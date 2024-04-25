Um, WOW: Resurfaced Kirstie Alley Interview About Parents' Car Accident Has X Asking...
If Students Had Pro-Israel Encampments, Would You Still Support the Police?
Satire Site 'The Onion' Has New Ownership Well Qualified to Publish Fake News
Iran’s Supreme Leader Issues Statement of Support for Pro-Hamas Protesters
Terrorists Attack Joe Biden's Temporary Pier to Bring Aid to Palestinians
WATCH: Jewish NYU Professor SMACKS DOWN Campus Protest Hypocrisy
Justice Brett Kavanaugh Asks Why Barack Obama Was Never Prosecuted
OOF: Axios Poll Shows Majority of Americans (42% of Democrats!) Support Trump's Immigratio...
USC Cancels Main Graduation Ceremony Citing Safety Concerns in the Wake of Pro-Palestine...
President Biden Tells Police Officers He Remembers When He Got 'That' Phone Call
TikTok Owner Says They Would Rather Shut Down the Controversial App Than Sell...
BAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHA: Sprinkler System Gives Harvard Protesters a Much-Needed Bath
Pro-Hamas Students Have Taken Over a D.C. Campus…but This Jewish Student Isn’t Cowering
FJB: Union Worker in New York Has a Message for the President

Rep. Ilhan Omar and Her Homeless, Starving Daughter Meet With Columbia Pro-Hamas Mob

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on April 25, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Last week, Rep. Ilhan Omar's "psycho daughter" Isra Hirsi was suspended from Barnard for joining the pro-Hamas protests. The Daily Beast tried to paint Hirsi as the victim, saying she was left homeless and starving because she was banned from the dorms and the dining hall.

Advertisement

Nice Community Note on that one:

Readers added context they thought people might want to know

Important context: Isra Hisri may not have expected repercussions when initially joining the protest, but was given advance warning of pending suspension, arrest, and eviction from campus housing.

She had with plenty of time to avoid these consequences and chose to accept them.

Omar and her daughter were spotted making the rounds of Columbia's "Gaza Liberation Zone" tent city. "Ilhan Omar at the camp!"


She claims she was hit with an IDF-developed chemical weapon: fart spray.

Recommended

Justice Brett Kavanaugh Asks Why Barack Obama Was Never Prosecuted
Brett T.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Yeah, a Jewish assistant professor was banned from entering the campus citing "the obvious risk to the safety of students and other members of our community."

It does seem to make her "Happy Passover" tweet ring a little hollow, seeing how these kids want Israel wiped off the map.

Congress is better with her not there.

***


Tags: HAMAS PALESTINE PROTEST ILHAN OMAR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Justice Brett Kavanaugh Asks Why Barack Obama Was Never Prosecuted
Brett T.
Um, WOW: Resurfaced Kirstie Alley Interview About Parents' Car Accident Has X Asking Questions
Amy Curtis
If Students Had Pro-Israel Encampments, Would You Still Support the Police?
Brett T.
Satire Site 'The Onion' Has New Ownership Well Qualified to Publish Fake News
justmindy
WATCH: Jewish NYU Professor SMACKS DOWN Campus Protest Hypocrisy
Amy Curtis
BAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHA: Sprinkler System Gives Harvard Protesters a Much-Needed Bath
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Justice Brett Kavanaugh Asks Why Barack Obama Was Never Prosecuted Brett T.
Advertisement