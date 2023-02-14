There’s nothing better than watching pro-abort harpies share a pro-life thread.

Just sayin’.

At this point, we’re pretty sure Twitchy readers are ‘onto’ Dom Lucre, a master troll who has found a way to trick Lefties into retweeting huge threads decimating their favorite arguments because they don’t bother to read past the first tweet. When Lucre first started doing this, to be fair, there were a few conservatives who reacted to the first tweet (ARGLE BARGLE RAR!) but now … it’s like we’re all in on the joke.

Just not the Lefties.

Or the pro-aborts.

Take a look at this:

𝐓𝐇𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐃: Why Republicans and Black People Should Be Pro-Choice and Support Abortions. — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 13, 2023

If only they’re read past that first tweet.

But then if they did, whatever would we have to write about?

"We do not want word to go out that we want to exterminate the negro population the minister is the man who can straighten that idea for rebellious members" On December 10, 1939, Planned Parenthood's founder Margaret Sanger wrote a letter to Dr. CJ Gamblehttps://t.co/Cki1c0p5Ou pic.twitter.com/SPYeoZ2ykl — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 13, 2023

Awww yes, Hillary Clinton’s hero.

Sanger believed she had found the solution

to Stoddard’s “Crisis of the Ages” in birth control.

In a 1919 article, she appealed to eugenicists to

lend their support to birth control as the vehicle for “racial betterment.” 🔥🚨Click ALT ON EVERY PHOTO🔥🚨https://t.co/1kLFa6MER7 pic.twitter.com/aPGXeU38Be — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 13, 2023

Racial betterment.

Let that one sink in.

Keep going.

Sanger founded the American Birth Control League (ABCL) in 1921 with Clarence Cook "C.C." Little, President of the American Eugenics Society, and Lothrop Stoddard, a white supremacist who authored "The Rising Tide of Color Against White World-Supremacy."https://t.co/UFC5DUKZWx pic.twitter.com/e8zTqbORs1 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 13, 2023

But but but … our pals on the Left said Sanger wasn’t a racist or a eugenist … she just wanted to empower women and stuff.

Ahem.

in 1920. The ABCL would eventually become the

Birth Control Federation of America, which was

renamed Planned Parenthood Federation of

America in 1942. pic.twitter.com/s2iaoBuzkb — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 13, 2023

The more you know.

Sanger’s objective was to eliminate the “unfit,” while striving to “Create a Race of Thoroughbreds,” which was the tagline for her magazine, The Birth Control Review Sanger published countless articles on

eugenics & racial cleansing in The Birth Control.https://t.co/feHe96ZEX1 pic.twitter.com/kunWD7K8r8 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 13, 2023

A race of thoroughbreds.

Cripes.

Margaret Sanger launched the "Negro Project" in 1939 to educate Blacks about birth control and, as a result, cut the birth rate among Black Americans. Clarence Gamble, heir to the Proctor and Gamble company, offered her assistance. pic.twitter.com/QEkooiqflP — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 13, 2023

We got nothin’.

Gamble has previously funded North Carolina birth control clinics in order to "better North Carolina's future generation by rectifying the current unsatisfactory differential birth rate." https://t.co/Ng8LLJV7gi — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 13, 2023

Sanger's own publications, notably her paper Birth Control and Racial Betterment, gave rise to the notion that she would "wish to destroy the Negro population." She stated in this publication: “stopping not only the

reproduction of the unfit but upon stopping all

reproduction." pic.twitter.com/6XdsKiEvDe — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 13, 2023

… stopping the reproduction of the unfit.

Who else does this sound like?

In his concurring opinion in Box, Justice Thomas writes that "like many elites of her day, Sanger recognized that eugenics was 'the most comprehensive and full route to the solution of racial, political, and social problems."https://t.co/SVkILP4yPD — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 13, 2023

Thomas also notes that while Sanger did not explicitly endorse abortion as a tool of racial cleansing, her “arguments about the eugenic value of birth control in securing ‘the elimination of the unfit,’https://t.co/1nBgMVAUj6 pic.twitter.com/oW6ZIfKkY2 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 13, 2023

Elimination of the unfit.

This is terrifying.

Frederick Jaffe founded what would become

the Guttmacher Institute in 1968, after having served as a Planned Parenthood director and Vice President. Jaffe authored the now infamous memo bearing his name to Population Council President

Bernard Berelson Jaffe Memmo below: pic.twitter.com/Y1BVvmXzbD — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 13, 2023

We thought the parties switched places. Does that work here for this argument? Maybe?

Planned Parenthood continues to issue the

Margaret Sanger award to this day and reveres Sanger’s “visionary accomplishments,” including the Negro Project. Planned Parenthood Federation

of America, Inc., Opposition Claims About Margar.https://t.co/EkweBAM9Zj pic.twitter.com/zyoxXImEXs — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 13, 2023

Margaret Sanger labeled people whose populations faced "gradual reduction, eradication, and final extinction" with a range of derogatory terms. "The unsuitable," "human weeds," "the feeble-minded," "incompetent masses," and "the faulty" were among her favorites. Nick Cannon: pic.twitter.com/qWdsQMjp8b — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 13, 2023

While Sanger did not use these terms exclusively to refer to Black Americans, her writings on racial cleansing and her affiliations with open racists and eugenists show that race was a major motivator in her eugenic fervor. In 1957 Mike Wallace interviewed Sanger where she said: pic.twitter.com/XjQ68wWocV — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 13, 2023

Holy crap.

Researchers determined the extent to which Planned Parenthood placed its facilities in these communities. they included the zip codes of all Planned Parenthood facilities in their study, rather than taking a sample, in order to avoid selection bias.https://t.co/bJ3yBFBhtS pic.twitter.com/yaMqJdwFJK — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 13, 2023

Bill Gates is one of population control's strongest supporters, his father William Gates Sr. was head of Planned Parenthood during his time as a child. This was verified in a 2003 interview with PBS' Bill Moyers, which was scrubbed from the internet, so is it wrong to ask why? pic.twitter.com/D0nQOPgUTR — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 13, 2023

This is a political and cultural, Democrats support Sanger and release Planned Parenthood in their cities. We have more black kids being aborted than born in NY every year alone. If this continues, there will be no black lives to matter tomorrow if our babies don't today. pic.twitter.com/2Mw4Pfo3vj — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 13, 2023

What he said.

***

Related:

Hollaria Briden’s thread of Dem/Lefty Valentine’s Day cards the funniest damn thing you’ll see today

James Clapper tries rewriting history around Hunter’s laptop story but Jerry Dunleavy brought RECEIPTS

Soledad O’Brien DRAGGED for lecturing reporters that woke is actually a ‘racist slur’ and WOOF

Pete Buttigieg FINALLY responds to Palestine, OH train derailment and HOO boy … it does not go well

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.