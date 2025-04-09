Tulsi Gabbard Threatens CNN With Defamation Lawsuit

CNN isn't doing too well with the defamation lawsuits. They settled with Nicholas Sandmann for an undisclosed amount, and just recently were ordered to pay $5 million in compensatory damages to U.S. Navy veteran Zachary Young, whom Jake Tapper accused of running a "black market" for evacuating people from Afghanistan during Joe Biden's disastrous withdrawal.

CNN's next loss might be to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

NEW: Lawyers for Tulsi Gabbard sent a cease and desist letter to @CNN last week threatening to sue it for defamation if it goes ahead with a "smear job" story accusing her voter fraud.



The @realDailyWire got its hands on the letter...here's what we know 🧵🧵 pic.twitter.com/GVlA6yoRSQ — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) April 9, 2025

Gabbard's lawyers say that CNN “plans to publish a story that falsely asserts or implies that Tulsi Gabbard committed voter fraud and suggests that she had abandoned her longstanding Hawaii residency.”



They say falsely accusing the DNI of criminal conduct would be defamation... pic.twitter.com/i3BpgiQxCb — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) April 9, 2025

Here's the backstory: Tulsi bought a house in Texas in 2024. Her team says local officials told her that she had to register it as a "homestead" for her address to remain confidential, and she was facing "ongoing, high-level, credible threats against her and her family." — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) April 9, 2025

Gabbard's spox at ODNI says told The Daily Wire that “illegitimate claims of voter fraud are a new low, even for CNN.”



Full story, and full letter, on @realDailyWire: https://t.co/N4yXDNucYa — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) April 9, 2025

So CNN hasn't defamed her yet, they're just planning to.

They didn’t get Hegseth so they are going after Tulsi. This doesn’t work anymore. — MDDunn (@SpoonlessMel) April 9, 2025

Sounds simple to me she owns more then one place. So where ever you live or stay the most is your residence. — John Linton🇺🇸 (@realjohnlinton) April 9, 2025

One would think CNN would be tired of paying out-of-court settlements for spreading propaganda & gossip rather than doing factual journalism. Obviously not. — MojiGirlRocks (@MojiGirlRocks) April 9, 2025

Go for it girl. You have my support 💪 — Jeannie Certain (@JC35016) April 9, 2025

It’s quite simple. If the laws of Hawaii and Texas were not broken, there is no crime. Many people have multiple homes. Some in different states, some in different counties, even some in different countries. This is clearly a hit piece, created from assumptions and allegations… — Son of a Butch (@StriderkingV) April 9, 2025

Apparently CNN has to learn lessons the hard way. — BD Randall (@BDRandall) April 9, 2025

CNN has previously assured us that there is no voter fraud in the U.S.A. 👍 — RacerX (@SpedRecer) April 9, 2025

True.

Funny how CNN wants to do investigative journalism again after ignoring the Biden administration for 4 years. — DontBackDown (@charlesmangus) April 9, 2025

You'd think CNN would rather be safe than sorry, but they'll probably run with the story anyway.

