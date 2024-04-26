'Simmer Down Commie': Bernie Sanders Tries Lecturing Netanyahu and It BACKFIRES Big Time

You Don't Despise the Media Enough: CNN Omits MAJOR Bit of Info on...
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on April 26, 2024
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

It really is amazing how some politicians think they have any right or authority to lecture Israel on how to defend its borders and conduct the war with Hamas (a war Hamas started, remember). But it sure doesn't stop them from trying.

Bernie Sanders is the latest to flap his gum to Bibi about his 'illegal war policies' (illegal by whose laws?), and it does NOT go well for the commie from Vermont. At all.

Watch:

This is like saying 'I support XYZ, but...' -- anything before the 'but' is negated by the inclusion of that conjunction. Doesn't matter what it is.

You can't say antisemitism is vile and disgusting and then chide Israel for defending itself against Hamas, which seeks to wipe the country off the map.

Utterly.

Truly. Guy needs to chill.

'Free speech', probably.

More to the point -- Israel was attacked, unprovoked, on 10/7. They are now responding so another 10/7 doesn't happen again.

He really should.

Amen.

The problem is commies like Bernie are mad Israel is defending themselves.

They'll excuse this by saying Bernie is Jewish, but the point stands.

We all saw the videos. Bernie knows. He doesn't care.

Because he's safe here.

This would be hilarious and richly deserved.

We wonder how many Jews are turned off to the Democrat party after their behavior following 10/7, and the recent protests on college campuses, because it's clear where they stand now.

Except they are. And we all know it.

