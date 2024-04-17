'Bat Guano Crazy': NPR CEO Katherine Maher Says Truth Is a 'Distraction' to 'Getting Things Done'

NPR -- which, may we remind you, is funded by our tax dollars -- hasn't been covering itself in glory lately.

Not only is their new CEO an insanely woke leftist, the outlet suspended the one journalist with the integrity to call out their bias.

Now a video of CEO Katherine Maher is making the rounds:

NPR’s CEO Katherine Maher on the truth:



“Our reverence for the truth might be a distraction that’s getting in the way of finding common ground and getting things done.”



Reposting this because the original poster deleted the video. pic.twitter.com/h9kqJWV3p3 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 17, 2024

She's not a journalist, she's an activist.

As is a majority of the media today.

They have a political goal and they will use any means necessary to achieve it.

That 'common ground' and 'getting things done' is code speak for 'passing a radical leftist political agenda', despite reality and opposition.

I don’t know why Steve McGuire deleted the upload of Katherine Maher’s TED Talk about the “truth.” But I’m glad I saved it. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 17, 2024

So are we.

Bat-guano crazy. — Dave Van de Walle (@Area224) April 17, 2024

Certifiable.

White liberal women, the most dangerous creature on earth. — Ron (@FieldTechFixer) April 17, 2024

This is becoming more and more evident daily.

This "Your personal truth" thing sounds an awful lot like "your personal gender" or other such constructivist Marxist ideas — The Canadian Rational 🇨🇦 (@DrewBat) April 17, 2024

Because it is.

“Propaganda is my truth and so it will be yours” — StrategyJam (@StrategyJam) April 17, 2024

Nailed it.

Exhibit A in “Why doesn’t America trust the media anymore?”. — Gilmore Tuttle (@BulldogsTuttle) April 17, 2024

We don't trust it.

But we pay her salary.

There are not "many different truths". There is THE TRUTH. This is some woke Lefty nonsense. — RCubed (@RayKenpo4life) April 17, 2024

And she's the CEO of one of the biggest media outlets in America.

This is more devastating than the silly tweets. It is a prepared & rehearsed repudiation of the journalist's historic responsibility and contradicts what NPR once claimed to be about. https://t.co/998xJyXDAO — Charles Murray (@charlesmurray) April 17, 2024

All of this.

Hey do you remember when I explained in The Parasitic Mind that the pursuit and defense of the truth must be deontological? I warned you. https://t.co/HlSlUnNCQQ — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) April 17, 2024

We were warned.

She’s the white Kamala. Literal word salad nonsense in the clip below https://t.co/VIQFDMLmFQ — SteveAustinWI (@SteveAustinWI) April 17, 2024

'White Kamala' -- perfection.

I swear she was manufactured in a Google AI lab. https://t.co/9iWYuEu0mX — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) April 17, 2024

A strong possibility.

And you weren't the only one to mention AI.

Eli Berliner is suspended but she still has her job. She’s like an AI caricature of a woke liberal journalist https://t.co/pcMRmnosHV — Marc Thiessen 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇦🇹🇼🇮🇱 (@marcthiessen) April 17, 2024

It's a gross injustice.

Either:



A) Not a single person at NPR scanned this person’s social media before hiring her



Or:



B) They thoroughly scanned her social media history and said, “OMG, she’s perfect!” https://t.co/YjnsVjprSa — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) April 17, 2024

We're going with B here.

I don’t want that tone from a therapist, let alone a “news” org. https://t.co/6ZOCtbYPMB — Scott Paterno, Just a Guy (@ScottPaterno) April 17, 2024

It's far too pervasive in newsrooms these days.

“There are many different truths.”



JFC



🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/Q1zT0B2Ssf — 🇺🇸 Just My Opinion 🇺🇸 (@JustMyOpinions4) April 17, 2024

All the facepalms.

In epistemology this is called "radical scepticism" and is a prerequisite for managing the cognitive dissonance upon which totalitarian States depend.



Orwell, 1984: “The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.” https://t.co/bPkqj7lT2R — CondenserMike 🇮🇱 🇺🇦 (@CondenserMick) April 17, 2024

Even Orwell is telling NPR to tap the brakes.



