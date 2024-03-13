Game Developer Has No White People on Her Team 'To Create a Safe...
Leana Wen Writes About Florida's Devastating and Tragic Measles Outbreak
President Joe Biden Recalls Getting a Standing Ovation in Law School
Blame Canada: Supreme Court in Canada Labels the Word Woman 'Confusing' and 'Unfortunate'
Mayor Eric Adams' Claim About What 'We Call NYC' Is a Self-Own AND...
Congressman Wesley Hunt Obliterates Racist Voter ID Narrative
Miami Herald Reports That Gov. Ron DeSantis' 'Homophobic Law' Didn't Survive Court Challen...
Vim and Vigor Update! Biden's 'Sturdy' Footwear in This Video Catches More Attention
'Might've Been a Fever Dream': J.K. Rowling MOCKS Troll Who Claims Nazis Burned...
Rep. Pramila Jayapal Posts Definition on ‘Exonerate’ for Some Reason
Bidenomics: Dollar Tree, Family Dollar to Close 1,000 Stores Due to 'Persistent Inflation'
Elon Musk Sours on Partnership With Don Lemon
Chris Cuomo Confronts Tucker Carlson: Why Did You Go After Me So Much?
Based Fetterman Alert: Our Favorite Democratic Senator Calls on Schumer to Put TikTok...

NHS Will No Longer Prescribe Puberty Blockers for Children

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on March 13, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Here's a big story from Tuesday that was overshadowed by the Robert Hur testimony. Britain's National Health Service will no longer prescribe puberty blockers for children. The NHS got the ball rolling in 2022 when it shuttered the Tavistock child gender identity clinic, the United Kingdom's only dedicated gender identity clinic for children and young people. Now it's opening its eyes to the possible dangers of puberty blockers, which the Biden administration assures are completely reversible. It's just a pause button to keep you from undergoing "forced puberty."

Advertisement

So the NHS will no longer prescribe puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones the minute a 12-year-old girl comes into the clinic and says she feels like a boy.

Recommended

President Joe Biden Recalls Getting a Standing Ovation in Law School
Brett T.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Exactly. As someone above mentioned, quite a few European nations have banned puberty blockers. America should do the same, but we (fortunately) don't have a nationalized health care system.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: BAN ENGLAND PUBERTY BLOCKERS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

President Joe Biden Recalls Getting a Standing Ovation in Law School
Brett T.
Game Developer Has No White People on Her Team 'To Create a Safe Environment'
Brett T.
Blame Canada: Supreme Court in Canada Labels the Word Woman 'Confusing' and 'Unfortunate'
Grateful Calvin
Leana Wen Writes About Florida's Devastating and Tragic Measles Outbreak
Brett T.
Judge McAfee Spanks the Fani: Prof. Turley Explains the Impact of Today's Partial Dismissal
Aaron Walker
Vim and Vigor Update! Biden's 'Sturdy' Footwear in This Video Catches More Attention
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
President Joe Biden Recalls Getting a Standing Ovation in Law School Brett T.
Advertisement