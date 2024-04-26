Speaker Johnson Takes Charge of Academia's Radicalism Problem
Biden WH Taking Aim at Trump's 'The Apprentice' Catch Phrase Blows Up in...
'Simmer Down Commie': Bernie Sanders Tries Lecturing Netanyahu and It BACKFIRES Big Time
Ilhan Omar Visits Columbia Shakes Hands With Student Leader Who Said 'Zionists Don't...
WH Staffers Made New Strategy to Flank Biden While He Walks a Little...
Elon Musk NAILS the Problem Facing Western Civilization: 'Weak Makes Right'
What Will SCOTUS Do With the ATF's Rule on Unfinished Frames and Receivers?
University of Florida ENDS Pro-Hamas Camps With a Few Very Simple Rules ......
Biden Answered Howard Stern's Question About Debating Trump ('His Handlers Must Be Furious...
Biden Told Howard Stern About Women Mailing Him 'Very Salacious Pictures' (and Other...
WOOF! First Joke/Story of The Onion's Ben Collins Era Drops and It's Even...
California Mayor Attacked on Camera During Interview Promoting His City
New York Post: Anita Dunn Tried to Oust Worst Press Secretary in History,...
Biden Campaign's Warning to Media About WH Correspondents' Dinner Should Be in a...

You Don't Despise the Media Enough: CNN Omits MAJOR Bit of Info on What Columbia Protesters Really Want

Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on April 26, 2024
Journalism meme

There's a reason the media are so despised, and so mistrusted, by the public. They lie -- by omission and otherwise -- in order to advance their narratives. But they forget that we have Internet access, too, and we can find out the truth. No matter how much they lie to us.

Advertisement

We've told you about Columbia, including Khymani James, student leader of the protest who wants Zionists to die and his half-hearted non-apology statement (and the fact Ilhan Omar seems to be a fan). Well, CNN talked to him about what the protesting students really want.

But they left out a very big piece of information.

We all saw what he really wants.

It wasn't an apology. Not once in the statement did James say he's sorry.

It was a statement in which James tried to play the victim.

But wait -- it gets worse for CNN.

Recommended

University of Florida ENDS Pro-Hamas Camps With a Few Very Simple Rules ... and Consequences
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Wow.

He's not sorry for what he said. Just sorry for getting caught.

Just incredible.

Can't imagine why.

But par for the course for CNN and the media, frankly.

Doing a bang up job of it, too.

We chuckled.

Weird how certain people are quiet about this, no?

Advertisement

Not in the least.

Nope. We don't have the capacity to hate them as much as they deserve.

Describes the media perfectly.

Yes it is.

If they haven't, it probably won't see the light of day. If they have, they'll memory hole it so fast it'll make our heads spin.

Tags: ANTISEMITISM CNN HAMAS ISRAEL JAKE TAPPER JOURNALISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

University of Florida ENDS Pro-Hamas Camps With a Few Very Simple Rules ... and Consequences
Grateful Calvin
'Simmer Down Commie': Bernie Sanders Tries Lecturing Netanyahu and It BACKFIRES Big Time
Amy Curtis
Biden WH Taking Aim at Trump's 'The Apprentice' Catch Phrase Blows Up in Their Face
Doug P.
WH Staffers Made New Strategy to Flank Biden While He Walks a Little TOO Obvious
Doug P.
Maybe the Supreme Court Should ‘Take a Walk:’ A Deep Dive Into Thursday’s Oral Arguments
Aaron Walker
Elon Musk NAILS the Problem Facing Western Civilization: 'Weak Makes Right'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
University of Florida ENDS Pro-Hamas Camps With a Few Very Simple Rules ... and Consequences Grateful Calvin
Advertisement