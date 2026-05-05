Cringe Overload: Katie Porter's New Ad Brags About Yelling at Staff and Calls Her OWN Kids Future Losers

Katie Porter just released a new political ad and it's so cringe. Clearly she is proud of her weight loss because she wanted those full body shots in this one.

I'm at a loss for words. This is so bad.pic.twitter.com/5uoDNjH6Ea — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) May 5, 2026

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This is a must watch. Also, nothing like predicting your kids will be losers who hang out on your couch.

What an insane "joke" to end your campaign ad



"Remember when I abused my staff? 🤣🤣😇" https://t.co/8pGX9WjOzi — mason (@onehandpolitics) May 5, 2026

Apparently she is proud of being an abusive boss and finds it hilarious.

“I’m a single mom with three kids…”



Yes, Katie. Because you physically abused your ex-husband. https://t.co/9WP510T6fi — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 5, 2026

Throwing mashed potatoes on someone will scare them off.

When your narcissism is bigger than your ambitions, you end up with an ad like this.



It sells her unlikability, but Porter is too in love with herself to notice https://t.co/a3lWQb3Ss8 — Scott Greer 6’2” IQ 187 (@ScottMGreer) May 5, 2026

Woof. Even in her own paid advertising, Katie Porter is still unlikable. https://t.co/JUyRV7ahdh — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) May 5, 2026

She has no redeeming qualities.

Actual closing line: "Could you guys please get out of my shot?" https://t.co/qBYVqJKS81 — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) May 5, 2026

See, it's funny because she yelled at her staff member in a viral post where she was abusive and disgusting, so now they are making it a big joke. Isn't degrading your subordinates a hoot!

Democrats love to say they're the party of good taste and good aesthetics.



Compare this campaign ad to any of @spencerpratt's campaign videos. https://t.co/9AtFczHsP4 — Granite Mtn. (@gran1te_mtn) May 5, 2026

Spencer's ads are actually entertaining and also ... true.

Narcissists are so insane dude https://t.co/DOuVN86bhC — Luxe (@luxeprogressive) May 5, 2026

Cringe. Wince. Recoil. Three things that rarely happen within seconds of each other. https://t.co/Jt3vaSqMwQ — Katy Grimes (@KATYSaccitizen) May 5, 2026

That ad makes the viewer visibly uncomfortable quickly.

California has a Democrat supermajority 62/80 seats and they killed the healthcare bill



But here’s Katie Porter with the same propaganda tropes + blaming Donald Trump



because she knows low IQ liberals fall for this every election https://t.co/pktBH7SN7E — Itsss Giorgio (@RampageGio) May 5, 2026

In Florida, things are close to perfect because Republicans have the super majority. In California, Leftists have it and have had it for a while and they continue to erode the state and people continue to vote for them thinking things will improve. It's madness.

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Making fun of the fact that she abused her staff is part of her campaign now? Does she like losing? https://t.co/UoY8OkGGRx — Tahra Hoops (@TahraHoops) May 5, 2026

Someone should tell her she can lose all the weight in the world, but that won't make her likable, attractive or charismatic.

She lives in a university subsidized residence on the UC Irvine campus normally reserved for professors, but granted to her under a “special arrangement” since she entered politics. She divorced her husband. She has active restraining orders against him and a live-in boyfriend. https://t.co/tMvIJmpCBT — Canada’s Wonderlab: K-Pg Survivor Edition? (@geraldbullTiVo) May 5, 2026

This is all true. Democrats are really wild.

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