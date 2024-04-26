Ilhan Omar Visits Columbia Shakes Hands With Student Leader Who Said 'Zionists Don't Deserve to Live'

Earlier today, we told you about Khymani James, the Columbia student protest leader, and his very open, unapologetic call for the deaths of Israel supporters.

So imagine our not-surprise to see Ilhan Omar (whose daughter was arrested and suspended at said protest) down at Columbia was rubbing elbows with James. We told you she was on campus, but now she's meeting with a guy who advocated for the death of people who support Israel.

Rep. Ilhan Omar is seen shaking hands with Khymani James, who openly said that “Zionists don’t deserve to live.”



pic.twitter.com/4U5OAsdYDJ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 26, 2024

Imagine any Republican rubbing elbows with antisemitic protesters. The media would be in nuclear meltdown mode.

Heck, they can track down the fact a Republican congressman's ancestors owned slaves -- and interview the slave's descendants -- but are wholly incurious about Omar's involvement with James.

Who called for Israel supporters to die. We cannot emphasize this enough.

This is why Ilhan Omar has to be removed from Congress — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 26, 2024

Yes.

One of many reasons.

Ilhan Omar is seriously compromised and we cannot trust her. — Anthony Hughes (@CallMeAntwan) April 26, 2024

No trust at all.

This makes me puke. — Carol B (@carolbartley511) April 26, 2024

It's sickening, for sure.

Yep.

Why does this lady hate Americans?



Our tax dollars literally pay for her salary — second oldest hominid (@2ndOldstHominid) April 26, 2024

They hate everything about us except our tax dollars.

Needs to removed ftom from her seat in the House.



Unacceptable — AugustWest1967 (@AugustWest1967) April 26, 2024

Absolutely unacceptable.

The calls to remove here were numerous:

Rep Ilhan Omar needs to be removed from Congress… She is the enemy within. https://t.co/eWh3yWaMeX — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 26, 2024

Reminder: George Santos was removed from office for far, far less.

Rep. Ilhan Omar @Ilhan needs to be removed from congress for siding with the terrorists https://t.co/5oyzrYYOQr — OutdoorsWI (@outdoorswi1) April 26, 2024

And another one:

Remove her from any committee she sits and remove her from congress https://t.co/mLRBx5iBRA — Liz Smith (@LizSmith63) April 26, 2024





Nothing will happen to her, alas.

Columbia banned a Jewish professor from campus but allows rabid anti semites https://t.co/Y0GxX3JQ2z — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) April 26, 2024

Priorities.

I hope every corporate HR department and small businesses are looking at this James guy and make damn sure you don’t hire him https://t.co/qqPfgCAAmc — 👍🌴 (@rancher45ranch) April 26, 2024

He'll become a politician or an activist paid by our tax dollars. He won't ever get a real job.

SO NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW???



REALLY? https://t.co/yJughVwENU — APyrateLyfe (@aPyrateLife) April 26, 2024

Only Democrats and their preferred ideological groups are above the law.

The fact that the democrats haven’t kicked Ilhan Omar out of their party yet tells me that they condone her views. https://t.co/qhmc4kn370 — Glockford Files (@GlockfordFiles) April 26, 2024

If she were a Republican, this would be the media narrative: any Republican who didn't condemn her must agree with her views.

Make the Democrats live by their own rules.