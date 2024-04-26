You Don't Despise the Media Enough: CNN Omits MAJOR Bit of Info on...
Ilhan Omar Visits Columbia Shakes Hands With Student Leader Who Said 'Zionists Don't Deserve to Live'

Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on April 26, 2024
AngieArtist

Earlier today, we told you about Khymani James, the Columbia student protest leader, and his very open, unapologetic call for the deaths of Israel supporters.

So imagine our not-surprise to see Ilhan Omar (whose daughter was arrested and suspended at said protest) down at Columbia was rubbing elbows with James. We told you she was on campus, but now she's meeting with a guy who advocated for the death of people who support Israel.

Imagine any Republican rubbing elbows with antisemitic protesters. The media would be in nuclear meltdown mode.

Heck, they can track down the fact a Republican congressman's ancestors owned slaves -- and interview the slave's descendants -- but are wholly incurious about Omar's involvement with James.

Who called for Israel supporters to die. We cannot emphasize this enough.

Yes.

One of many reasons.

No trust at all.

It's sickening, for sure.

Yep.

They hate everything about us except our tax dollars.

Absolutely unacceptable.

The calls to remove here were numerous:

Reminder: George Santos was removed from office for far, far less.

And another one:


Nothing will happen to her, alas.

Priorities.

He'll become a politician or an activist paid by our tax dollars. He won't ever get a real job.

Only Democrats and their preferred ideological groups are above the law.

If she were a Republican, this would be the media narrative: any Republican who didn't condemn her must agree with her views.

Make the Democrats live by their own rules.

