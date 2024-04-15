Christopher Rufo Goes Through New NPR CEO's Amazingly Woke Twitter Timeline

Infanticide: The Musical! Cringe Reproductive Rights Song Shows the Left Are Abortion Extr...
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File

After a 25-year veteran of Nation Public Radio published a piece about how the liberal-leaning network went off the rails trying to damage President Donald Trump in any way they could, a lot of NPR defenders came out of the woodwork, including the guy who wrote the piece on why NPR wouldn't be covering the Hunter Biden laptop story. NPR chief executive Katherine Maher said that questioning the bias of NPR's journalists was "profoundly disrespectful, hurtful, and demeaning."

As Sam posted earlier, NPR's new CEO Katherine Maher, who posted a selfie in her Biden campaign cap, has a history of far-left tweets. Christopher Rufo decided to take a deep dive into Maher's Twitter timeline, and here's what he found:

"Whiteness" … check.

We're sensing a theme here.

What liberal bias?

Isn't it cis white mobility privilege that NPR hired a cis white woman as CEO when that spot could have gone to a person of color?

This is like they created an Affluent, White, Female, Urban Liberal (AWFUL) in a lab.

