Pro-Israel Professor Barred From Entering Columbia's 'Liberated Zone' for His Own Safety

Well, the students at Columbia University have rebuilt their tent city, also known as the "Liberation Zone," and it sure looks like the West Lawn of the campus is occupied. Things are so out of control that Columbia held classes remotely on Monday because it was too dangerous to come to the classroom.

Columbia Professor Shai Davidai tried to enter the "Liberation Zone" in counterprotest but was denied entry. Columbia's COO emailed him to say that, "As a faculty member, you have a fiduciary duty to do everything in your power to help keep our students and campus safe." Isn't that Columbia's job, to keep the student and the campus safe?

The email mentions the "obvious risk" involved … but NBC News and the New York Times have assured us that this is a peaceful and sometimes quiet protest with pizza and dancing. What risk could there be?

"MY card has been deactivated? Why?" - Shai Davidai, Pro-Israel professor at Columbia attempted to swipe his card to go inside the 'Liberated Zone' encampment with his supporters.



Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 [email protected] to license pic.twitter.com/Poyt1JekGP — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) April 22, 2024

The Media Research Center reports:

Shai Davidai, an Israeli-born, pro-Jewish assistant professor at Columbia Business School in New York City, said he showed up to the school’s Morningside Heights campus and swiped his ID badge to get in, only for the card reader to read, “Deactivated.” When he asked why his card wasn’t working, he said school administrators told him it was because they “couldn’t guarantee his safety” amid the violent pro-Palestine student protests on campus. So, who did the school let in? Hundreds of anti-Jew protesters, all of whom had to have IDs to access the campus before tromping all over the school screaming for the death of the Jews and the annihilation of their home country.

Being Jewish in public is not allowed.

NEW: @NRO has obtained an email from @Columbia COO Cas Holloway to @ShaiDavidai telling the professor he is "not permitted to enter the West Lawn," citing "the obvious risk to the safety of students and other members of our community." https://t.co/fqtwwv9QEh pic.twitter.com/ljtYvNdEJs — Zach Kessel (@zach_kessel) April 22, 2024

Again, what risk to safety? These are mostly peaceful protests. Pro-Israel students are allowed to rally on the Math Lawn but that's it.

Columbia University is now throwing out Jewish professors because their presence may incite antisemites https://t.co/wheICCscPr — Sunny (@sunnyright) April 22, 2024

This is absolutely outrageous.



Columbia University has gone full Nazi and is now banning professors because they’re Jewish.



Where’s @SenSchumer in all this?



Why isn’t Chuck Schumer speaker up for the rights of Jewish people?



Shameful. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 22, 2024

So deactivating cards was an option all along? But they choose to apply this to the Jews who broke no rules? Am I getting it right? — Crate (Caja) 🇺🇸🇲🇽 (@probsnotspam) April 22, 2024

Where’s the White House? — Byl Holte (@SirBylHolte) April 22, 2024

Saying there are good people on both sides.

The cops are "just doing their job". — Slew's Acquittal (@TutuSweetHi) April 22, 2024

They need to state they ARE a terrorist organization. This is unacceptable. This is beyond horrible. Congress needs to go after Columbia and needs to cut ALL funding. They need them to take action and stop this discrimination. — Monica P 🚀🛸🪐💜🤍💛✗ (@monipridragon12) April 22, 2024

And Jews still believe "it" won't happen in America?

What more do we need? A history lesson on the progression of antisemitic violence in Hitler's Germany? — BOBBY STREBS (@BobbyStrebs) April 22, 2024

Serious question: Don't all of these Hamas sympathizers have classes to attend? They're doing this full-time now?

Shai Davidai shows the fearlessness that being in the right brings, and which we all need to display — wokey the offended android (@kornpaup) April 22, 2024

This quote by Shai Davidai "...we don't want to sue, we just want to be Jewish in public" — PaddleboardDog (@paddleboarddog) April 22, 2024

Got “caught between a rock and a hard place” and now they are eating their own.



This is getting very interesting… — B-rad Brad (@Stalz8) April 22, 2024

Shameful doesn’t begin to describe this. — Queen of Hearts (@QueenOfHeartsSF) April 22, 2024

"Because of the obvious risk to the safety of students." Obvious risk of what?

Columbia is just protecting the Jews from themselves.

***