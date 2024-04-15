Christopher Rufo Goes Through New NPR CEO's Amazingly Woke Twitter Timeline

After a 25-year veteran of Nation Public Radio published a piece about how the liberal-leaning network went off the rails trying to damage President Donald Trump in any way they could, a lot of NPR defenders came out of the woodwork, including the guy who wrote the piece on why NPR wouldn't be covering the Hunter Biden laptop story. NPR chief executive Katherine Maher said that questioning the bias of NPR's journalists was "profoundly disrespectful, hurtful, and demeaning."

As Sam posted earlier, NPR's new CEO Katherine Maher, who posted a selfie in her Biden campaign cap, has a history of far-left tweets. Christopher Rufo decided to take a deep dive into Maher's Twitter timeline, and here's what he found:

New NPR CEO: "I know that hysteric white woman voice. I was taught to do it. I’ve done it." https://t.co/yQWhBUzjCD — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 14, 2024

"Whiteness" … check.

New NPR CEO: "America is addicted to white supremacy." https://t.co/CwpBeY1ilJ — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 14, 2024

New NPR CEO: "Never underestimate the ability of white people to center ourselves." https://t.co/KNdCZD3yJU — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 14, 2024

New NPR CEO: "As someone with cis white mobility privilege" https://t.co/SvtMRRD2uO — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 14, 2024

We're sensing a theme here.

New NPR CEO calls Trump a "deranged racist sociopath." https://t.co/4o61UHv33x — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 14, 2024

New NPR CEO celebrates "rejecting binary gender frameworks" https://t.co/4GevQVxF1Y — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 15, 2024

New NPR CEO very concerned about "toxic masculinity." https://t.co/52ghfi2DKO — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 15, 2024

New NPR CEO furious that white men fly business class https://t.co/DiKgnV1sfc — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 15, 2024

New NPR CEO a big supporter of BLM https://t.co/DNQVUV5FWc — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 15, 2024

New NPR CEO is against driving automobiles, compares the practice to smoking cigarettes https://t.co/V28lrlMvvO — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 15, 2024

New NPR CEO had a dream that she was on a road trip, sampling nuts with Kamala Harris https://t.co/yYDvMLjtr6 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 15, 2024

New NPR CEO approving quotes brother: "White men, we really are pretty much the problem these days" https://t.co/a7LdQZupsJ — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 15, 2024

New NPR CEO explains that she didn't have children because "the planet is literally burning" https://t.co/kynQbEhR7S — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 15, 2024

"Keep trying to type fascist and getting autocorrected to racist" 😂 https://t.co/natIrJXQ2z — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 15, 2024

New NPR CEO calls Bill Maher "a racist bigot" https://t.co/YfWUechp7W — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 15, 2024

New NPR CEO: "Who was it that declared a fetus was genetically human from the point of conception?" https://t.co/rCkghTJsGc — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 15, 2024

New NPR CEO creates a rationale for censoring "subtle manipulation" under the guise of "misinformation" https://t.co/QyNcFFiJDK — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 15, 2024

New NPR CEO claims that @TomCottonAR's "Send in the Troops" op-ed was "misinformation" and should not have been published by the New York Times. https://t.co/59bSzcJ6PS — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 15, 2024

New NPR CEO changes the salutation to "ladies, gentlemen, and non-binary folks" https://t.co/jUk9WDLN0x — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 15, 2024

New NPR CEO chastises Hillary Clinton for saying "boy and girl," because it erases "non-binary people" https://t.co/dBVbUPj32A — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 15, 2024

New NPR CEO argues that America should "be Portugal." https://t.co/W5X1BHnIED — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 15, 2024

New NPR CEO supports race-based "reparations" https://t.co/BiIa3XPjKb — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 15, 2024

New NPR CEO is "so done with late-stage capitalism" https://t.co/DMJVWj467R — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 15, 2024

The New York Times just called to get comment on my NPR tweetstorm. The waters have been chummed; we will see if the sharks show up. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 15, 2024

The New York Times is directly quoting the NPR tweets I dug up over the last 24 hours. We are driving the narrative. If you dream about sampling nuts with Kamala Harris, we will make sure America hears about it. pic.twitter.com/ovGFBDxNOm — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 15, 2024

New NPR CEO claims that sharia law would include a Bernie Sanders-style policy agenda. https://t.co/BSVxi9bofm — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 15, 2024

New NPR CEO apologizes for using the phrase “identity as women,” because it is a form of “trans-erasure” https://t.co/U6kbYnzx4k — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 15, 2024

New NPR CEO is bullish on the Palestinian startup community https://t.co/RspRh0KCKE — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 15, 2024

New NPR CEO joined the mob that was mobilizing against then-NYT editor James Bennet for publishing the Tom Cotton op-ed. This is the ideology she will bring to NPR: “Only Certain Things Considered.” https://t.co/VZ2bEMLq4e — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 15, 2024

New NPR CEO endorses censorship to "eliminate racist, misogynist, transphobic, and other forms of discriminatory content" https://t.co/zKeXOh8qJI — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 15, 2024

She is passionate about the weather https://t.co/WJGh5KLoXz — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 15, 2024

She couldn’t stop crying when Biden won. https://t.co/vASkksxDuv — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 15, 2024

“There are so many injustices piling up it becomes hard not to just sit and cry.” https://t.co/teR0ajvTif — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 15, 2024

“I was advised by a more senior female exec that as a woman, I ought to seek a husband who wouldn’t mind being supported … Someone with co-equal ambition would be a drag on my career.” https://t.co/PN9qFhkpzS — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 15, 2024

She is not a baby factory https://t.co/4zTJ8sEeoh — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 15, 2024

She critiques the male gaze https://t.co/josfGDwDmG — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 15, 2024

For her, dancing is a form of resistance against Trump https://t.co/MIAgoYuQZu — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 15, 2024

She was overflowing with emotion, supremely confident that Hillary would win https://t.co/IyY49RW0Mi — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 15, 2024

She wants to accelerate empathy https://t.co/HK633xbSQP — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 15, 2024





What liberal bias?

This should assure listeners she’ll bring back balanced coverage while guaranteeing ideological diversity in programming. — Peter Boghossian (@peterboghossian) April 14, 2024

This person is a crazy racist! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2024

Crazy, racist, and crazy racist. All of the above. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 14, 2024

NPR used to just be reliably liberal, but at least a reasonable news organization. That changed some years ago as they morphed into an organ of the racist and lunatic leftist lunatic fringe. — John Busch (@johnabusch) April 14, 2024

Isn't it cis white mobility privilege that NPR hired a cis white woman as CEO when that spot could have gone to a person of color?

This is like they created an Affluent, White, Female, Urban Liberal (AWFUL) in a lab.

***



