That Biden keeps pushing Gigi Sohn says so much about both of them, and ain’t none of it any good.

Chick is whack. She’s also an extremist who thinks conservative voices should be silenced – not even making that up. No wonder Biden likes her so much.

Ted Curz shared this video of Sohn this morning so people would be reminded of just who Biden has put up for the FCC.

Meet Biden's FCC nominee Gigi Sohn. pic.twitter.com/YJHoLu2zd4 — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) February 14, 2023

Yikes.

And now that we’re learning about what GDI, Xandr, and Microsoft did to conservative outlets as a means to put them out of business? This woman must be kept far, far away from any sort of power, ESPECIALLY like the FCC.

Cruz went after her, big time:

Senator @tedcruz's Opening Statement At Confirmation Hearing For Biden's Radical Pro-Censorship FCC Nominee Gigi Sohn "Ms. Sohn portrays herself as a defender of free speech, but she has a history of campaigning to censor Conservatives." pic.twitter.com/lEQOWZ84tk — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) February 14, 2023

She’s a defender of speech she AGREES WITH.

Senator @tedcruz: "Just this past year, while her nomination was pending, Ms. Sohn was making multiple financial donations to Senators who were charged with voting on her confirmation. Had this been done by a Republican nominee I have no doubt that my Democrat colleagues and… https://t.co/e5zjkjJwde pic.twitter.com/Nh00X5cILJ — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) February 14, 2023

Ummm, what? While we’re certainly not experts on this subject this kinda sorta totally sounds like a conflict of interest. Just sayin’.

Misleading comments on the floor.

Because of course.

This is the THIRD time Biden has tried to sneak Gigi Sohn in Her nomination keeps failing because she is a deranged left wing lunatic who wants to ban conservatives from being on tv She is that nuts And she could get her way if her nomination isn't crushed in the senate today https://t.co/p2E0VjrTyz — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 14, 2023

Third. Time.

She lied.

Shocker.

Gigi Sohn’s lack of support for diverse voices in media makes her unqualified to be a FCC Commissioner. Charles Herring, president OAN. — Charles (@CharlesPHerring) February 14, 2023

Biden FCC nominee Gigi Sohn said she's "baffled" after @GLFOP opposed her nomination. After RT'ing our good men and women in law enforcement are "armed goons." She defended her outrageous retweet: "Okay, well. Again, that's 1 tweet out of 18,000." pic.twitter.com/1tWgfyEl3j — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) February 14, 2023

C’mon, really Biden administration?! REALLY?!

Let’s hope she’s denied a third time.

