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A Bad Rap? CNN’s Jake Tapper Says Marco Rubio Dropped '90s Hip-Hop References in Recent Press Briefing

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:15 AM on May 08, 2026
Twitchy

Last week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio surprised us as a wedding DJ. Apparently, there's more musical mastery from Marco. He's not only adept at dropping beats, but CNN's Jake Tapper says he was dropping lyrical references to '90s hip-hop songs during a recent press briefing.

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Rubio doesn’t deserve a bad rap for his song-influenced skill, no matter what Tapper thinks. (WATCH)

Tapper always appears tapped out. Retirement would be good for him (and us).

Rubio seems well-versed in music. Posters don’t see why that’s something he should keep to himself.

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Tapper’s just jealous that Rubio can put together a better mixtape than he can.

Commenters say Tapper is as insufferable as a scratched CD that keeps skipping.

(post continues) ...that the friends he has acquired by sucking on toes for 30 years in the media will also be out of a job.

Oh, we can think of a lot of things. Hopefully, we’ll find out sooner rather than later if CNN cleans house.

Posters say Democrats and their ‘journalists’ see Rubio as a potential Republican presidential candidate for 2028.
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Tapper is sometimes hard to read because he looks so uninterested in what he’s discussing. If this low-energy TikTok video was some diss track aimed at Rubio, it didn’t land.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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2028 ELECTIONS CNN JAKE TAPPER MARCO RUBIO MUSIC TIKTOK

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