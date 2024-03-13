NHS Will No Longer Prescribe Puberty Blockers for Children

Here's a big story from Tuesday that was overshadowed by the Robert Hur testimony. Britain's National Health Service will no longer prescribe puberty blockers for children. The NHS got the ball rolling in 2022 when it shuttered the Tavistock child gender identity clinic, the United Kingdom's only dedicated gender identity clinic for children and young people. Now it's opening its eyes to the possible dangers of puberty blockers, which the Biden administration assures are completely reversible. It's just a pause button to keep you from undergoing "forced puberty."

Puberty blockers aka sterilization drugs will no longer be prescribed to children in Britain, due to potentially severe negative effects

pic.twitter.com/koqS21tTjk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 12, 2024

JUST IN - Children will no longer be prescribed puberty blockers at "gender identity" clinics, NHS England has confirmed — Sky — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 12, 2024

🚨Breaking 🚨



The NHS have banned puberty blockers for children.



This day will go down in history as the day that safeguarding of children came back into existence. — James Esses (@JamesEsses) March 12, 2024

The NHS will allow puberty blockers to be used in clinical research trials.



Let me be clear. I do not want a single child to suffer.



However, if this is what it will take to evidence the dangers of puberty blockers and rid the UK of them once and for all, then so be it. — James Esses (@JamesEsses) March 12, 2024

This is NHS England we are talking about.



NHS Scotland decides its own policy.



However, if it doesn’t follow suit, serious questions will be asked about its safeguarding. — James Esses (@JamesEsses) March 12, 2024

The next step is that private gender clinics currently providing puberty blockers must be shut down immediately. — James Esses (@JamesEsses) March 12, 2024

So the NHS will no longer prescribe puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones the minute a 12-year-old girl comes into the clinic and says she feels like a boy.

Good. Now let’s do this here at home. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) March 12, 2024

I'd call this a good start. Time to ban transgender treatments altogether for minors. Everywhere. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 12, 2024

We are winning! The USA is close behind. Major changes since I started telling my cautionary tale a couple years ago.



Almost half of the country has put laws in place to stop the sterilization of children. — Chloe Cole ⭐️ (@ChoooCole) March 12, 2024

Oh, they just now realized that chemically castrating children for woke experimentation and profit...is a "bad idea?"🧐



I think the only thing they're worried about, are that these sexually butchered kids are going to grow up and start looking for the people that did this... — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) March 12, 2024

About time. America should follow suit! 👏🏻 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 12, 2024

Several countries have rightfully restricted puberty blockers/sterilization drugs to minors:



Sweden

Finland

United Kingdom

Iceland

Ireland

Netherlands

Norway — Eddie (@ICU1010) March 12, 2024

Messing with hormones during developmental stages is ill advised at best and deadly at worst. In fact, it should be a criminal offense. — Stephanie 🇺🇸 (@StephHoover8) March 12, 2024

“Potentially”



There are life changing PERMANENT impacts.



Prison for those who push this. — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) March 12, 2024

it only took thousands of ruined lives to realize this — Gorsh (@pacifistlib) March 12, 2024

Anyone with any sense beyond ideological possession could have told you from the beginning that blocking or delaying a critical biological process would have severe physical consequences. — Syd Steyerhart (@SydSteyerhart) March 12, 2024

Remind me what they think the positive effects ever were? — Crowdsource The Truth (@JG_CSTT) March 12, 2024

For NHS to arrive here…



The data must be overwhelmingly solid — Jeff Harris (@JeffHarris1970) March 13, 2024

Exactly. As someone above mentioned, quite a few European nations have banned puberty blockers. America should do the same, but we (fortunately) don't have a nationalized health care system.

