Wajahat Ali Thinks Spanberger Should ‘Pull a Desantis’ and 'Ram Through the Map'

The Virginia Supreme Court made the commonwealth's Democrats' celebrations over creating a 10-1 congressional district map short-lived. We've since been seeing immense levels of cope from the Democrats. Former MSNBC contributor Wajahat Ali has an idea: Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger should just "pull a Ron DeSantis" and ram the redrawn map through. With political analysis like that, it's no wonder Ali was a frequent contributor on MSNBC.
Spanberger should pull a DeSantis and ram through the map.— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) May 8, 2026
If Republicans can do it - and without the public vote - why not the rest of us?
Is this a serious question?
You're really stupid, Wally.— JWF (@JammieWF) May 9, 2026
And how exactly could she do that? Be specific.— Frank フランク (@richardrahl1086) May 8, 2026
Can you explain how she does this legally?— Bill Flashfrybuffalo McBride (@gilescorey) May 9, 2026
Ali didn't specify that the effort had to be legal.
Lil dude - that's what she just tried...— Tony Shaffer 🇺🇲☢️ (@tspooky) May 9, 2026
Are you stupid or something?
Little known fact: Florida has a different constitution than Virginia.— TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) May 8, 2026
Because states make their own election laws and then, shockingly enough, have to actually follow those laws.— Shashi (@shashigalore) May 8, 2026
Dumbfuck.
Does no democrat in the whole damn country understand what a state constitution is?— DelilahM (@delilahmused) May 9, 2026
Happy to help you understand Waj, every state has different rules.— Toell Nemesis (@toellsnemesis) May 8, 2026
Because each state has different redistricting laws. Virginia failed because they didn’t follow their own constitutional rules, that is, the specified timing.— John Barnhill (@jebarne) May 8, 2026
If you simply don’t understand the difference between the states maybe don’t make dumb comments.— A #1, Emperor of the North Pole (@railboss) May 9, 2026
Maybe stick to doing things legally and in accordance with the state's constitution.— Ron Sonic, Electro-Mechanician at Large (@RonSonic) May 9, 2026
That’s literally what she tried to do. Fortunately rule of law won.— Matthieu “ne plus ultra” Koekkler 🇻🇦 (@koekkler) May 9, 2026
How on earth are you this dense?— Sagittarius A* 💫🇺🇸 (@deepblueocean_1) May 8, 2026
They violated the Virginia state constitution.
It’s a thing called “laws”. You wouldn’t understand.— Burton M (@RealBurtonM) May 8, 2026
Again, Ali never said anything about laws. He just said, "ram it through."
Who needs rules, laws, and a Constitution when you have Communists willing to just "ram it through"?— Kurt Schemers (@KurtSchemers) May 8, 2026
This is the Democratic Party way - by FORCE.
The Florida map was passed by the state legislature and signed by the governor, legally. It wasn't "rammed through." Ali knows this — he's just having a tantrum.
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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.
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