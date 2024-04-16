National Public Radio Suspends Whistleblower for DARING to Publicly Admit NPR's Bias

OMG, SO REKT! Megyn Kelly Literally ENDS Jeffrey Toobin for Calling Clarence Thomas...
Coucy
Coucy  |  11:45 AM on April 16, 2024
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File

Recently long-time National Public Radio veteran Uri Berliner made headlines when he published a lengthy critique of how, in his view, the publicly funded news and entertainment outlet had become an echo chamber of an almost exclusively progressive worldview, largely by having hired nearly exclusively progressive employees. This assertion has since been met with intense pushback, both from NPR CEO Katherine Maher as well as many of the rank-and-file employees of NPR. Despite all of the angry complaints from inside NPR it had appeared that no disciplinary action was going to take place against Berliner, but today we learned that as of last Friday Uri Berliner has been suspended from his duties at the NPR Business desk.

NPR itself has also published a news article about the internal action:

According to NPR's telling Berliner has been suspended for five days since this past Friday, which seems like a relatively light punishment given the firestorm that erupted around the piece by Berliner at the time of its publication. Of course, when you dig into NPR's telling of the story the real sin of the Berliner's piece was that it 'gave fresh ammunition to conservative and partisan Republican critics of NPR, including former President Donald Trump', so it's blatantly clear that the executives and staff of NPR haven't learned a darned thing from this entire debacle and are just mad that people know about what's going on behind the walls of the (again, publicly funded) organization. The suspension is for (again, quoting from the article), 'fail(ing) to secure its approval for outside work for other news outlets, as is required of NPR journalists', despite Berliner having repeatedly stated that he went to the Free Press with his story because his internal complaints about the issues that he saw within the organization had apparently fallen on deaf and disinterested ears.

Seems a bit much perhaps, but we wouldn't be surprised if they haven't already started making Berliner and other heterodox thinkers to the NPR 'worldview' sit in for a few 'Two Minutes Hate' sessions. 

NPR, for its part, often makes the claim when this is brought up that very little of its budget comes from federal funding, despite others frequently pointing out how misleading this claim is

Again, for now it appears that Berliner's 'punishment' has been relatively light... but we wouldn't bet the farm on this being the only punishment that Katherine Maher metes out before this is all over. From the looks of it doesn't appear that Uri Berliner is the type who's going to quiet down and just keep his head down to keep his job, so we'll see how things turn out on this. This is a story that it seems almost inevitable will keep chugging along.

