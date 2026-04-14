Rubio Tuesday

It's been another week and another round of Marco Rubio memes. According to Twitter/X, there's very little Marco Rubio can't do. He's sort of the Chuck Norris of Secretaries of State.

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So let's see what Marco's been up to lately.

Rubio set to make his debut tonight at UFC327 🥊 😂 pic.twitter.com/T6vJtjhDND — Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) April 12, 2026

Marco Rubio realizing he's now the UFC Freedom 250 main card. pic.twitter.com/7OLNfXwNgg — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) April 12, 2026

Rubio had some fighting to do in the Octagon, but that wasn't the only fight he was tasked with.

Rubio finding out that he has to help increase American oil production. pic.twitter.com/Byq8gWbQfH — YUGE BALLZ (@YUGEBOLZ) April 11, 2026

Not only did the internet imagine Rubio increasing energy production, but he was also the chief candidate to work the Iranian problem for President Trump (according to the meme makers).

Marco Holliday was not pleased by not being at the Iranian treaty meetings in Pakistan. "I'll be their huckleberry," he was reported to have said. pic.twitter.com/L3B9WsTNQ3 — Drew Abernathy (@OvernightHaulin) April 13, 2026

LOL. Who's going to straighten out the Strait of Hormuz?

Rubio, of course.

Marco Rubio realizing he's now in charge of which ships sail through the Strait of Hormuz. pic.twitter.com/Lr7DPXaYrF — Yoav Kaufman 🇮🇱 (@yoavkaufman) April 12, 2026

He's got this!

Marco Rubio realizing he’s being assigned to clear the mines from the Strait of Hormuz https://t.co/YNCDqV4BS9 pic.twitter.com/KyYuDvMfuT — Am Yisrael Chai 🐙 (@AmYisraelChai_X) April 14, 2026

Mines you say? They're no match for Marco.

Marco Rubio Preparing to Blockade a Critical Trade Route https://t.co/E7Pa4Zp9yN pic.twitter.com/ikijdA8bFJ — Prequel Memes (@rPrequelMemes) April 13, 2026

Okay, that's good!

Marco Rubio realizing he has to keep saying “You Shall Not Pass!” while standing in the Strait of Hormuz. #lotr pic.twitter.com/nSbNBo8xcx — Dad Jokes Animals (@DadJokesAnimals) April 13, 2026

Things are gonna get wild when he returns as Rubio the White.

When Rubio's not fighting, we see his softer side.

As of April 11, 2026, there is no evidence that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is officially "in charge" of National Pet Day😂🤣⬇️🫢🫣🐕🐈 pic.twitter.com/mlq1tHh32w — Invisible Memes On X (@w2071d) April 11, 2026

Awwwww.

Marco Rubio finding out he has to go to Uganda to negotiate a ceasefire in the chimpanzee war https://t.co/9SVtF42Bp3 pic.twitter.com/EbI5ivtstq — Yunguantan (@Concubinist) April 11, 2026

Marco Rubio is also a peacemaker.

But then he goes back to fighting …

Marco Rubio realizing he needs to be the new leader of the chimps https://t.co/ngGl7FibPG pic.twitter.com/sovldpteUT — Altitude alchemist (@ImranSheik4500) April 10, 2026

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Sorry, Marco. There's only one leader of the chimps, but you can have this one …

JD Vance when he sees Marco Rubio is the new odds favorite to win the presidency in 2028: https://t.co/F1T0TQoMDg pic.twitter.com/DYM8IdcXHB — Prison Mitch (@Prisonmitch) March 11, 2026

It's way too early for all that, folks!

Marcio Rubio, infamous hacker?

Marco on standby for when Artemis 2 splashes down in the pacific later 🤿 😂 pic.twitter.com/O8kUS02c9U — Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) April 10, 2026

Rubio was even tapped to retrieve the Artemis II crew.

Marco Rubio realizing he has serious work to do at Coachella. pic.twitter.com/dR7hYms7VL — Gator Gar (@gatorgar) April 14, 2026

What happens when we cross the memes?!

Seems dangerous to us, but it's just too good not to.

Will we be back next week? Who knows. One of these days, the Rubio memes will stop, and we just won't show up, but today is NOT that day!

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