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Marco Rubio's New Role: DJ MC Master Marco

Gordon K
Gordon K | 10:00 PM on May 03, 2026
Twitchy

Is there nothing Marco Rubio can't do? The many roles of Marco memes popped up as Trump assigned more and more duties to him. Our own Fuzzy Chimp rounds a bunch up just about every week. Brett T. shows that even CBS caught on to it a while ago. But the Marco memes just keep on coming!

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DJ Sexy Secretary of State apparently DJed a family wedding and now he has a new job.

The Post with their clever headlines.

Honestly, this one is so awesome it could be used as an election poster or club promo.

We're loving the new name.

Droppin' them beats like bombs on Iran!

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Hola! Marco proves the GOP could use a little more Latin groove!

Even the Pope (DJ High Pontiff) was impressed.

We agree wholeheartedly: Rubio pretty much succeeds in anything he puts his hands to.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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