J.K. Rowling on Trans Study Critics: 'No Objective Truth or Scientific Fact Will Shake a Fundamentalist'

Yesterday, we told you about Hilary Cass, author of a seminal study on transgender treatments for kids. Cass is not able to travel on public transport in the UK because trans activists are mad at her for saying transitioning 'gender confused' kids is not effective treatment.

So much for 'following the science', huh?

Aside from the threats, trans activists are spreading tons of misinformation about the Cass report, straight-up lies in their desperate attempt to defend the narrative.

J.K. Rowling, ever the tireless advocate for women and children in the face of trans insanity, points out how the 'SCIENCE' crowd cannot be reasoned with:

No objective truth or scientific fact will shake a fundamentalist. There's literally no limit to the nonsense they'll speak, the lies they'll tell or the derision they'll brave rather than question the faith around which they've organised their lives. https://t.co/fjGwRIh4Xk — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 21, 2024

It's a religion. She's exactly right. A rigid, fundamentalist religion where the dogma can never be questioned.

Doing so is the heresy of the highest order.

That’s because queer theory is a critical theory, which is based on postmodernism, who don’t believe in absolute truths. This is their faith, and you can’t question the secret txt of the cult, even if what you say is based in facts. — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) April 21, 2024

Exactly.

'My truth' and moral relativism are how we got here.

Correct. There’s no such thing as a non-religious person. This is just a new cult without the good songs & food. It’s why I stick with my old one. — Jake Novak (@jakejakeny) April 21, 2024

Remember how the Left said if we did away with religion (read: Christianity), we'd live in an enlightened, logical, progressive society?

Now we have 57 genders and believe women have penises and men can have babies.

And if you say they can't, the Left loses their minds.

They just replaced a religion they didn't like with one they did.

But it is still a religion.

Yes she is.

It’s how cults function and will continue to do so. — Kristoffer Philp (@KristofferPhilp) April 21, 2024

Exactly how cults function.

I mean we still have flat earthers around so this isn’t surprising. — Trixi Qui (@chicatrixy) April 21, 2024

No, it's not really surprising.

It just gives us a way forward.

You can't reason with them, so you have to defeat them -- soundly -- in the culture and legislation.

objectivism vs subjectivism in a nutshell.



reason vs non-reason https://t.co/Hv7Vxjd63V — Joe Sanders (@joesanders33) April 21, 2024

Exactly.

I spent so long concerned about heading toward a theocracy. But we are already there - it just came from the far left. Gender is religious ideology backed by the state. “Executed” by guardians like this man. https://t.co/exX0KULnBk — Ellen Daehnick (@edaehnick) April 21, 2024

Nailed it.

As ever, JKR gets to the heart of the matter. What logic or facts can be used to change the minds of people who don't respect logic or facts? https://t.co/qnzWuMUCiB — Michael Taggart (@michael_taggart) April 21, 2024

You don't change their minds with logic or facts. You crush them ideologically.

And here's a critic, who doesn't like what Rowling says and does:

If you are comfortable with the abuse, hatred and vilification trans people recieve - then you are part of the problem



Solidarity to Patrick who is the latest victim of JK Rowling.



His crime? Supporting LGBTQ+ people



Sigh … https://t.co/Hx1OY80mJ6 — Bill (@Bill24433438) April 21, 2024

'Victim' of J.K. Rowling for pointing out he's a fundamentalist.

Cope and seethe, Bill.

We're not stopping.