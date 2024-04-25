Rep. Ilhan Omar and Her Homeless, Starving Daughter Meet With Columbia Pro-Hamas Mob

Last week, Rep. Ilhan Omar's "psycho daughter" Isra Hirsi was suspended from Barnard for joining the pro-Hamas protests. The Daily Beast tried to paint Hirsi as the victim, saying she was left homeless and starving because she was banned from the dorms and the dining hall.

When Isra Hirsi, the daughter of U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, joined several of her classmates in a pro-Palestinian campus protest known as the Gaza encampment, she had no idea she would end up suspended, homeless, and left without food within a matter of days.https://t.co/CDau0G7FHM — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) April 21, 2024

Nice Community Note on that one:

Readers added context they thought people might want to know Important context: Isra Hisri may not have expected repercussions when initially joining the protest, but was given advance warning of pending suspension, arrest, and eviction from campus housing. She had with plenty of time to avoid these consequences and chose to accept them.

Omar and her daughter were spotted making the rounds of Columbia's "Gaza Liberation Zone" tent city. "Ilhan Omar at the camp!"

Here's @IlhanMN meeting with the pro-terror mob at @Columbia University along with her daughter who was suspended, but apparently can saunter through the campus. pic.twitter.com/13Lun7yndI — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) April 25, 2024

How is she able to be there after being attacked by chemical weapons? — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) April 25, 2024





She claims she was hit with an IDF-developed chemical weapon: fart spray.

I thought the daughter was banned from campus... — Jeebus Christos (@travelinjeebus) April 25, 2024

Thank God she's holding up. Hopefully Mom brought the American Express black card so she doesn't need to sleep outside again. — Land of Lincoln (@SugarAddict16) April 25, 2024

She looks pretty damn happy. So much for all that privilege and oppression they keep shrieking about. — OneDifferentBean 🇺🇸☕️ (@thjavabean2) April 25, 2024

You voted for this Minnesota. — Kathy Bouzios (@BouziosKathy) April 25, 2024

She looks awfully healthy and vibrant for someone with no shelter or food. — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) April 25, 2024

I’m so happy that @Ilhan’s daughter was able to finally find a snack in NYC. Blessed 🙏 — Brian Salizar (@officialsalizar) April 25, 2024

I thought the daughter is homeless and starving? So relieved she looks healthy & can just openly walk around a campus she was expelled from — Ms. Information (@toughdog18) April 25, 2024

There is a reason why Congress kicked Ilhan Omar off the House Intel Committee. It's because she can't be trusted with US intelligence. It's clear. — The Real GOP 🇺🇸 (@TheRealGOP) April 25, 2024

Omar's daughter has a hammer & sickle in her profile, because of course she does. pic.twitter.com/m8BKmnkgTC — You say Lincoln, I say Laken (@OverpaidA) April 25, 2024

How the heck is an expelled student allowed on campus but a Jewish Professor is not? 😕 — Jason_FLMAN🐊 (@jason_flman) April 25, 2024

Yeah, a Jewish assistant professor was banned from entering the campus citing "the obvious risk to the safety of students and other members of our community."

Daughter looks emaciated. Someone please help her. Aren't there Hamas food trucks nearby? — Bub pickin sports (@LegionOfDoomCTG) April 25, 2024

She is supporting the pro-terror Hamas mob. — Kundan Mehta (@Dataflixed) April 25, 2024

It does seem to make her "Happy Passover" tweet ring a little hollow, seeing how these kids want Israel wiped off the map.

That smile reminds me of the smiles of Hamas on Oct 7 — Anna אנה (@annamenzies) April 25, 2024

So kids who are suspended can hang with terrorists on the plaza but Jewish kids have to be evacuated off campus for their safety. — Maggie (@MaggieNorthman) April 25, 2024

Should she be at work? — brad (@isenbek) April 25, 2024

Congress is better with her not there.

