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Excellent Creative Thinker Knows How to Overturn the VA Redistricting Decision

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on May 09, 2026
Twitter

As we noted earlier, Democrats are inhaling deeply from the canister of Copium that keeps them going through these rough times for them. The Virginia Supreme Court struck down the ridiculous 10-1 redistricting of Virginia, ruling that the procedure to arrive at the new map was unconstitutional. As we reported on Friday, one unhinged liberal in Virginia decided to scream at the Supreme Court building.

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An excellent creative thinker, though, has come up with a way to ram the new map through.

Whoosh!

Quinn Yeargain writes for a site called The Downballot:

Virginia Democrats are looking for a way to overturn the state Supreme Court’s Friday decision invalidating the constitutional amendment temporarily adopting new congressional districts that a majority of voters ratified last month. They have a simple—and lawful—solution: Send the entire court into early retirement.

The Virginia Constitution ordinarily requires a little bit of time for laws to come into effect. However, appropriations bills aren’t subject to these restrictions, and the legislature hasn’t yet passed its biannual budget bill. A modification of the judicial retirement age could be added to the next budget, which is due by June 30, and would come into effect upon passage.

Then, after the bill is approved, the entire court would retire. A new court would then be appointed that could re-hear the case and have the opportunity to issue a different ruling.

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Yeargain proposes lowering the mandated retirement age from 73 to 54, the age of the youngest justice. "Democrats might prefer other solutions, but if they want to see the will of the voters respected in time for the November elections, there are virtually no other options—and none with as good a chance of success as this one," he concludes.

This guy's a law professor.

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Hey, at least he's trying to get around the state constitution. It would be hilarious if this someone worked and the new Supreme Court justices came to the same conclusion.

It's not so different than Democrats calling to pack the Supreme Court under a Democratic administration. Just keep shopping for judges who will give you what you want.

***

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