NPR Media Analyst Recommends George Conway's Anti-Trump Piece in The Atlantic

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on May 16, 2024
Townhall Media

You'd think NPR would be smarter than this after a 25-year veteran wrote a piece exposing the political bias at NPR. Their new CEO is an insanely woke leftist, whom Elon Musk called "one of the worst human beings in America." She declined to appear at a hearing about bias at NPR. The reporter who wrote the piece resigned after he was suspended, proving his point.

So why is NPR's TV critic and media analyst promoting hit pieces on Donald Trump from sources like Geroge Conway?

What makes sense? Conway writes:

Not all that long ago, I thought that the trial currently being held in The People of the State of New York v. Donald J. Trump would be the last one I’d want to see as the first one tried against the former president. It seemed the least serious of the cases against him. Here’s a man who tried to overthrow American democracy by launching a coup to stay in power. A man who allegedly stole dozens of boxes of classified national-security documents from the White House, some containing secrets about other countries’ nuclear-weapons capabilities, then lied about the documents, concealed them, and obstructed a federal investigation about them.

I thought I would have strongly preferred the cases about those matters to have gone first, particularly the secret-documents case, which substantively would be a lock, were it not for the judge overseeing it. But I feel the need to admit error. The truth is, I’ve come around to the view that People v. Trump is, in at least some ways, the perfect case to put Trump in the dock for the first time, and—I hope, but we’ll see—perhaps prison.

Because this case really captures Donald Trump.

We're not even sure why there's an NPR in the first place, let alone an NPR TV critic. Defund NPR.

