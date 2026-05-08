A Bad Rap? CNN’s Jake Tapper Says Marco Rubio Dropped '90s Hip-Hop References in Recent Press Briefing

Last week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio surprised us as a wedding DJ. Apparently, there's more musical mastery from Marco. He's not only adept at dropping beats, but CNN's Jake Tapper says he was dropping lyrical references to '90s hip-hop songs during a recent press briefing.

Advertisement

Rubio doesn’t deserve a bad rap for his song-influenced skill, no matter what Tapper thinks. (WATCH)

The pain in Jake Tapper‘s face is priceless-he really feels the need to let you know that Marco Rubio used hip-hop references 🤣 pic.twitter.com/gOHjK6g1Hj — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) May 7, 2026

Jake Tapper is a silly, LITTLE man. — John in the Shelter (@jswriter65) May 7, 2026

Fake Flapper at it again. This soy-man’s self loathing is wonderful! — Darn Good Dawg (@GeeBeeinGA) May 7, 2026

Tapper always appears tapped out. Retirement would be good for him (and us).

Rubio seems well-versed in music. Posters don’t see why that’s something he should keep to himself.

The 90s hip hop era produced some of the best music ever. Why does Jake think this is a bad thing? — I.AM.OVER.IT (@jbhsndrs) May 8, 2026

lol, Jake thinks this is somehow a bad thing. Marco is relatable & real which makes Americans like him — Laura (@LauraE1790064) May 8, 2026

Does he really think that makes Marco less admirable? This is the funniest thing I've seen the dems do in awhile. I will vote HARDER for Rubio for anything due to this. 🤣 — Misty Dawn (@MiztDawnCO) May 8, 2026

Tapper’s just jealous that Rubio can put together a better mixtape than he can.

Commenters say Tapper is as insufferable as a scratched CD that keeps skipping.

@jaketapper seems broken and in need of a long vacation - may be the fear of the Paramount / WB merger and how he soon will be out of job - or the fact that Rubio seems cooler than he does even with his neato bumper-stickers and pins from lost Presidential campaigns - or the fact… pic.twitter.com/TmfQBcgLAg — Dave B (@yworpd) May 7, 2026

(post continues) ...that the friends he has acquired by sucking on toes for 30 years in the media will also be out of a job.

What ever would we do without the hard hitting ‘journalism’ of Fake Tapper — Pedestrians Xing 🇺🇸 🦅 (@XingPedestrians) May 8, 2026

Oh, we can think of a lot of things. Hopefully, we’ll find out sooner rather than later if CNN cleans house.

Posters say Democrats and their ‘journalists’ see Rubio as a potential Republican presidential candidate for 2028.

Ohhh nooo!!! Marco used words from songs. The nerve of him. @jaketapper do you not have anything better to talk about??? Wait.. is this the new script?? Go after Rubio?? Good luck with that🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ — JoGui (@Jojo_GA_68) May 8, 2026

Advertisement

Tapper is gearing up for Marco Rubio 2028. Marco will be worse than Hitler to Jake Tapper 🙄 — Two Dogs (@MisikinJohn) May 7, 2026

I just really hope Rubio uses Check yo self as his campaign song :) that would be amazing. Ice Cube is my favorite. I even named my farm after one of his songs :) — chickawhat (@chickawho) May 7, 2026

I was already sold on him, why are you trying to make him MORE awesome? — spikygeek (@spikygeek) May 8, 2026

This is great messaging from Tapper for Rubio's eventual run for President/VP! — Jeremy (@YetAnotherJer) May 7, 2026

Tapper is sometimes hard to read because he looks so uninterested in what he’s discussing. If this low-energy TikTok video was some diss track aimed at Rubio, it didn’t land.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.