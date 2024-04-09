NPR Veteran Says They Lost Their Way After Trump’s Election

Amnesty International Memorializes Death of Jailed 'Palestinian Writer', Leaves Out a Few...
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on April 09, 2024
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File

This is really something from The Free Press and Bari Weiss. We all know that NPR is progressive. Remember when the Hunter Biden laptop story dropped in October 2020, and NPR's managing editor for news actually put out a statement on why you wouldn't be hearing about it on NPR:

NPR didn't want to waste listeners' valuable time on "distractions" … distractions that might hurt Joe Biden at the polls.

One NPR insider who admits that NPR has always been liberal says the network really went off the rails after Donald Trump was elected.

“It was Trump’s election… we were trying to damage his presidency, to find anything we could to harm him… what we latched onto was Russia collusion.”

No kidding.

Uri Berliner, who's been at NPR for 25, years, writes:

Like many unfortunate things, the rise of advocacy took off with Donald Trump. As in many newsrooms, his election in 2016 was greeted at NPR with a mixture of disbelief, anger, and despair. (Just to note, I eagerly voted against Trump twice but felt we were obliged to cover him fairly.) But what began as tough, straightforward coverage of a belligerent, truth-impaired president veered toward efforts to damage or topple Trump’s presidency. 

Persistent rumors that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia over the election became the catnip that drove reporting. At NPR, we hitched our wagon to Trump’s most visible antagonist, Representative Adam Schiff. 

Schiff, who was the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, became NPR’s guiding hand, its ever-present muse. By my count, NPR hosts interviewed Schiff 25 times about Trump and Russia. During many of those conversations, Schiff alluded to purported evidence of collusion. The Schiff talking points became the drumbeat of NPR news reports.

"Schiff alluded to purported evidence of collusion" … evidence we're still waiting to see.

"… and the dire threat of Republican policies. It’s almost like an assembly line."

Good idea.


NPR and the rest of the mainstream media still don't recognize the severity of their election interference by censoring the Hunter Biden laptop story just before the election. And then they seem shocked that Donald Trump thought the election was rigged. It's the biggest media scandal in decades and everyone has just moved on.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
