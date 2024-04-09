NPR Veteran Says They Lost Their Way After Trump’s Election

This is really something from The Free Press and Bari Weiss. We all know that NPR is progressive. Remember when the Hunter Biden laptop story dropped in October 2020, and NPR's managing editor for news actually put out a statement on why you wouldn't be hearing about it on NPR:

Why haven't you seen any stories from NPR about the NY Post's Hunter Biden story? Read more in this week's newsletter➡️ https://t.co/CJesPgmGvo pic.twitter.com/jAi7PnpbZf — NPR Public Editor (@NPRpubliceditor) October 22, 2020

NPR didn't want to waste listeners' valuable time on "distractions" … distractions that might hurt Joe Biden at the polls.

One NPR insider who admits that NPR has always been liberal says the network really went off the rails after Donald Trump was elected.

How NPR Lost the Trust of America



In an exclusive interview, senior business editor at @NPR @UBerliner speaks to @bariweiss about NPR’s shift from a liberal-leaning news organization to its present “knee-jerk,” “activist,” and “scolding” liberal bias.



“It was Trump’s election…… pic.twitter.com/hx1eDeJi1K — Honestly with Bari Weiss (@thehonestlypod) April 9, 2024

“It was Trump’s election… we were trying to damage his presidency, to find anything we could to harm him… what we latched onto was Russia collusion.”

No kidding.

Uri Berliner, who's been at NPR for 25, years, writes:

Like many unfortunate things, the rise of advocacy took off with Donald Trump. As in many newsrooms, his election in 2016 was greeted at NPR with a mixture of disbelief, anger, and despair. (Just to note, I eagerly voted against Trump twice but felt we were obliged to cover him fairly.) But what began as tough, straightforward coverage of a belligerent, truth-impaired president veered toward efforts to damage or topple Trump’s presidency. Persistent rumors that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia over the election became the catnip that drove reporting. At NPR, we hitched our wagon to Trump’s most visible antagonist, Representative Adam Schiff. Schiff, who was the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, became NPR’s guiding hand, its ever-present muse. By my count, NPR hosts interviewed Schiff 25 times about Trump and Russia. During many of those conversations, Schiff alluded to purported evidence of collusion. The Schiff talking points became the drumbeat of NPR news reports.

"Schiff alluded to purported evidence of collusion" … evidence we're still waiting to see.

'There’s an unspoken consensus about the stories we [NPR] should pursue and how they should be framed. It’s frictionless—one story after another about instances of supposed racism, transphobia, signs of the climate apocalypse, Israel doing something bad, and the dire threat of… — Byron York (@ByronYork) April 9, 2024

"… and the dire threat of Republican policies. It’s almost like an assembly line."

What happens when woke journalists, who have no other frame of reference and no real world experience, control the narrative.



They just parrot whatever they learned on campus because they believe everything they were told is "fact." — Andrea E (@AAC0519) April 9, 2024

NPR: Never Praise Republicans.



That’s the real “unspoken consensus”. — Phillip Jackson (@PEJ1952) April 9, 2024

Great article. Disagree with conclusion that defunding is not the answer. Its not the whole answer, but a good start. — Dave Linn (@DavidRLinn) April 9, 2024

I listened to NPR recently. It's even worse then I imagined. Almost a radical left caricature. — Damian Ranger (@DamianRanger1) April 9, 2024

I quit my daily habit of NPR in 2015 when it was clear they had jumped the shark and become the progressive liberal mouthpieces they are now. Defund them ASAP. — Quist (@eaganscreek) April 9, 2024

And some people still believe NPR is not biased, I'm not being sarcastic 😔 — Paty RL (@Paty__RL) April 9, 2024

Please. NPR always played on the left side of the field, though it used to moderate its tone when there was a strong GOP presence in Congress, i.e., when its funding was at risk. It became hard Left when Obama took office, and it hasn't looked back. — SilentJoe (@OneSilentJoe) April 9, 2024

This really resonates with me, a pretty faithful NPR listener from ~2000-2018. At that point their TDS made it difficult, and by the time Covid and the election came around I just couldn’t take it anymore. NPR was no longer for sane, moderate people; just the victimhood mentality — BHonest (@BHonestALC) April 9, 2024

I listened daily when NPR was into sharing facts. They didn't push left or right. I loved the personalities on the shows but something happened... they started behaving like activists. They became hostile and visceral to what I believed so, I stopped listening. — Chris Pearce (@chrispofive) April 9, 2024

"Anonymous sources". No! The sources are now well-known: the Hillary campaign with approval from Obama. His continued dissembling and refusal to recognize this is troubling. — Dan (@ddasser) April 9, 2024

This whole thing is self delusional. NPR has been a propaganda network for decades. The idea that this happened in2016 shows you just how deep in their echo chamber they were. — Herdwatching (@herdwatching) April 9, 2024

Sounds like NPR could start the correction by a deep dive into Adam Schiff and how he mislead them and America. — Tom (@Tec683) April 9, 2024

Good idea.

Uri is right about pre-Trump NPR btw - yes it leaned left always, no it wasn't as unlistenable as it has become. I was a regular listener for years as a conservative, until about the last 5 years. Now, every segment is just a race to see who can get to "racism" or "trans" first. https://t.co/sQd6DHDpTA — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) April 9, 2024





After @NPR interviewed me in 2016 post-election, and was shocked that I challenged their bias, they suggested they would not carry conservatives live on air again. They walked that back, but I haven’t been on since then, and they’re so bad even my liberal relatives have given up. https://t.co/QxdPYgiYOj — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) April 9, 2024

The worst kept media secret of the 2020 election. Absolute corruption and malpractice. https://t.co/kDqrHigFkN pic.twitter.com/OBIHDptUD6 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 9, 2024

And they all know it, and none of them care. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 9, 2024

How a legitimate news story helps or hurts political candidates is not up to journalists to decide, and until they understand this, their outlets need to be destroyed. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 9, 2024

NPR and the rest of the mainstream media still don't recognize the severity of their election interference by censoring the Hunter Biden laptop story just before the election. And then they seem shocked that Donald Trump thought the election was rigged. It's the biggest media scandal in decades and everyone has just moved on.

