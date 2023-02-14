Good news, guys! Secretary of Vacation (sorry, Transportation … we always screw that up, our bad) Pete Buttigieg FINALLY addressed the situation in Palestine, OH … and it only took him ten days to do it.

Talk about an admin that gets stuff done.

*eye roll*

I continue to be concerned about the impacts of the Feb 3 train derailment near East Palestine, OH, and the effects on families in the ten days since their lives were upended through no fault of their own. It’s important that families have access to useful & accurate information: — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) February 14, 2023

Too little too late, Pete. Just so you know.

Oh, and did you read that guys? Pete CONTINUES to be concerned … heck, he might’ve even canceled a vacation this week to finally address what’s happening in Ohio and Pennsylvania. Now, what about those other derailments? Anything on those? Concerned?

He continued.

USDOT has been supporting the investigation led by The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). Our Federal Rail Administration and Pipelines and Hazardous Materials teams were onsite within hours of the initial incident and continue to be actively engaged. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) February 14, 2023

But you know, Pete couldn’t spare any time to actually update the country on what was happening … until ten days later.

We will look to these investigation results & based on them, use all relevant authorities to ensure accountability and continue to support safety. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) February 14, 2023

SOMEBODY WILL PAY!

Just not this admin and especially not ol’ Pete.

In the meantime, our Federal partners at EPA are onsite and monitoring indoor and outdoor air quality to test for VOCs and other chemicals of concern. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) February 14, 2023

This all seems like a pretty simple update.

One he SHOULD have given long ago.

EPA has screened 291 homes and no detections were identified – and 181 homes remain. To request screening, call 330-849-3919. For more information, visit: https://t.co/uGvVurmT44 — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) February 14, 2023

What a joke to drop that info NOW.

Dude.

You’re a joke. Resign! — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) February 14, 2023

You mean you're "suddenly concerned" after Fox News has been exposing your incompetent ass over this disaster and countless others happening under your watch. What a disgrace! — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) February 14, 2023

Hey, this is an insult to disgraces everywhere.

Nice of you to take note after 10 days. https://t.co/gyAhDXjrRt — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) February 14, 2023

JFC. Imagine if there hadn’t been an outcry on social media. You’re not up to the job. You’re a likable and smart guy – but you’re way out of you’re depth and it shows.

In the real world – you would have been fired well over a year ago. — Ed Gallagher (@ejgallagher1) February 14, 2023

In the real world, Pete wouldn’t have gotten his job because of the person he loves.

But you know, gotta check those identity boxes and stuff like good Democrats.

Why are you just speaking about this 10 days after it happened? — Jason Robertson (@JRobFromMN) February 14, 2023

What were you doing for the ten days before you tweeted this? Running trains? — Joey M. (@JoeyFromPhilly) February 14, 2023

Vacation?

It’s what he does best.

Editor’s note: We left ‘East’ off in our original headline, that has been corrected. Thanks! – sj

