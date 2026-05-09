Excellent Creative Thinker Knows How to Overturn the VA Redistricting Decision

As we noted earlier, Democrats are inhaling deeply from the canister of Copium that keeps them going through these rough times for them. The Virginia Supreme Court struck down the ridiculous 10-1 redistricting of Virginia, ruling that the procedure to arrive at the new map was unconstitutional. As we reported on Friday, one unhinged liberal in Virginia decided to scream at the Supreme Court building.

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An excellent creative thinker, though, has come up with a way to ram the new map through.

This is excellent creative thinking on how to overturn the redistricting decision: Lower the retirement age of justices on the VA Supreme Court and whoosh, they all have to go. Appoint new judges, rehear case, get a different ruling. https://t.co/3ve9mhLkgz — Amanda Litman (@amandalitman) May 9, 2026

Whoosh!

Quinn Yeargain writes for a site called The Downballot:

Virginia Democrats are looking for a way to overturn the state Supreme Court’s Friday decision invalidating the constitutional amendment temporarily adopting new congressional districts that a majority of voters ratified last month. They have a simple—and lawful—solution: Send the entire court into early retirement. … The Virginia Constitution ordinarily requires a little bit of time for laws to come into effect. However, appropriations bills aren’t subject to these restrictions, and the legislature hasn’t yet passed its biannual budget bill. A modification of the judicial retirement age could be added to the next budget, which is due by June 30, and would come into effect upon passage. Then, after the bill is approved, the entire court would retire. A new court would then be appointed that could re-hear the case and have the opportunity to issue a different ruling.

Yeargain proposes lowering the mandated retirement age from 73 to 54, the age of the youngest justice. "Democrats might prefer other solutions, but if they want to see the will of the voters respected in time for the November elections, there are virtually no other options—and none with as good a chance of success as this one," he concludes.

Is this the lady who was screaming outside the Court? https://t.co/xLiFLgRnbf — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 9, 2026

Did that work?



Did it overturn the decision?



I haven’t been able to check the news lately and was wondering. — Arthur Boreman (yes, that Arthur Boreman) (@ArthurBoreman) May 9, 2026

Whoosh. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 9, 2026

Have you tried taking your ball and going home? — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) May 9, 2026

" I lost so we have to change the rules" is how children think — Appropriately Whelmed in Delaware (@jamiemoulthrop) May 9, 2026

This guy's a law professor.

So your answer to the court ordering the state to follow a clearly and concisely written law is to put a bunch of people on the court who will ignore the law?



You think that will end well? — Justin Redalen (@Justinredalen) May 9, 2026

The only thing leftists care about is power. There’s no principle at work here. No morality. Pure, unadulterated lust for power. It’s ugly, but it’s who they are. This is their fundamentalist religion. — RobberBeren (@RobberBeren) May 9, 2026

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You could always just follow the law, have the legislature pass it next year, and then use clear language on the ballot next time. — J Of The Jay (@jabster42) May 9, 2026

All that happened here is that the Democrats violated the Virginia constitution in their zeal to get power. And this is where your mind goes? — Carlton Hinds (@methuselaschild) May 9, 2026

But you can only have a court re-hear case within 21 days so how would the timing work? — Arthur Colker (@A_Colker) May 9, 2026

Or they could just follow the law. How about trying that before destroying yet another political institution. — Brian Garst (@BrianGarst) May 9, 2026

So you want to appoint judges who will ignore the Virginia Constitution? — LVNiteOwl (@LVNiteOwl) May 9, 2026

"... get a different ruling" is doing a lot of heavy lifting here. — TD Smyers | Executive Transition Coach (@SmyersTD) May 9, 2026

Yes, if you want to do something illegal, just change the court until you get a ruling that allows you to do it.



Sounds like a Democrat to me. — Chris McKeever 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealMcKeever) May 9, 2026

"Just change the rules when we don't get our way"



Ladies and gentlemen, these are the people who are allegedly very concerned about the rule of law. — TNizzle (@TNizzle621) May 9, 2026

Here's an idea - take the L because your side doesn't understand how shit works. Go back, learn how to do it the right way, and I dunno, maybe try it again making sure to follow all the rules? — Frank Parker, Jr. ESQ, DDH, PDQ, BLT. (@FParker_77) May 9, 2026

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Hey, at least he's trying to get around the state constitution. It would be hilarious if this someone worked and the new Supreme Court justices came to the same conclusion.

It's not so different than Democrats calling to pack the Supreme Court under a Democratic administration. Just keep shopping for judges who will give you what you want.

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