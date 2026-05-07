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'Go to Gaza Yourself': Man Urges Gay Pro-Palestine Protester to Experience Hamas 'Hospitality' Firsthand

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on May 07, 2026
Twitchy/SJ

A man tried to talk to a young man protesting on behalf of Palestine. He was trying to explain to him he would not be respected or treated well in Gaza and he should travel over there and check for himself. The protestor was either playing dumb or he really is dumb and seemed to have no idea what the man was trying to explain. Um, it's pretty obvious. 

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Guys like that protestor get thrown off buildings in Gaza.

He wants to pretend he is not presenting as very clearly gay. He's taunting the guy hoping he'd say 'gay' and then he'd say the man was a bigot.

He wanted a viral moment of an Israel supporter pointing out he's gay. What he doesn't realize is Israel is the one place in the Middle East gay men are safe. 

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This is stupid. It has nothing to do with a fantasy. It's reality. That is what the Left refuses to face. 

This seems fair. Let them see how they like it.

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He'd be begging to come back in 2 days.

Some people have to have it spelled out for them. 

Mostly because they're nepo babies.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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