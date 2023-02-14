Good news, guys! Secretary of Vacation (sorry, Transportation … we always screw that up, our bad) Pete Buttigieg FINALLY addressed the situation in Palestine, OH … and it only took him ten days to do it.

Talk about an admin that gets stuff done.

*eye roll*

Too little too late, Pete. Just so you know.

Oh, and did you read that guys? Pete CONTINUES to be concerned … heck, he might’ve even canceled a vacation this week to finally address what’s happening in Ohio and Pennsylvania. Now, what about those other derailments? Anything on those? Concerned?

He continued.

But you know, Pete couldn’t spare any time to actually update the country on what was happening … until ten days later.

SOMEBODY WILL PAY!

Just not this admin and especially not ol’ Pete.

This all seems like a pretty simple update.

One he SHOULD have given long ago.

What a joke to drop that info NOW.

Dude.

Hey, this is an insult to disgraces everywhere.

In the real world, Pete wouldn’t have gotten his job because of the person he loves.

But you know, gotta check those identity boxes and stuff like good Democrats.

Vacation?

It’s what he does best.

Editor’s note: We left ‘East’ off in our original headline, that has been corrected. Thanks! – sj

***

***

