'Go to Gaza Yourself': Man Urges Gay Pro-Palestine Protester to Experience Hamas 'Hospitality' Firsthand

A man tried to talk to a young man protesting on behalf of Palestine. He was trying to explain to him he would not be respected or treated well in Gaza and he should travel over there and check for himself. The protestor was either playing dumb or he really is dumb and seemed to have no idea what the man was trying to explain. Um, it's pretty obvious.

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Guys like that protestor get thrown off buildings in Gaza.

Just go to Gaza you delicate little boy and find out pic.twitter.com/p6loWUyOoA — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) May 6, 2026

I don’t get what the gay kid doesn’t understand. If he went to Gaza they’d

murder him for being gay. Doesn’t seem that complicated. https://t.co/twvRQtLnbW — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 7, 2026

He wants to pretend he is not presenting as very clearly gay. He's taunting the guy hoping he'd say 'gay' and then he'd say the man was a bigot.

I wish he were honestly asking “what does that mean” but he was just waiting to be offended when called gay. — Nevervotingdemocratagain (@NevervotingDem) May 7, 2026

Little kid selectively caring about something he hopes will bring him clout and attention. Immature idiots. The best part is when he pretends he was hurt by a grown man’s suggestions. — Eli Wohl (@elimail) May 7, 2026

He wanted a viral moment of an Israel supporter pointing out he's gay. What he doesn't realize is Israel is the one place in the Middle East gay men are safe.

$100 bucks that all those angry little kids are currently mad at their parents, didn’t have friends growing up, hated all the jocks in high school, and most likely didn’t attend more than one high school dance. — Isaac (@Hurricane_Eman) May 7, 2026

conservatives favorite hobby is fantasizing about killing gay people pic.twitter.com/EtVrmv12pk — hayden roberts (@hayrobzz) May 7, 2026

This is stupid. It has nothing to do with a fantasy. It's reality. That is what the Left refuses to face.

I love the way this actual New Yorker handled the pro-Hamas transplant. — FeechPeach (@FeechPeach) May 7, 2026

All these people protesting. The flotilla people too. Let them into Gaza. We can easily raise money to get them over there. One way ticket so it’s cheap. None of them will make it 2 hours. Maybe climb the 4 walls and barbed wire Egypt built to keep Gazans in Gaza. — me (@ER29999) May 7, 2026

This seems fair. Let them see how they like it.

I love how he keeps asking “what do you mean by that?”



Like how can he make what he means any simpler?



He told you to get on a plane and go to Gaza and help out there. See how they treat you.



What do you mean, what does he mean?! — Joy Darash (@thejoyoftexts) May 7, 2026

I love how he keeps asking “what do you mean by that?”



Like how can he make what he means any simpler?



He told you to get on a plane and go to Gaza and help out there. See how they treat you.



What do you mean, what does he mean?! — Joy Darash (@thejoyoftexts) May 7, 2026

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He'd be begging to come back in 2 days.

Dude, go to Gaza with all that makeup on your face is what he is saying . — MartineD (@mart49799) May 7, 2026

Some people have to have it spelled out for them.

These kids always talk in such a pretentious and “I’m better than you” way even when they’re completely delusional and proven wrong 😂 — Mister Make It Happen 🧥 (@zWaffles38) May 7, 2026

Mostly because they're nepo babies.

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