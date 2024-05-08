Absolute Turnip: Nina Turner Gets SCHOOLED After Saying Israel's War on Hamas Is...
Shocker! The Biden Years Have Made People Less Receptive to Left's Climate Doomsday...
WH Human Shields Protect Biden From Questions About Pausing Shipments to Israel
Elon Musk Reveals What Keeps Him Up at Night
'Best Headline of This Election Cycle': RFK Jr. Says Docs Found Dead Worm...
Hollywood Fan of the Clintons Gets the Marital Infidelity Vapors About Trump
Princeton Hunger Strikers Now Complaining School Officials Aren't Monitoring Their Medical...
This Week's Unsung Hero: Contractor Paints Over Protesters Standing in Front of Vandalized...
Sheer Panda-monium in China: Taizhou Zoo Unveils Unique New 'Panda Exhibit'
Politico: ‘Swagger’ Was Once Journalism’s Calling Card
AGHamilton Shares Poignant and Personal Insight into the Jewish Experience After October 7
Brian Krassenstein Tries to White Knight for Kathy Hochul After Racist Computer Remark
Randi Weingarten Horrified by School Closures - In Gaza
John Fetterman Should Be Awarded Ownership of TikTok After this Sick Twitter Burn

'Here's One Big Reason' the CEO of NPR Declined to Testify at Today's Bias Hearing

Doug P.  |  2:28 PM on May 08, 2024
Meme screenshot

The House Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee is holding a hearing today titled “Examining Accusations of Ideological Bias at NPR, a Taxpayer-Funded News Entity.”

Advertisement

NPR's CEO declined to appear at the hearing about bias in the media operation she runs: 

National Public Radio chief Katherine Maher will not abide by a House committee's request to appear on Wednesday, according to the organization. 

A spokesperson for NPR confirmed to Fox News Digital that Maher would not be appearing as requested before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, citing an all-day meeting with the organization's board of directors. 

"NPR respects the Committee and its request and has offered to testify on a date in the near future that works for the Committee and Maher," the spokesperson said in a statement. 

Why did Maher decline to appear at a hearing about bias at NPR (that gained steam with former editor Uri Berliner's recent article)? The top answer couldn't be more clear, as Joe Concha pointed out:

Maher knew she'd be shown that photo a LOT if she attended today's hearing.

Recommended

Absolute Turnip: Nina Turner Gets SCHOOLED After Saying Israel's War on Hamas Is 'Genocide'
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Right? They're sure not easy to find.

Congressional Democrats could of course be counted on to run interference for NPR, which is just a branch press office for the DNC:

They couldn't be more predictable and shameless.

***

Related:

NPR Reporter: 'Ackshually, We're Pretty Great'

NPR CEO Katherine Maher's Anti-White Man Video Makes Her Terrible, Horrible, No-Good Week WORSE (Watch)

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Absolute Turnip: Nina Turner Gets SCHOOLED After Saying Israel's War on Hamas Is 'Genocide'
Amy Curtis
This Week's Unsung Hero: Contractor Paints Over Protesters Standing in Front of Vandalized Wall
Grateful Calvin
Shocker! The Biden Years Have Made People Less Receptive to Left's Climate Doomsday BS
Doug P.
WH Human Shields Protect Biden From Questions About Pausing Shipments to Israel
Doug P.
'Best Headline of This Election Cycle': RFK Jr. Says Docs Found Dead Worm in His BRAIN
Amy Curtis
John Fetterman Should Be Awarded Ownership of TikTok After this Sick Twitter Burn
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Absolute Turnip: Nina Turner Gets SCHOOLED After Saying Israel's War on Hamas Is 'Genocide' Amy Curtis
Advertisement