'Bat Guano Crazy': NPR CEO Katherine Maher Says Truth Is a 'Distraction' to 'Getting Things Done'

Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on April 17, 2024
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File

NPR -- which, may we remind you, is funded by our tax dollars -- hasn't been covering itself in glory lately.

Not only is their new CEO an insanely woke leftist, the outlet suspended the one journalist with the integrity to call out their bias.

Now a video of CEO Katherine Maher is making the rounds:

She's not a journalist, she's an activist.

As is a majority of the media today.

They have a political goal and they will use any means necessary to achieve it.

That 'common ground' and 'getting things done' is code speak for 'passing a radical leftist political agenda', despite reality and opposition.

So are we.

Certifiable.

This is becoming more and more evident daily.

Because it is.

Nailed it.

'It Is Hysterical': Jesse Watters Shares Behind-the-Scenes Info About Trump's Manhattan Trial
Doug P.
We don't trust it.

But we pay her salary.

And she's the CEO of one of the biggest media outlets in America.

All of this.

We were warned.

'White Kamala' -- perfection.

A strong possibility.

And you weren't the only one to mention AI.

It's a gross injustice.

We're going with B here.

It's far too pervasive in newsrooms these days.

All the facepalms.

Even Orwell is telling NPR to tap the brakes.


