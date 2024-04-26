J.K. Rowling Takes Victory Lap and Applauds David Bell, Tavistock Gender Clinic Whistleblower

J.K. Rowling should take a bow. She has been a tireless, vocal defender of women and kids against the tidal wave of transgender insanity. We've written about her a lot, because she's always so awesome.

And while the woke Left and trans activists screamed at her, threatened her, and harassed her, she held her head high and kept speaking truth to power.

So now that she's not-too-subtly taking a victory lap in the wake of the Cass Report, we are applauding her.

‘In years to come we will look back at the damage done to children with incredulity and horror.’

✍️ Dr David Bell, whistleblower at the discredited Tavistock gender clinic https://t.co/DnINbF3Fwv — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 26, 2024

We will look back on this time with the same horror we look at Goebbels, the Tuskegee experiment, forced sterilization, lobotomies, and a slew of other medical malpractice.

Here's what Dr. David Bell, the whistleblower who helped close the Tavistock gender clinic in 2022, had to say about the Cass Report:

Those who say a child has been “born in the wrong body”, and who have sidelined child safeguarding, bear a very heavy responsibility. Parents have been asked “Do you want a happy little girl or a dead little boy?” Cass notes that rates of suicidality are similar to rates among non-trans identified youth referred to child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS). Indeed, the NHS lead for suicide prevention, Prof Sir Louis Appleby, has said “invoking suicide in this debate is mistaken and potentially harmful”. It has been suggested that the Cass report sought to “appease” various interests, with the implication that those who have promoted these potentially damaging treatments have been sidelined. But in reality, it is those of us who have raised these concerns who have been silenced by trans rights activists who have had considerable success in closing down debate, including preventing conferences going ahead. Doctors and scientists have said that they have been deterred from conducting studies in this area by a climate of fear, and faced great personal costs for speaking out, ranging from harassment to professional risks and even, as Cass has experienced, safety concerns in public. The pendulum is already swinging towards a reassertion of rationality. Cass’s achievement is to give that pendulum a hugely increased momentum. In years to come we will look back at the damage done to children with incredulity and horror.

Mic. Drop.

"Yes, we mutilated thousands of children but I could have lost my job!"



"I would have spoken out, but comments would be mean to me on the internet..." — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) April 26, 2024

This grossly understates the climate of fear surrounding 'gender-affirming care.' The author of the Cass report can't travel on public transport because the oh-so-tolerant trans activists are threatening her safety.

Two friends have let their teens trans. I weep for them. I watched one be born. Another we were pregnant at the same time. These children will never conceive children or have a normal sex life. Not even adults and their futures are truncated. — Minister of Truthy Things 🙊🙉🙈 (@katealva) April 26, 2024

And so many kids have been condemned to this future.

In years to come, people will realize the gender confused mental illness destroyed innocent lives. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 26, 2024

Yes.

Crimes against humanity being allowed by the governments is incredibly dystopian. We’ll never forget. Grateful for the ones who stood up to a literal trend harming children in plain sight. And for those who played along: we’ll never forget that as well. — FACELESS (@aryastarkno) April 26, 2024

The people advocating for this will walk away, wash their hands of it, and blame those of us who opposed it all along when the consequences of their actons come to fruition. Bank on it.

Is this the same Guardian who have been cheerleaders for this lesbophobic/homophobic conversion treatment for years? — IanG 🎗️ (@IanGee2023) April 26, 2024

And this is the a big part of it: the Left absolutely lost their minds about 'conversion therapy' -- going so far as to ban it. But they're content to take gay boys and lesbian girls who don't conform to gender stereotypes and transition them.

That's conversion therapy. Radical, mutilating conversion therapy that's far worse than anything the Left clamored to ban.

Bell’s view is optimistic as it posits a return to sanity that the dominant faction within the global NGOsphere and the medical, legal, political, and educational establishments of the US and Canada are pledged to resist at any cost.



He will be vindicated if and only if… https://t.co/0VfHii3PTT — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) April 26, 2024

The entire post reads:

Bell’s view is optimistic as it posits a return to sanity that the dominant faction within the global NGOsphere and the medical, legal, political, and educational establishments of the US and Canada are pledged to resist at any cost. He will be vindicated if and only if science, evidence, reason, reality and the democratic will of the people still matter in those places and can prevail against the astroturfed pseudo-consensus of the administrative state.

The Biden administration is doubling down on 'gender-affirming care', so this is accurate.

Time for the AMA, APA (PhDs), APA (PsyDs) and AAP to start listening to the Brits, and the Cass Review. They are well farther along in grappling with the evidence on child transition than we are in the US. https://t.co/5K28lZUZrR — Beren #SaveTheTomboys (@BerenHand) April 26, 2024

Long past time.

Like Lobotomies and Eugenics...



We forget to learn from the past while many

Claim such gross abuse as "Progress" ...



While medical ethicists hide in fear of speaking out ... https://t.co/D0vPEljcFw — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) April 26, 2024

The 'gender-affirming care' crowd is on the wrong side of history.

And we can never let them forget it.