Pro-Israel Professor Barred From Entering Columbia's 'Liberated Zone' for His Own Safety

Brett T.  |  7:45 PM on April 22, 2024
Twitter

Well, the students at Columbia University have rebuilt their tent city, also known as the "Liberation Zone," and it sure looks like the West Lawn of the campus is occupied. Things are so out of control that Columbia held classes remotely on Monday because it was too dangerous to come to the classroom.

Columbia Professor Shai Davidai tried to enter the "Liberation Zone" in counterprotest but was denied entry. Columbia's COO emailed him to say that, "As a faculty member, you have a fiduciary duty to do everything in your power to help keep our students and campus safe." Isn't that Columbia's job, to keep the student and the campus safe?

The email mentions the "obvious risk" involved … but NBC News and the New York Times have assured us that this is a peaceful and sometimes quiet protest with pizza and dancing. What risk could there be?

The Media Research Center reports:

Shai Davidai, an Israeli-born, pro-Jewish assistant professor at Columbia Business School in New York City, said he showed up to the school’s Morningside Heights campus and swiped his ID badge to get in, only for the card reader to read, “Deactivated.” When he asked why his card wasn’t working, he said school administrators told him it was because they “couldn’t guarantee his safety” amid the violent pro-Palestine student protests on campus.

So, who did the school let in? Hundreds of anti-Jew protesters, all of whom had to have IDs to access the campus before tromping all over the school screaming for the death of the Jews and the annihilation of their home country.

John Stossel Has #EarthDay Climate Change Reality Checks Guaranteed to Enrage Serial Alarmists
Doug P.
Being Jewish in public is not allowed.

Again, what risk to safety? These are mostly peaceful protests. Pro-Israel students are allowed to rally on the Math Lawn but that's it.

Saying there are good people on both sides.

Serious question: Don't all of these Hamas sympathizers have classes to attend? They're doing this full-time now?

"Because of the obvious risk to the safety of students." Obvious risk of what?

Columbia is just protecting the Jews from themselves.

***

