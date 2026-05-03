Marco Rubio's New Role: DJ MC Master Marco

Is there nothing Marco Rubio can't do? The many roles of Marco memes popped up as Trump assigned more and more duties to him. Our own Fuzzy Chimp rounds a bunch up just about every week. Brett T. shows that even CBS caught on to it a while ago. But the Marco memes just keep on coming!
Additional footage of Marco Rubio DJing at a family wedding last night. pic.twitter.com/eoPLSA4MA0— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 3, 2026
DJ Sexy Secretary of State apparently DJed a family wedding and now he has a new job.
Political spin: Secretary of State Marco Rubio adds new job as wedding DJ https://t.co/bG8RMZqnKa pic.twitter.com/1CoGFHARIA— New York Post (@nypost) May 3, 2026
The Post with their clever headlines.
DJ LIL MARCO 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QlFr6pFgIQ— Charles Duval (@charduval) May 3, 2026
Honestly, this one is so awesome it could be used as an election poster or club promo.
Marco Rubio realising he has to be DJ now pic.twitter.com/KX2tQv3qWW— Wealthy Anon (@wealthyanon) May 3, 2026
We're loving the new name.
Marco Rubio is pursuing his “true passion” as a DJ. He will now be known as DJ Marco Polo and you can find him in the club! pic.twitter.com/cIDy6IglA5— 🇺🇸No Left Turns🇺🇸 (@SarcasticAI) May 3, 2026
Droppin' them beats like bombs on Iran!
🎧🇺🇸 #TENDENCIA | Se vuelve viral el video de Marco Rubio mostrando su faceta como DJ durante una boda familiar.— Contraluz | Política, Economía y más (@contraluzec) May 3, 2026
El Secretario de Estado de Donald Trump sorprendió a todos al tomar el control de la música, demostrando que tiene ritmo tanto en la diplomacia como en la pista.… pic.twitter.com/HnuuP6PCRF
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Hola! Marco proves the GOP could use a little more Latin groove!
May 3, 2026
Even the Pope (DJ High Pontiff) was impressed.
🔥 LEGEND! Another angle of Sec. Marco Rubio DJing it up at a family's wedding over night— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 3, 2026
I am convinced you could put this man in any job on the planet and he'd excel at it 🤣
The left is LYING to themselves if they can't admit Marco is crushing it on all fronts 🇺🇸
📽️… pic.twitter.com/SAWUP0wRkb
We agree wholeheartedly: Rubio pretty much succeeds in anything he puts his hands to.
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