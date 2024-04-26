'Simmer Down Commie': Bernie Sanders Tries Lecturing Netanyahu and It BACKFIRES Big Time

It really is amazing how some politicians think they have any right or authority to lecture Israel on how to defend its borders and conduct the war with Hamas (a war Hamas started, remember). But it sure doesn't stop them from trying.
Bernie Sanders is the latest to flap his gum to Bibi about his 'illegal war policies' (illegal by whose laws?), and it does NOT go well for the commie from Vermont. At all.
Watch:
Mr. Netanyahu, antisemitism is a vile and disgusting form of bigotry that has done unspeakable harm to millions.— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 25, 2024
Do not insult the intelligence of the American people by attempting to distract us from the immoral and illegal war policies of your extremist and racist government. pic.twitter.com/CnM6oOrHKd
This is like saying 'I support XYZ, but...' -- anything before the 'but' is negated by the inclusion of that conjunction. Doesn't matter what it is.
You can't say antisemitism is vile and disgusting and then chide Israel for defending itself against Hamas, which seeks to wipe the country off the map.
You're utterly reprehensible— Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) April 26, 2024
Utterly.
Simmer down commie— Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) April 26, 2024
Truly. Guy needs to chill.
Oh ok Bernie. What do you call what’s happening on the campuses you old commie bastard— Nikki mac🐊🐊🇺🇸 (@Nikkimac187) April 26, 2024
'Free speech', probably.
Bernie, you were a Soviet fellow-traveler/sympathizer when it was an overtly antisemitic state, likely the second worst in modern history after the Nazis and their allies. And there is no evidence that you spoke up about said Soviet antisemitism. So you don't get to lecture…— David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) April 25, 2024
Recommended
More to the point -- Israel was attacked, unprovoked, on 10/7. They are now responding so another 10/7 doesn't happen again.
Indeed Bernie, “antisemitism is a vile and disgusting form of bigotry that has done unspeakable harm to millions.”— Arsen Ostrovsky 🎗️ (@Ostrov_A) April 25, 2024
So you should stop making excuses for it.
He really should.
You don't represent us, we can form our own opinions and your perspective is completely off base! It seems like you're in a whole different world. Leave the Jews and Israel alone! Stop being so hateful and obnoxious.— Anama 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@KdDvilnasky) April 25, 2024
Amen.
Again the problem is that Bibi isn't extreme.— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) April 26, 2024
Not during this war, not with this policy.
The war is supported by 2/3 of Israelis. This is the mainstream policy. https://t.co/UVc4xu73uA
The problem is commies like Bernie are mad Israel is defending themselves.
A commie Jew hater that supports the most vile Jew haters in Congress has the nerve to talk about the Jewish state 🖕 https://t.co/7YKC09NEKU— Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) April 26, 2024
They'll excuse this by saying Bernie is Jewish, but the point stands.
Who wants to tell Bernie here, what Hamas does to self-hating Jews like himself, in Gaza? https://t.co/YxhWqFJAR5— Charles Weber (@CWBOCA) April 26, 2024
We all saw the videos. Bernie knows. He doesn't care.
Because he's safe here.
Our government should make sure we have a lifetime ban in place for this auto-antisemite, so he never steps foot on Israeli soil again.— Netanel Worthy - נתנאל וורתי (@NetanelWorthy) April 26, 2024
For the religious communities and Batei Din, consider Herem. https://t.co/KpK0WxFvzE
This would be hilarious and richly deserved.
Reminder that the vast majority of American Jews don't want anything to do with Bernie Sanders and it's because he's spent his life carrying water for and platforming antisemites. https://t.co/hKEtK7JnLA— SCHOOL BOND LIBRARY (@SchoolBondLib) April 25, 2024
We wonder how many Jews are turned off to the Democrat party after their behavior following 10/7, and the recent protests on college campuses, because it's clear where they stand now.
Jewish Senator Bernie Sanders tells Netanyahu that the university protests across the US are not anti-semitism.. https://t.co/vdGSPxBsmV— Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) April 26, 2024
Except they are. And we all know it.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member