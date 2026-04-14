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Rubio Tuesday

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 7:10 PM on April 14, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool

It's been another week and another round of Marco Rubio memes. According to Twitter/X, there's very little Marco Rubio can't do. He's sort of the Chuck Norris of Secretaries of State.

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So let's see what Marco's been up to lately.

Rubio had some fighting to do in the Octagon, but that wasn't the only fight he was tasked with.

Not only did the internet imagine Rubio increasing energy production, but he was also the chief candidate to work the Iranian problem for President Trump (according to the meme makers).

LOL. Who's going to straighten out the Strait of Hormuz?

Rubio, of course.

He's got this!

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Mines you say? They're no match for Marco.

Okay, that's good!

Things are gonna get wild when he returns as Rubio the White.

When Rubio's not fighting, we see his softer side.

Awwwww.

Marco Rubio is also a peacemaker.

But then he goes back to fighting …

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Sorry, Marco. There's only one leader of the chimps, but you can have this one …

It's way too early for all that, folks!

Marcio Rubio, infamous hacker?

Rubio was even tapped to retrieve the Artemis II crew.

What happens when we cross the memes?!

Seems dangerous to us, but it's just too good not to.

Will we be back next week? Who knows. One of these days, the Rubio memes will stop, and we just won't show up, but today is NOT that day!

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

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