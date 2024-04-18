Elon Musk Calls NPR CEO Katherine Maher 'One of the Worst Human Beings in America'

NPR proved Uri Berliner absolutely correct by suspending him for writing that NPR had gone off the rails from liberal-leaning to pure progressive activism. The fish rots from the head down, and NPR CEO Katherine Maher said in a statement that Berliner's piece was "profoundly disrespectful, hurtful, and demeaning" to all of the worker bees in the NPR collective hive. We swear it's only affluent white women who work there.

So far we've seen videos of Maher saying that "our reverence for the truth might be a distraction that’s getting in the way of finding common ground and getting things done." She said in her former position at Wikimedia she abandoned a "free and open" internet because Wikipedia had become a "white male Westernized construct."

CNN media reporter claimed it was "old tweets skewering Trump" that had the Right all fired up. Well, those tweets and plenty of others as well as videos.

You might be getting tired of hearing about NPR, but we think it's good to know where your tax dollars are going. Here's Maher going on to Trevor Noah about Wikipedia being a white male Westernized construct.

Current CEO of NPR Katherine Maher in 2021, back when she worked for Wikipedia, literally talking about rewriting history because it currently favors white people. pic.twitter.com/9oEJlomJrF — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 17, 2024

Katherine Maher is blatantly racist and sexist – one of the worst human beings in America — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 18, 2024

She admitted her pet peeve was walking through the business class of the airplane and seeing so many white men.

I don't get the issue. She's not going to be fired by NPR, this is the shit she was hired because of. They knew what they were getting, it was what they sought. https://t.co/mExP4e40D8 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) April 18, 2024

The issue is making the public aware.



Yes, NPR sought this, but that doesn’t mean they wanted it universally known. — Archimusik (@Archimusik) April 18, 2024

This is like when America's official "Mary Poppins of disinformation," Nina Jankowicz, tweeted that the Hunter Biden laptop story was "a fairy tale." The Biden administration hired her to chair the Disinformation Governance Board.

But wait, there's more. Here's Maher speaking at the Berkeley Forum about replacing "bad information" on the internet with "good information."

EXCLUSIVE: Katherine Maher doesn't just want to "stamp out bad information" on the internet. She wants to replace it with "good information"—i.e., left-wing narratives—and force the public to "sit within that good information" as "a collective."



Big Sister has arrived. pic.twitter.com/7kfq8VYHfj — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 18, 2024

X is a platform for spreading bad information, which makes it tough for the real journalists at NPR to spread good information.

She’s evil — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 18, 2024

Musk is onto something.

The “good of the collective” has been the stated goal of all the most evil regimes in human history — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 18, 2024

She has already conceded there is no truth. So her definition of "good" must be whatever serves her own interests. — Ancient Philosophy🦉 (@AncPhi) April 18, 2024

Maher raises questions about @Wikipedia slander and lies that @Wikimedia locked down under her leadership.



These lockdowns, impossible for users to correct, have cost people and organizations their livelihoods.



Maher is admitting to malice & reckless disregard for the truth. — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) April 18, 2024

Did someone say “collective”? I smell a communist. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) April 18, 2024

When did "disinformation" become such a threat anyway? It certainly wasn't during the Russian collusion scandal. We think the impetus was COVID-19 when the Washington Post called out Sen. Tom Cotton for repeating a debunked theory that the COVID virus had escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China. The government locked us down and censored our social media posts.

True information that goes against narratives is malinformation. She just wants politically correct information, even if it's false. — The Science (@PentecostJesse) April 18, 2024

It is worth noting, when she says “good information” she is specifically NOT referring to “objective truth.” — NunyaBidness2a (@Nunyabidness2a) April 18, 2024

Katherine Maher is now in the position of not only reflecting badly on NPR but of reflecting badly on Wikipedia in retrospect. — JustNancy (@nancy_incognito) April 18, 2024

It's weird that they said we were crazy when we were being censored, and she was behind it. 🤔 — Rachael (@Rachthehonest) April 18, 2024

Why hasn't the GOP "pounced" on this opportunity to defund NPR? It's all out in the open now.

