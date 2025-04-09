Tulsi Gabbard Threatens CNN With Defamation Lawsuit

VIP
Brett T. | 11:00 PM on April 09, 2025
AP Photo/John McDonnell

CNN isn't doing too well with the defamation lawsuits. They settled with Nicholas Sandmann for an undisclosed amount, and just recently were ordered to pay $5 million in compensatory damages to U.S. Navy veteran Zachary Young, whom Jake Tapper accused of running a "black market" for evacuating people from Afghanistan during Joe Biden's disastrous withdrawal.

CNN's next loss might be to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

So CNN hasn't defamed her yet, they're just planning to.

True.

You'd think CNN would rather be safe than sorry, but they'll probably run with the story anyway.

***

