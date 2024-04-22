'I Paid the Price for Their Inaction': Jewish Student Stabbed in Eye at...
Dancing, Pizza, and Calls to Exterminate Jews: NYT Plays the 'Mostly Peaceful' Card on Columbia Protests

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on April 22, 2024
Journalism meme

As protests continue at Columbia and Yale, the media run interference for the protesters. Jewish students are being assaulted, harassed, and threatened in clear violation of Title VI legislation, and few people seem interested in putting an end to it. The Left likes the chaos and destruction. It helps advance their agenda.

Remember during the BLM/Antifa riots of 2020, how cities burned and the media had the audacity to call them 'mostly peaceful' (despite all evidence to the contrary)?

They're doing the same thing with Columbia.

'Protests continued with dancing and pizza' like it's a slumber party and not Charlottesville on steroids.

More from the NYT:

The new tents popped up — one, two, three — on Columbia’s campus. It was a defiant gesture on Thursday afternoon by student activists, who were furious about the university’s decision to call in the police to clear an encampment used to protest the Israel-Hamas war.

If university officials thought that getting rid of the encampment, or arresting more than 100 protesters, would persuade students to give up, they may have been very wrong.

By Thursday night, the tents had disappeared. But scores of students took over a campus lawn. Planning to stay all night, they were in a rather upbeat mood, noshing on donated pizza and snacks. An impromptu dance party had even broken out.

“The police presence and the arrests do not deter us in any way,” said Layla Saliba, 24, a Palestinian-American student at the School of Social Work, at a news conference organized by Apartheid Divest, a coalition of student groups.

If these protests were against any other group, like Muslims, or for any other cause -- say, pro-life causes -- the media would be aghast. It would be just like 1938 Germany or something.

But since the targets are Jews and the perpetrators left wing, it's a pizza party.

Maddening.

We wondered when that would show up again. Now we know.

No, it won't.

But that won't stop the Left.

No, it wasn't.

And they were warned. Ages ago.

It stopped being a free speech issue a long time ago.

It's a violation of federal law.

If these were abortion clinics they were occupying, they' go to federal prison for decades.

That's what they're painting this as. A glee club.

That's all this needs is one of those stupid, sanctimonious signs.

Oh good Lord.

'The Islamophobic Roots of Pizza' is the next big headline from the NYT.

It goes so far beyond college student stupid.

Kidnapping the opposing team's mascot is stupid.

This is criminal.

