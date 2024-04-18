Elon Musk Calls NPR CEO Katherine Maher 'One of the Worst Human Beings in America'

BREAKING: Washington Post Writer Doesn't Read The Washington Post
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on April 18, 2024
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool

NPR proved Uri Berliner absolutely correct by suspending him for writing that NPR had gone off the rails from liberal-leaning to pure progressive activism. The fish rots from the head down, and NPR CEO Katherine Maher said in a statement that Berliner's piece was "profoundly disrespectful, hurtful, and demeaning" to all of the worker bees in the NPR collective hive. We swear it's only affluent white women who work there.

So far we've seen videos of Maher saying that "our reverence for the truth might be a distraction that’s getting in the way of finding common ground and getting things done." She said in her former position at Wikimedia she abandoned a "free and open" internet because Wikipedia had become a "white male Westernized construct."

CNN media reporter claimed it was "old tweets skewering Trump" that had the Right all fired up. Well, those tweets and plenty of others as well as videos.

You might be getting tired of hearing about NPR, but we think it's good to know where your tax dollars are going. Here's Maher going on to Trevor Noah about Wikipedia being a white male Westernized construct.

She admitted her pet peeve was walking through the business class of the airplane and seeing so many white men.

This is like when America's official "Mary Poppins of disinformation," Nina Jankowicz, tweeted that the Hunter Biden laptop story was "a fairy tale." The Biden administration hired her to chair the Disinformation Governance Board.

But wait, there's more. Here's Maher speaking at the Berkeley Forum about replacing "bad information" on the internet with "good information."

X is a platform for spreading bad information, which makes it tough for the real journalists at NPR to spread good information.

Musk is onto something.

When did "disinformation" become such a threat anyway? It certainly wasn't during the Russian collusion scandal. We think the impetus was COVID-19 when the Washington Post called out Sen. Tom Cotton for repeating a debunked theory that the COVID virus had escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China. The government locked us down and censored our social media posts.

Why hasn't the GOP "pounced" on this opportunity to defund NPR? It's all out in the open now.

***

