 2026

The irony being that excusing Porter’s at this point well documented horrendous behavior towards both her staff and towards her own family by painting anybody who points it out as “sexist” is, itself, incredibly sexist — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 7, 2026

Only one candidate on the stage that I know of has been accused of domestic abuse. — Sheriff Chad Bianco (@ChadBianco) May 7, 2026

What’s sexist is domestic violence against husbands, who then lose custody of their children. Katie Porter’s now ex-husband lives in Oregon.



Then again this is Gavin Newsom’s California, where the government can take your children, if you don’t turn them into eunuchs. pic.twitter.com/hf5g5zSJz5 — Matt Quan (@matthewrquan) May 7, 2026

Female here! It's not sexist to criticize unprofessional behavior and temperament. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) May 7, 2026

We don’t hate her because we are sexist.



We hate her because she’s a bitch. — Just a 70's kid stuck in 1984 (@THEMarkEdwards1) May 7, 2026

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No it's not. We can judge a person based on their behavior regardless of their sex, race, religion.



Her behavior is disgusting and she should be called out in it. If the other candidates have issues, then they, too, can be judged. They have nothing to do with her being a bitch. — Scott Wickstrum (@swickstrum) May 7, 2026

No we aren't doing that anymore. She's a harridan and every one can see that. — 1967mustangman (@1967mustangman) May 7, 2026

This accusation does a disservice to women who experience actual blatant sexism. Porter has revealed her disgusting temperament time and again. She is unlikable beyond politics. I would avoid her in the street because she behaves like an obnoxious person. — Sam Bates (@WomenAreXX) May 7, 2026

She’s a domestic abuser.



You would never support a male candidate with her record of physical abuse and ill temper, but because she’s a female and has the correct left-wing views—and is your party’s best bet to win the governorship—you’re fine with it.



Hypocrites. — Chris McKeever 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealMcKeever) May 7, 2026

Her ideas are anti-American, and she has been shown to be abusive to staff and family.



Oh, but I'm a sexist for pointing that out?



Nah, you are just going to a worn out bs excuse because you have nothing else. — Bonnie Blue and Zoe (@BonnieBlueTK) May 7, 2026

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Shes a man-hating menopausal beast who deserves nothing but ridicule and mocking. — Dominic Vobiscum 🌲 (@DomVobis) May 7, 2026

Claiming "sexism" to gloss over Porter's obvious emotional stability is sexist.

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