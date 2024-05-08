'Here's One Big Reason' the CEO of NPR Declined to Testify at Today's Bias Hearing

The House Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee is holding a hearing today titled “Examining Accusations of Ideological Bias at NPR, a Taxpayer-Funded News Entity.”

NPR's CEO declined to appear at the hearing about bias in the media operation she runs:

National Public Radio chief Katherine Maher will not abide by a House committee's request to appear on Wednesday, according to the organization. A spokesperson for NPR confirmed to Fox News Digital that Maher would not be appearing as requested before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, citing an all-day meeting with the organization's board of directors. "NPR respects the Committee and its request and has offered to testify on a date in the near future that works for the Committee and Maher," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Why did Maher decline to appear at a hearing about bias at NPR (that gained steam with former editor Uri Berliner's recent article)? The top answer couldn't be more clear, as Joe Concha pointed out:

If you're wondering why the CEO of NPR refused to appear before Congress today, here's one big reason. https://t.co/IHWfW4pCtr — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 8, 2024

Maher knew she'd be shown that photo a LOT if she attended today's hearing.

😱😱😱 That’s the first Biden hat I’ve ever seen — Church (@BryanNo55520797) May 8, 2024

Right? They're sure not easy to find.

Congressional Democrats could of course be counted on to run interference for NPR, which is just a branch press office for the DNC:

Dem Rep. @FrankPallone says Congress needs to hold hearings on the dangers of “right-wing media”, not NPR:



“If Republicans were truly concerned about journalism and editorial integrity, they would have to recognize that it is actually the vast landscape of right-wing media… pic.twitter.com/NhapxhM4gW — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 8, 2024

They couldn't be more predictable and shameless.

