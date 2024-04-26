You Don't Despise the Media Enough: CNN Omits MAJOR Bit of Info on What Columbia Protesters Really Want

There's a reason the media are so despised, and so mistrusted, by the public. They lie -- by omission and otherwise -- in order to advance their narratives. But they forget that we have Internet access, too, and we can find out the truth. No matter how much they lie to us.

We've told you about Columbia, including Khymani James, student leader of the protest who wants Zionists to die and his half-hearted non-apology statement (and the fact Ilhan Omar seems to be a fan). Well, CNN talked to him about what the protesting students really want.

But they left out a very big piece of information.

This is amazing. On @CNN today: "What the pro-Palestinian protesters on college campuses actually want"



Guess who they quote...



"'We are not going anywhere until our demands are met,' Khymani James, a student at Columbia University..."



Do not mention what James REALLY wants. pic.twitter.com/6cQQJAg07i — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) April 26, 2024

We all saw what he really wants.

OK, story updated... but get THIS:



"The apology came early Friday morning, hours after an interview with CNN at Columbia where James repeatedly declined to apologize for the video, saying that the focus should be on Palestinian liberation."https://t.co/ej93gCAtHM pic.twitter.com/nCEcYEV8Ls — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) April 26, 2024

It wasn't an apology. Not once in the statement did James say he's sorry.

It was a statement in which James tried to play the victim.

But wait -- it gets worse for CNN.

HOLY CRAP. So @CNN had done an interview with Khymani James Thursday night where he "repeatedly declined to apologize for the video" where he said "Zionists don’t deserve to live"... and CNN didn't report it!https://t.co/EyouyhAjdn pic.twitter.com/zn20shchsQ — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) April 26, 2024

Wow.

He's not sorry for what he said. Just sorry for getting caught.

This story linked above was published 90 minutes ago, and the "What the pro-Palestinian protesters on college campuses actually want" was published this morning WITHOUT HIS REFUSAL TO APOLOGIZE mentioned. — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) April 26, 2024

Just incredible.

and they somehow made the editorial choice to leave that out of the original piece… — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 26, 2024

Can't imagine why.

That is absolutely disgusting that they didn't mention that he refused to apologize for calling for the genocide of zionists — Elazar Katsky (@ESKatsky) April 26, 2024

But par for the course for CNN and the media, frankly.

CNN staffers don't want to be journalists, they want to be *his* pr firm. https://t.co/NM4OHXNKTs — Jon Lustig (@jonlustig) April 26, 2024

Doing a bang up job of it, too.

I dunno I feel like the quality of protests has declined very gradually over the years. Like first it was against slavery, and then for women's suffrage, and then for key civil rights, and then police reform, and then for offing the juice. https://t.co/oyExwDFfXf — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) April 26, 2024

We chuckled.

Weird how certain people are quiet about this, no?

as I said, he wasn’t sorry at all https://t.co/p89A2szPcF — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) April 26, 2024

Not in the least.

You will never hate the media enough. https://t.co/7SWcHTdKiQ — LoLNothingMatters (@DastDn) April 26, 2024

Nope. We don't have the capacity to hate them as much as they deserve.

As Iowahawk says, media exists to cover important stories... with a pillow, until they stop breathing. https://t.co/Ien4TzFFBT — David Shane (@david_shane) April 26, 2024

Describes the media perfectly.

(In James Earl Jones voice)

Thissss is CNN. https://t.co/scJ8A4ZPzB — Marty (@martyguthrie) April 26, 2024

Yes it is.

Will @CNN broadcast this interview with Khymani James on Thursday night where he "repeatedly declined to apologize for the video?" Or have they? https://t.co/hPx2NdG862 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) April 26, 2024

If they haven't, it probably won't see the light of day. If they have, they'll memory hole it so fast it'll make our heads spin.