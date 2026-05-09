Wajahat Ali Thinks Spanberger Should ‘Pull a Desantis’ and 'Ram Through the Map'

The Virginia Supreme Court made the commonwealth's Democrats' celebrations over creating a 10-1 congressional district map short-lived. We've since been seeing immense levels of cope from the Democrats. Former MSNBC contributor Wajahat Ali has an idea: Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger should just "pull a Ron DeSantis" and ram the redrawn map through. With political analysis like that, it's no wonder Ali was a frequent contributor on MSNBC.

Advertisement

Spanberger should pull a DeSantis and ram through the map.



If Republicans can do it - and without the public vote - why not the rest of us? — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) May 8, 2026

Is this a serious question?

You're really stupid, Wally. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 9, 2026

And how exactly could she do that? Be specific. — Frank フランク (@richardrahl1086) May 8, 2026

Can you explain how she does this legally? — Bill Flashfrybuffalo McBride (@gilescorey) May 9, 2026

Ali didn't specify that the effort had to be legal.

Lil dude - that's what she just tried...

Are you stupid or something? — Tony Shaffer 🇺🇲☢️ (@tspooky) May 9, 2026

Little known fact: Florida has a different constitution than Virginia. — TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) May 8, 2026

Because states make their own election laws and then, shockingly enough, have to actually follow those laws.



Dumbfuck. — Shashi (@shashigalore) May 8, 2026

Does no democrat in the whole damn country understand what a state constitution is? — DelilahM (@delilahmused) May 9, 2026

Happy to help you understand Waj, every state has different rules. — Toell Nemesis (@toellsnemesis) May 8, 2026

Because each state has different redistricting laws. Virginia failed because they didn’t follow their own constitutional rules, that is, the specified timing. — John Barnhill (@jebarne) May 8, 2026

If you simply don’t understand the difference between the states maybe don’t make dumb comments. — A #1, Emperor of the North Pole (@railboss) May 9, 2026

Maybe stick to doing things legally and in accordance with the state's constitution. — Ron Sonic, Electro-Mechanician at Large (@RonSonic) May 9, 2026

That’s literally what she tried to do. Fortunately rule of law won. — Matthieu “ne plus ultra” Koekkler 🇻🇦 (@koekkler) May 9, 2026

How on earth are you this dense?



They violated the Virginia state constitution. — Sagittarius A* 💫🇺🇸 (@deepblueocean_1) May 8, 2026

It’s a thing called “laws”. You wouldn’t understand. — Burton M (@RealBurtonM) May 8, 2026

Again, Ali never said anything about laws. He just said, "ram it through."

Who needs rules, laws, and a Constitution when you have Communists willing to just "ram it through"?



This is the Democratic Party way - by FORCE. — Kurt Schemers (@KurtSchemers) May 8, 2026

The Florida map was passed by the state legislature and signed by the governor, legally. It wasn't "rammed through." Ali knows this — he's just having a tantrum.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.