Soledad O’Brien has made a startling discovery … she believes for ‘many people,’ the word woke means Black people.

So reporters.. for many people "woke" means Black people. Or more likely–a racist slur. So maybe do a better job in interviews when people talk about 'wokeness' mmkay? pic.twitter.com/cA94MQWpdM — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) February 13, 2023

I never understood what woke means. — Michael Voss (@mvoss43) February 13, 2023

Yeah I've discovered that some people use it as a synonym for the n-word. — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) February 13, 2023

We haven’t seen anyone use woke as a synonym for the n-word.

Soledad brings the race hustling stupid as usual. Par for the course these day. — Joe (@JoeC1776) February 14, 2023

I mention “woke” all the time and I’ve never thought about it as a euphemism for black folks. Like, ever. In fact, I know more white folks who bend over backwards for “wokeness” than anything. Speaking of reporters, I remember when you were a respectable one. — Zeek Arkham 🇺🇸 (@ZeekArkham) February 14, 2023

Name one human being you accuse of using “woke” as code for black. Provide the example. That is a disgusting smear. From MTG to anyone else, it’s an observation based on views. It would never be leveled at conservative blacks; it applies broadly to liberal whites. — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) February 14, 2023

Yup. And more specifically, usually white liberal WOMEN.

Lol no. "Woke" means beholden to progressive nonsense. That's what it means when the Left uses it, and when the Right uses it. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) February 14, 2023

Literally no one thinks: “woke = Black people.” pic.twitter.com/ZBkNra3psp — Vin 🇺🇸 (@VinceGottalotta) February 14, 2023

This has to be the worst take of the day. Excuse yourself. — Abuelo de la Spoopy (@danander11) February 14, 2023

Wrong. It means white Karen's that decide what needs to be done for black people — 🇺🇲🏴‍☠️⛈️Nick⛈️🏴‍☠️🪶 (@intranick) February 14, 2023

Literally zero of us use wokeness as a fill in for race. What an embarrassing thing to say. Wokeness is the self righteous virtue signaling cultural revolution that seeks to strip away our shared norms in favor of new norms that conform to an extremely far left view of the world. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 14, 2023

This is false. Lol — Barrington Martin II (@_BarringtonII) February 14, 2023

Only racists think 'woke' is a racist slur. But then, everybody knows you're a racist. Get bent. — Rusty 🎙️ (@rustyweiss74) February 14, 2023

So dishonest. Very disappointing. — Warren Davidson (@WarrenDavidson) February 14, 2023

when I hear "woke" I think liberal white whiners — Robert Luther (@RobertLutherFL) February 14, 2023

Annnnnd, as usual, Soledad brings racism into a statement where there is no racism. You'll just find racism in anything, won't ya? That really means that you're the racist. "Those who see everything through the prism of race, are the true racists". — DecentAmerican (@DecentAmerican1) February 13, 2023

