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Cringe Overload: Katie Porter's New Ad Brags About Yelling at Staff and Calls Her OWN Kids Future Losers

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on May 05, 2026
AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File

Katie Porter just released a new political ad and it's so cringe. Clearly she is proud of her weight loss because she wanted those full body shots in this one.

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This is a must watch. Also, nothing like predicting your kids will be losers who hang out on your couch.

Apparently she is proud of being an abusive boss and finds it hilarious.

Throwing mashed potatoes on someone will scare them off.

She has no redeeming qualities.

See, it's funny because she yelled at her staff member in a viral post where she was abusive and disgusting, so now they are making it a big joke. Isn't degrading your subordinates a hoot!

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Spencer's ads are actually entertaining and also ... true.

That ad makes the viewer visibly uncomfortable quickly. 

In Florida, things are close to perfect because Republicans have the super majority. In California, Leftists have it and have had it for a while and they continue to erode the state and people continue to vote for them thinking things will improve. It's madness. 

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Someone should tell her she can lose all the weight in the world, but that won't make her likable, attractive or charismatic. 

This is all true. Democrats are really wild. 

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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