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Wajahat Ali Thinks Spanberger Should ‘Pull a Desantis’ and 'Ram Through the Map'

Brett T. | 4:00 PM on May 09, 2026
Twitter

The Virginia Supreme Court made the commonwealth's Democrats' celebrations over creating a 10-1 congressional district map short-lived. We've since been seeing immense levels of cope from the Democrats. Former MSNBC contributor Wajahat Ali has an idea: Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger should just "pull a Ron DeSantis" and ram the redrawn map through. With political analysis like that, it's no wonder Ali was a frequent contributor on MSNBC.

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Is this a serious question?

Ali didn't specify that the effort had to be legal.

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Again, Ali never said anything about laws. He just said, "ram it through."

The Florida map was passed by the state legislature and signed by the governor, legally. It wasn't "rammed through." Ali knows this — he's just having a tantrum.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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