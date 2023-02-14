There’s nothing better than watching pro-abort harpies share a pro-life thread.

Just sayin’.

At this point, we’re pretty sure Twitchy readers are ‘onto’ Dom Lucre, a master troll who has found a way to trick Lefties into retweeting huge threads decimating their favorite arguments because they don’t bother to read past the first tweet. When Lucre first started doing this, to be fair, there were a few conservatives who reacted to the first tweet (ARGLE BARGLE RAR!) but now … it’s like we’re all in on the joke.

Just not the Lefties.

Or the pro-aborts.

Take a look at this:

If only they’re read past that first tweet.

But then if they did, whatever would we have to write about?

Awww yes, Hillary Clinton’s hero.

Racial betterment.

Let that one sink in.

Keep going.

But but but … our pals on the Left said Sanger wasn’t a racist or a eugenist … she just wanted to empower women and stuff.

Ahem.

The more you know.

A race of thoroughbreds.

Cripes.

We got nothin’.

… stopping the reproduction of the unfit.

Who else does this sound like?

Elimination of the unfit.

This is terrifying.

We thought the parties switched places. Does that work here for this argument? Maybe?

Holy crap.

What he said.

***

***

