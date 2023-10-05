You don't hate the media enough: NBC steps in it with story linking congressman to ancestors' slaves

The media has a vested interest in stirring the pot and igniting tension, especially racial tension. Case in point, this from NBC:

A Maryland woman knew her ancestors had risen from slavery in middle Tennessee.



What she didn't know: a direct descendant of the people who enslaved her ancestors is a U.S. congressman today. https://t.co/E4mUcR99HI — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 5, 2023

Excuse us?

What, exactly, is NBC saying here? Well (emphasis added):

On the day after Christmas two decades ago, Lacretia Johnson Flash left her Maryland home and drove 800 miles to the place where her ancestors were once enslaved. It was 2001, and Lacretia was 30. She had just finished her master’s degree, but despite the achievement, she recalls feeling a “profound aloneness.” Her boyfriend had left her. Cancer claimed her mother, and her father was reeling from the loss. But a note her mother left behind offered a way forward. “Keep in touch with family,” it read. “You may want to go back to Tennessee?” Her parents had moved north before Lacretia was born. She knew just a sliver of her family history: that her ancestors had risen from slavery in middle Tennessee to become some of the first Black landowners here in Perry County. What she wouldn’t learn until a reporter contacted her this June, almost 22 years later, is that a direct descendant of the people who enslaved her ancestors is today a U.S. congressman: Rep. Brett Guthrie of Kentucky.

So a reporter decided, 22 years after the fact, to reach out to Johnson Flash and tell her that someone who is now a congressman is descended from the people who, a century ago, enslaved her ancestors.

However much you hate the media, it isn't enough.

While they are wholly incurious about Biden's connections to his son's international dealings, they can sure dig into the background of present-day politicians and link them to things their long-dead ancestors did:

As part of a series on slavery and America’s political elite, Reuters found that a fifth of U.S. congressmen, living presidents, Supreme Court justices and governors have direct ancestors who enslaved Black people. Among them is Guthrie, an eight-term Republican congressman.

Just incredibel.

Guys, “enemy of the people” was putting it way too kindly. — Mark 🥓🥓🐊 (@PitmasterMark69) October 5, 2023

Way too kindly.

The media will ALWAYS find a way to divide us. You don’t hate them enough. — Floridian 🇺🇸 FA/FO (@RandomFLDude) October 5, 2023

No, we really don't.

Our modern secular religion is less forgiving than the Old Testament God who promised to "visit the iniquity of the fathers on the children to the third and fourth generations"



This congressman is 5 generations removed from the iniquity and yet he remains guilty https://t.co/PMsr73Q6XB — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) October 5, 2023

The Left is a secular religion that has no forgiveness, no mercy, and an ever-changing litany of sins you can commit or be held accountable for.

You are responsible for the actions of your ancestors https://t.co/sgf9Uezkb4 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 5, 2023

But, yet the Left somehow argues you not responsible for your own present-day actions (see: student loans, crime).

One of my great great (etc) grandfathers was a French soldier who ditched his country to fight with George Washington in the Revolutionary War. Ended up settling in Alabama but never owned slaves because my family has a long history of being patriotic and poor af. What do I win? https://t.co/cCRGGIxx4G — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) October 5, 2023

This may break their brains, so give them a minute.

What didn’t matter: any of this https://t.co/fDeBztz5av — Hooch (@CompanyHooch) October 5, 2023

Not one word of it mattered.

How very Stone Age of @NBCNews to revive and expand the concept of blood libel to make every liable for their ancestors’ sins. https://t.co/YrJAbKI6wJ — Mike Kilo (@Mike___Kilo) October 5, 2023

The Left is so progressive it's actually taking us backward.

Media: "not enough blood feud in Congress moar blood feud" https://t.co/pJK8Xd3ptn — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 5, 2023

Expect campaign ads about which candidates' ancestors may or may not have owned slaves. Because election season isn't unbearable enough.

NBC even admits it's difficult to link slaves and slaveholders, but that doesn't stop them:

Linking slaveholders to individuals they held is challenging. That’s because crucial historical records — antebellum “slave schedules” — seldom included more than the age, race and sex of enslaved people. But using a variety of sources, Reuters documented those connections for two of Brett Guthrie’s ancestors — one who enslaved Lacretia’s great-great-grandfather, the other her great-great-grandmother.

If only they would put as much effort into actual news.

Not hardly.

If they think it will give the Left political capital, yes. They'll climb all the way to the tip top of that family tree for dirt.

We don’t go looking for this stuff. We just live our lives trying to help each other out.



Guess who is framed as the racists? https://t.co/FUQ97F0fjZ — Number 24601 (@karndogs) October 5, 2023

Yep.

This is idiotic! Nobody gets to pick their ancestors and now we should be held to account for their sins or virtues? This Social Justice Marxism is insanely ridiculous! https://t.co/ixMW1387O9 — Angry One (@1angrymofo) October 5, 2023

Oh, but they will. And today, it's Congressmen. Tomorrow? It's the average Joe just trying to get a job.

We’re getting to the point where no one is responsible for their own actions, but everyone is responsible for someone else’s actions — silasashe 🏴‍☠️✝️ (@SilasAshe) October 5, 2023

Yes. Exactly this.

How is this a headline? Has she ever watched Finding Your Roots on PBS? Lots of Americans have ancestors who owned slaves, including Suzanne Malveaux (CNN reporter) and Ava Duvernay (director of the movie Selma). https://t.co/ehMm1AKpKp — Geology Jill (@geoljills) October 5, 2023

As we're fond of pointing out, this is (D)ifferent. Somehow.

You are not defined by, or responsible for things your ancestors did or did not do. https://t.co/kZJcZEWwq0 — Razrbaxfan (@skippytaytay) October 5, 2023

No, we are not. And we need to draw that line in the sand.

***

