NPR Media Analyst Recommends George Conway's Anti-Trump Piece in The Atlantic

You'd think NPR would be smarter than this after a 25-year veteran wrote a piece exposing the political bias at NPR. Their new CEO is an insanely woke leftist, whom Elon Musk called "one of the worst human beings in America." She declined to appear at a hearing about bias at NPR. The reporter who wrote the piece resigned after he was suspended, proving his point.

So why is NPR's TV critic and media analyst promoting hit pieces on Donald Trump from sources like Geroge Conway?

George Conway writes in The Atlantic that the porn star-hush money case so disturbs Donald Trump because it perfectly embodies who and what he is. Have to say, that makes sense. https://t.co/rM2icvZ7Kp — Eric Deggans at NPR (@Deggans) May 15, 2024

What makes sense? Conway writes:

Not all that long ago, I thought that the trial currently being held in The People of the State of New York v. Donald J. Trump would be the last one I’d want to see as the first one tried against the former president. It seemed the least serious of the cases against him. Here’s a man who tried to overthrow American democracy by launching a coup to stay in power. A man who allegedly stole dozens of boxes of classified national-security documents from the White House, some containing secrets about other countries’ nuclear-weapons capabilities, then lied about the documents, concealed them, and obstructed a federal investigation about them. I thought I would have strongly preferred the cases about those matters to have gone first, particularly the secret-documents case, which substantively would be a lock, were it not for the judge overseeing it. But I feel the need to admit error. The truth is, I’ve come around to the view that People v. Trump is, in at least some ways, the perfect case to put Trump in the dock for the first time, and—I hope, but we’ll see—perhaps prison. Because this case really captures Donald Trump.

@Deggans I might say you have a point, but you work for NPR, which means you are pointless. — Adam Hommey (@adamhommey) May 16, 2024

“Eric Deggans @ NPR” pretty much blows this one. — Still At Large (@Richard03956558) May 16, 2024

What's the crime again? — Michael (@redheadad82) May 16, 2024

It is pretty disturbing that someone can be prosecuted for a crime that the DA won't even name. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) May 16, 2024

George Conway sacrificed his family to his hatred for DJT. He allowed his family to fall apart over that hatred. Who would ever consider what a weak, petty man like that had to say? — Downtown Fairy (@Downtownfairy) May 16, 2024

Well, that and the fact that he is the target of banana republic #lawfare perpetuated by the Fascist Democrat Party solely for the crime of effectively leading political opposition to their tyranny. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) May 16, 2024

I would expect no opposing opinion from NPR. — Sue (@SusanK1717) May 15, 2024

I guarantee you this slob @gtconway3d doesn’t know a damn thing about President Trump, George is so obsessed with Trump frankly it’s pretty creepy.



He destroyed his marriage over a severe case of TDS, he should seriously seek help. pic.twitter.com/rpTykcnaYQ — LiveLife 🇺🇸 (@livelifekaye) May 16, 2024

Or it disturbs him cuz he committed no crimes and the prosecutors haven't even explained what the supposed felony is.#ShowTrial#DontBeASucker — Matthew Rosario (@knows_he_doesnt) May 16, 2024

We're not even sure why there's an NPR in the first place, let alone an NPR TV critic. Defund NPR.

