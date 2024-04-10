'Amazing'! Here's Who Was Picked to Defend NPR's 'Journalism' Integrity

Latest WH Attempt to Explain How Biden's Saving Us Money Gets BURIED in...
Doug P.  |  5:40 PM on April 10, 2024
AngieArtist

This week a 25-year National Public Radio employee published an article about NPR's extreme political bias. He also explained to Bari Weiss in an interview how his employer is basically another press office for the Democrats

One particularly notorious moment came when NPR leadership, shortly before the 2020 presidential election, said they wouldn't be covering any stories about the Hunter Biden laptop. NPR wanted everybody to believe it was because they didn't want to cover "misinformation" but the real reason was simply because covering the true story might hurt Biden and help Trump. Ah, "journalism"!

Instead of admitting they're pro-Dem hacks, NPR leadership is spinning following the above interview and defending their record: 

The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway spotted a supreme irony. 

Guess who wrote NPR's official rebuttal: 

"We're not biased," says NPR News chief who didn't want to report on Hunter Biden's laptop because it could harm the Democrat nominee just days before the election. 

As for how the NPR veteran's expose about what happened at the news outlet is being dealt with inside those walls that are partly taxpayer-subsidized, denial has apparently been deemed the best course of action: 

Unreal.

Every day it becomes increasingly clear that the first lesson in journalism school is "do not under any circumstances allow pangs of self-awareness to negatively affect your ultimate mission, which is not actual journalism."

