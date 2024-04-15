Now THAT'S Funny! NPR Correspondent Insists that 'Our News Room Is Not Rotted By Political Ideology'

We Warned You: Germany Will Have to Ban Weekend Driving to Meet Net...
Coucy
Coucy  |  9:00 PM on April 15, 2024
Meme

As you may be aware National Public Radio (NPR) has been put on the defensive lately after long time employee Uri Berliner, who currently is a senior editor at the business desk, went public about his issues with the public radio outlets hiring practices when it comes to ideological diversity. NPR's CEO Katherine Mahar (who has quite the fascinating history of her own) put out a statement denouncing Berliner's depiction of the organization and quickly various NPR journalists began to rush in to offer support for her statement. 

One such offer of support was put up by NPR's Mexico City correspondent Eydar Peralta, who called Mahar's rebuttal 'smart' and 'nuanced':

But when he received pushback on his framing of the issues, Peralta showed that he has perhaps never actually listened to NPR... because apparently he thinks that the place isn't 'completely rotten by political ideology'.

Now if you've taken a moment to listen to NPR in the past decade or so you might think 'wait a minute, NPR's 'breadth of journalism' sounds exactly like it's completely rotten by political ideology', and if you think that you're not alone.

Probably because, again, NPR's current CEO Katherine Mahar considers anyone to the right of Mao to be literally Hitler. Okay, that's an exaggeration, but you get the point. 

We live in the age where what's important is that an 'important conversation was started' or whatever, retractions aren't necessary anymore as long as that important conversation was had apparently.

And that's the thing, Peralta and Mahar probably think that there is intellectual diversity at NPR because they live in a very leftist world so anyone who's even vaguely tilted towards the center-left seems to them like a fine stand-in for 'honest conservativism'. These are presumably the types of people who think that Bill Kristol and Tom Nichols are still reasonable and respectable 'conservatives', despite all evidence to the contrary.

Having some degree of self-knowledge is important, and an important part of that is understanding your own biases and the biases of the place you work for and trying to correct for them, especially if the place you work for is a journalistic outfit that (in theory) is supposed to be concerned about objectivity. So many of the people in journalism today have completely lost sight of what was traditionally considered to be the 'mission' of their profession in favor of trying to put their thumb in the scale, to not just impart the news but to try to shape how the news is perceived by the public. 

