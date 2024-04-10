'Amazing'! Here's Who Was Picked to Defend NPR's 'Journalism' Integrity

This week a 25-year National Public Radio employee published an article about NPR's extreme political bias. He also explained to Bari Weiss in an interview how his employer is basically another press office for the Democrats.

How NPR Lost the Trust of America



In an exclusive interview, senior business editor at @NPR @UBerliner speaks to @bariweiss about NPR’s shift from a liberal-leaning news organization to its present “knee-jerk,” “activist,” and “scolding” liberal bias.



“It was Trump’s election…… pic.twitter.com/hx1eDeJi1K — Honestly with Bari Weiss (@thehonestlypod) April 9, 2024

One particularly notorious moment came when NPR leadership, shortly before the 2020 presidential election, said they wouldn't be covering any stories about the Hunter Biden laptop. NPR wanted everybody to believe it was because they didn't want to cover "misinformation" but the real reason was simply because covering the true story might hurt Biden and help Trump. Ah, "journalism"!

Why haven't you seen any stories from NPR about the NY Post's Hunter Biden story? Read more in this week's newsletter➡️ https://t.co/CJesPgmGvo pic.twitter.com/jAi7PnpbZf — NPR Public Editor (@NPRpubliceditor) October 22, 2020

Instead of admitting they're pro-Dem hacks, NPR leadership is spinning following the above interview and defending their record:

NPR news chief defends newsroom’s record after senior editor says network has 'lost America's trust' - my story on ⁦@uberliner⁩’s essay https://t.co/Awgvq7RDHD — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) April 10, 2024

The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway spotted a supreme irony.

Guess who wrote NPR's official rebuttal:

My favorite thing about NPR’s “Empire Strikes Back” attack on Uri Berliner is that it’s authored by the same guy who wrote the piece about why NPR couldn’t possibly do journalism on the Hunter Biden laptop. https://t.co/GgzDsbsUC6 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 10, 2024

This article does an excellent job of proving Berliner’s critiques accurate — if far too gentle, given the propaganda problems at NPR. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 10, 2024

"We're not biased," says NPR News chief who didn't want to report on Hunter Biden's laptop because it could harm the Democrat nominee just days before the election.

How can we ever forget NPR's courageous stance to ignore a major, relevant story on the eve of a presidential election.



True journalistic heroism. pic.twitter.com/bC5dSAK2wB — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 10, 2024

Amazing.



The guy NPR tapped to defend its “newsroom” is the same one they picked to explain covering up the Biden laptop story in 2020. https://t.co/7qaOMNTtpL pic.twitter.com/vpjPgrUoAJ — Cody Sargent (@codydsargent) April 10, 2024

As for how the NPR veteran's expose about what happened at the news outlet is being dealt with inside those walls that are partly taxpayer-subsidized, denial has apparently been deemed the best course of action:

Unreal.

a) "NPR investigates itself and declares NPR did nothing wrong"



b) Notice there is no actual evidence presented. It's just 'uh uh. That isn't true.' https://t.co/nQ4FQhQvB3 — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) April 10, 2024

NPR types will circle the wagons rather than consider for even a moment that the senior editor is, in fact, correct. https://t.co/OzsPi0jV59 — That Guy on Twltter (@TGOT_msp) April 10, 2024

Every day it becomes increasingly clear that the first lesson in journalism school is "do not under any circumstances allow pangs of self-awareness to negatively affect your ultimate mission, which is not actual journalism."

