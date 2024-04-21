Father of Hadid Sisters Caught Sending Bigoted Messages to Congressman Torres Over Israel...
WATCH: Fearless 11-Year-Old Uses MACHETE to Defend Himself, Home Against Intruder
Old Story Detailing First Meeting of Prince and Matt Damon Entertains the Twitter...
'Send in the National Guard': Jewish Students at Columbia Deserve to Attend Class...
Lefties SQUEEING Over Michelle Obama Shopping at Target Without Being Recognized is SO...
NOT BEER! NO! EPIC Thread Using Mainstream Media Headlines to List Racist Foods...
Complete Weirdo and Loser Troll Running for Congress Learns the HARD WAY You...
X is NOT HAPPY With Jake Tapper for his Post on Antisemitic Harassment...
'We're SCREWED': Bill Melugin Shares Texts from Border Patrol Agents Sent AFTER Foreign...
Oilfield Rando Takes Section of Ukraine Aid Bill APART Point-By-Infuriating-Point in DAMNI...
Dem LAUGHED Off X for Posting Video of Himself Calling Ukrainian Soldiers to...
Report: Woman Miscarries in Restroom After Hospital Refuses to Help Her, GOP to...
Legal Analyst Fact-Checks Story About Furries Harassing Kids
San Francisco Chronicle: GOP Senator Wants Blocked Drivers to Respond With Physical Violen...

J.K. Rowling on Trans Study Critics: 'No Objective Truth or Scientific Fact Will Shake a Fundamentalist'

Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on April 21, 2024
AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File

Yesterday, we told you about Hilary Cass, author of a seminal study on transgender treatments for kids. Cass is not able to travel on public transport in the UK because trans activists are mad at her for saying transitioning 'gender confused' kids is not effective treatment.

Advertisement

So much for 'following the science', huh?

Aside from the threats, trans activists are spreading tons of misinformation about the Cass report, straight-up lies in their desperate attempt to defend the narrative.

J.K. Rowling, ever the tireless advocate for women and children in the face of trans insanity, points out how the 'SCIENCE' crowd cannot be reasoned with:

It's a religion. She's exactly right. A rigid, fundamentalist religion where the dogma can never be questioned.

Doing so is the heresy of the highest order.

Exactly.

'My truth' and moral relativism are how we got here.

Recommended

NOT BEER! NO! EPIC Thread Using Mainstream Media Headlines to List Racist Foods Funniest Damn Thing EVER
Sam J.
Advertisement

Remember how the Left said if we did away with religion (read: Christianity), we'd live in an enlightened, logical, progressive society?

Now we have 57 genders and believe women have penises and men can have babies.

And if you say they can't, the Left loses their minds.

They just replaced a religion they didn't like with one they did.

But it is still a religion.

Yes she is.

Exactly how cults function.

No, it's not really surprising.

It just gives us a way forward.

You can't reason with them, so you have to defeat them -- soundly -- in the culture and legislation.

Exactly.

Advertisement

Nailed it.

You don't change their minds with logic or facts. You crush them ideologically.

And here's a critic, who doesn't like what Rowling says and does:

'Victim' of J.K. Rowling for pointing out he's a fundamentalist.

Cope and seethe, Bill.

We're not stopping.

Tags: GENDER GENDER IDENTITY J.K. ROWLING RELIGION SCIENCE TRANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NOT BEER! NO! EPIC Thread Using Mainstream Media Headlines to List Racist Foods Funniest Damn Thing EVER
Sam J.
WATCH: Fearless 11-Year-Old Uses MACHETE to Defend Himself, Home Against Intruder
Amy Curtis
Complete Weirdo and Loser Troll Running for Congress Learns the HARD WAY You Do Not Wish Death on MAGA
Sam J.
Old Story Detailing First Meeting of Prince and Matt Damon Entertains the Twitter World
justmindy
X is NOT HAPPY With Jake Tapper for his Post on Antisemitic Harassment at Columbia/Barnard, Like at ALL
Sam J.
Father of Hadid Sisters Caught Sending Bigoted Messages to Congressman Torres Over Israel Support
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NOT BEER! NO! EPIC Thread Using Mainstream Media Headlines to List Racist Foods Funniest Damn Thing EVER Sam J.
Advertisement